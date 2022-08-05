Hiroshima marks 77th memorial of A-bombing amid Russia threat

Hiroshima on Saturday remembered the atomic bombing 77 years ago as officials, including the head of the United Nations, warned against nuclear weapons buildup and fears grow of another such attack amid Russia's war on Ukraine.
“Nuclear weapons are nonsense. They guarantee no safety — only death and destruction," said U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who joined the prayer at the Hiroshima Peace Park.
“Three quarters of a century later, we must ask what we’ve learned from the mushroom cloud that swelled above this city in 1945," he said.
The United States dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people. It dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, ending World War II and Japan’s nearly half-century of aggression in Asia.
Fears of a third atomic bombing have grown amid Russia’s threats of nuclear attack since its war on Ukraine began in February.
Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui, in his peace declaration, accused Putin of “using his own people as instruments of war and stealing the lives and livelihoods of innocent civilians in another country."
Russia’s war on Ukraine is helping build support for nuclear deterrence, Matsui said, urging the world not to repeat the mistakes that destroyed his city 77 years ago.
On Saturday, attendees including government leaders and diplomats observed a moment of silence with the sound of a peace bell at 8:15 a.m., the time when the U.S. B-29 dropped the bomb on the city. About 400 doves, considered symbols of peace, were released.
Russia and its ally Belarus were not invited to this year's peace memorial. Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin on Thursday offered flowers at a memorial epitaph in the park and told reporters his country would never use nuclear weapons.
The world continues to face threats from nuclear weapons, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the memorial.
"I must raise my voice to appeal to the people around the world that the tragedy of nuclear weapons use should never be repeated," he said. “Japan will walk its path toward a world without nuclear weapons, no matter how narrow, steep or difficult that may be.”
Kishida, who will host a Group of Seven summit meeting next May in Hiroshima, said he hoped to share his pledge with other G7 leaders “before the peace monument” to unite them to protect peace and international order based on the universal values of freedom and democracy.
Matsui criticized nuclear weapon states, including Russia, for not taking steps despite their pledge to abide by obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
“Rather than treating a world without nuclear weapons like a distant dream, they should be taking concrete steps toward its realization,” he said.
Critics say Kishida's call for a nuclear-free world is hollow because Japan remains under the U.S. nuclear umbrella and continues to boycott the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
Kishida said the treaty, which lacks the U.S. and other nuclear powers, is not realistic at the moment and that Japan needs to bridge the divide between non-nuclear and nuclear powers.
Many survivors of the bombings have lasting injuries and illnesses resulting from the explosions and radiation exposure and face discrimination in Japan.
The government began to provide medical support to certified survivors in 1968 after more than 20 years of effort by them.
As of March, 118,935 survivors, whose average age now exceeds 84, are certified as eligible for government medical support, according to the Health and Welfare Ministry. But many others, including those who say they were victims of the “black rain” that fell outside of the initially designated areas, are still without support.© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Incandescentwithrage
My money’s on the aliens to stop us destroying ourselves.
dagon
Newsflash from 1945.
It could be argued that the presence of nuclear weapons on both sides is one factor in limiting the conflict in Ukraine.
And preventing a world war between NATO and Russia.
It only takes one miscalculation though.
https://www.vox.com/2018/9/26/17905796/nuclear-war-1983-stanislav-petrov-soviet-union
bokuda
Sadly Japan wants more nuclear bombs in its arsenal.
With Russia's war in Ukraine, Japan renews focus on nuclear deterrence
https://japantoday.com/category/politics/focus-with-russia's-war-japan-renews-focus-on-nuclear-deterrence
voiceofokinawa
The Manhattan Project was initiated out of fears that Nazi Germany might finish developing atomic bombs ahead of the Allies. However, when Nazi Germany surrendered on May 7, 1945, it was found that Germany had relinquished its plan to develop atomic bombs, whereby the raison d'etre of the Manhattan Project was lost all across the board.
Nevertheless, the project to develop atomic bombs continued albeit with many opposing voices from among the relevant physicists, and the first test of an atomic bomb was successfully carried out on July 16, 1945. Didn’t Robert Oppenheimer, Director of the project, who is also known as the father of atomic bombs, become a staunch anti-nuke later on?
But the primary target of the atomic bombing, Nazi Germany, was gone already, so that the U.S. government shifted the target of bombing to a dying Japan. By that time, all the infrastructures of cities in Japan were almost nonexistent, having been destroyed by incessant B-29 bombardments. The sky over Japan was in complete control of the U.S. air force whereby the Enola Gay, the little boy (atomic bomb)-carrying aircraft, could drop the bomb on Hiroshima without facing any counter offensive.
In a sense, the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki was an experimentation of new weapons on live human beings. In that sense, the use of atomic bombs was nothing different from the atrocity of Unit 731 of the IJA.
Definitely far more atrocious and inhumane than the occasional beheading of prisoners of war by IJA officers. Note, however, the perpetrators were caught and executed as war criminals after the war except Gen. Shiro Ishii of Unit 731, who was spared of his life in exchange of all the medical records of vivisections being given to the U.S. authorities.
To say the atomic bombings were necessary to end the war quickly is nothing but a cop-out that the victor side had to add afterwards to justify the use of the diabolic weapons. You can't sleep a wink at night unless you justified yourself and thought that your action had been correct and righteous.
BigP
M. A. D. Mutual Assured Destruction
Nobody wins when you start chucking nukes about!
Hopefully, no of us will experience it.
kurisupisu
So, let’s have a unilateral nuclear missle reduction statements from the US, France , the UK etc!
An ice cube in hell would have more chance
History shows that states with nuclear weapons can resist invasion and those without cannot.
And the conclusion is ?
EvilBuddha
I support sovereign nations developing nuclear weapons for the same reason that I support gun rights for all law abiding individuals.
Folks here may not agree with me but the major reason why we have not had an all out war between the major nuclear powers since World War 2 is because of the threat of mutually assured destruction.
Soviet Union wanted to attack China with nuclear weapons in the late 60s until the Americans stepped in with threats of their own.
The MAD doctrine means that we should all stop worrying and start loving the nuclear bomb.
Sh1mon M4sada
I am so sick and tired of people who got onto the trough through their political connections, ready to be wheeled out to say something woke once in a while for their keep, then go back to their trough and do nothing until the next guy comes along and do the exact same thing over and over.
This is the kind of arrangement that leads to underground activism that can morph into terrorism really quickly, because the perception is all talk, no walk.
Alfie Noakes
Genocide whataboutery, a new low for this site.
Eastman
what russian threat?
did Russia have invaded Japan?
or what kind of...threat?
daijobu desuka?
Mr Kipling
Eastman......
My thoughts exactly?
Russia is not threatening Japan. Japan is threatening Russia by hosting its puppet masters forces.