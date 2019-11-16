Historical castle burned down in Okinawa as predawn fire rages

The main building of an Okinawa castle listed as a World Heritage site has burned down in a predawn fire, with authorities working to control the blaze that has also engulfed other buildings in the castle complex, police said.
The fire started shortly before 2:40 a.m. at Shuri Castle in Naha, the prefectural capital of Okinawa. More than 10 fire engines have been dispatched, though there were no immediate reports of injuries, the police and a local fire department said.
The police are looking into the cause of the fire.
The ancient castle is a major tourist spot in the southwestern Japan prefecture. It dates from and represents the Ryukyu Kingdom, which spanned 450 years until Okinawa was integrated into Japan in 1879.
Although the castle was left in ruins in the wake of fierce ground battles with U.S. forces in 1945, it was restored and opened as a national park in 1992.
The castle was registered as Japan's 11th World Heritage site in December 2000, according to the park operator.© KYODO
Chip Star
Tragic. Time to rebuild it again.
Yubaru
Please, the "ancient castle site" would be more accurate, as you accurately explain why in the very next paragraph!
And quite beautifully as well!
The main building looks like it was totally engulfed here! What a loss!
marcelito
oh no....Shuri Jo is beautiful .
zichi
The building was being restored by the looks of it from photo's? Expensive loss. Call the carpenters.
Yubaru
Not restored, that was done a long time ago. There is upkeep, and maintenance done, but just about the entire castle was fully restored years ago.
Yubaru
The picture you saw from Kyodo is not recent, that was a few years back when they were repainting and doing minor repair work!
zichi
Yes I see it was restored last year.
voiceofokinawa
That's shocking news. Was the cause of the fire arson, a short circuit or natural ignition? That's all I want to know and as soon as possible.
GW
Sad & unfortunate no matter how the fire started......
therougou
This is terrible. They're still putting out the fires now. They said the restoration finished just this year.
Guy on the news says it might have been an electrical problem.
Halwick
Tragic, utterly tragic. I hope the irreplaceable artifacts were saved.
Wouldn't surprise me if it was arson. The next questions are who and why.
Yubaru
There have been unsubstantiated reports that due to the time the fire started there has been speculation that it may be arson.
However, there are also substantiated reports that there were people in the castle area until late last night, making preparations for the yearly Shuri Cultural Festival that happens every year around November 3rd, Culture Day, here in Japan. Police and the authorities are investigating the circumstances and interviewing the people who were there late last night.
I am keeping my fingers crossed that it WASNT arson!