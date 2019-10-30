Historical castle in Okinawa ravaged by predawn fire

A major fire ripped through a historic castle on the southern island of Okinawa early on Thursday morning, spreading throughout the World Heritage site's complex, local authorities said.
Shuri Castle is a key part of a complex dating back to the Ryukyu Kingdom, and is believed to have been in use from around the 1400s. The current structure is a reconstruction based on original plans and photos of the old castle.
The blaze started before 3 a.m. on Thursday morning, with the cause unknown as yet.
"The cause of the fire has not been determined yet but a security company alarm went off at around 2:30 in the morning," Ryo Kochi, a spokesman with the Okinawa prefectural police told AFP. "It started at the main temple and looks to be spreading fast to all the main structures... Firefighters are still battling the fire."
Television footage showed large orange flames engulfing the castle. Local media said there were no initial reports of injuries.
"I am extremely shocked by the initial reports of the fire at Shuri Castle," Naha Mayor Mikiko Shiroma said at an emergency meeting in the regional capital broadcast on national broadcaster NHK.
"It is a World Heritage site that represents Okinawa. More than anything, I am very worried about the fact that many Naha citizens live in neighboring areas, and I have received reports that the fire might be threatening or affecting residents of the areas," she added.
"Naha city will make our greatest possible efforts to do everything in our power" to deal with the fire and its aftermath, the mayor said.
Kochi said a tourist event was being held at the castle from the 27th, and some work linked to the event continued until 1:00 am but it is not clear whether that was linked to the fire.
Nearly a dozen fire engines were dispatched to the scene, Kyodo news agency said, with unconfirmed reports suggesting other buildings in the complex may also have caught fire.
The castle itself was largely destroyed during World War II, but it was extensively restored and reopened as a national park in 1992.
Thanks to the faithful nature of the reconstruction, it was registered along with the surrounding complex and other Ryukyu sites in the region as a World Heritage Site in 2000.
"Five hundred years of Ryukyuan history (12th-17th century) are represented by this group of sites and monuments," the entry on the UNESCO website explains.
"The ruins of the castles, on imposing elevated sites, are evidence for the social structure over much of that period, while the sacred sites provide mute testimony to the rare survival of an ancient form of religion into the modern age."
The reconstructed main hall of the Shuri castle in particular is praised as "a great monument symbolizing the pride of the Ryukyu people".
Japan is dotted with historic castle complexes, most of which are careful reconstructions of original buildings.
Several have suffered damage from natural disasters in recent decades, including Kumamoto Castle in southern Japan, which was badly affected by a series of devastating earthquakes.© AFP 2019
13 Comments
Login to comment
Chip Star
Tragic. Time to rebuild it again.
Yubaru
Please, the "ancient castle site" would be more accurate, as you accurately explain why in the very next paragraph!
And quite beautifully as well!
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20191031_09/
The main building looks like it was totally engulfed here! What a loss!
marcelito
oh no....Shuri Jo is beautiful .
zichi
The building was being restored by the looks of it from photo's? Expensive loss. Call the carpenters.
Yubaru
Not restored, that was done a long time ago. There is upkeep, and maintenance done, but just about the entire castle was fully restored years ago.
Yubaru
The picture you saw from Kyodo is not recent, that was a few years back when they were repainting and doing minor repair work!
zichi
Yes I see it was restored last year.
voiceofokinawa
That's shocking news. Was the cause of the fire arson, a short circuit or natural ignition? That's all I want to know and as soon as possible.
GW
Sad & unfortunate no matter how the fire started......
therougou
This is terrible. They're still putting out the fires now. They said the restoration finished just this year.
Guy on the news says it might have been an electrical problem.
Halwick
Tragic, utterly tragic. I hope the irreplaceable artifacts were saved.
Wouldn't surprise me if it was arson. The next questions are who and why.
Yubaru
There have been unsubstantiated reports that due to the time the fire started there has been speculation that it may be arson.
However, there are also substantiated reports that there were people in the castle area until late last night, making preparations for the yearly Shuri Cultural Festival that happens every year around November 3rd, Culture Day, here in Japan. Police and the authorities are investigating the circumstances and interviewing the people who were there late last night.
I am keeping my fingers crossed that it WASNT arson!
Educator60
This is very sad news to wake up to. I really hate to see communities lose their their historical buildings (whether original or replica). I’ve not yet had an opportunity to visit Shuri Castle but have enjoyed photos and a few times I’ve seen it showcased on tv. It’s quite different from other castles here and I was hoping one day to see it in person.
“the castle's main temple”
Is the main building of this castle usually referred to as a temple?