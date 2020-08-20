Hiroshima wards mark 6th anniversary of deadly landslides

Local residents lay flowers at a monument in Asakita Ward, Hiroshima, on Thursday, the sixth anniversary of landslides that claimed 77 lives.

Residents of two wards in Hiroshima on Thursday marked the sixth anniversary of landslides that claimed 77 lives.

Because of the coronavirus, fewer people than in past years were present at the memorial service which was attended by Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui.

Flowers were left in various places in the two hardest hit wards of Asakita and Asaminami where monuments stand with the names of victims engraved on them.

The disaster occurred in the early hours of Aug 20, 2014. Torrential downpours caused a series of landslides in residential areas near mountains. About 400 houses were either washed away or damaged, killing 74 people. Three others died later of causes related to the disaster.

© Japan Today/Kyodo