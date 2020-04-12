Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Signs urging people to stay home are placed in public areas in Tokyo to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Hokkaido declares state of emergency again; 166 new coronavirus cases in Tokyo

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido issued a further declaration of a state of emergency on Sunday, following one issued previously in late February, after seeing the pace of coronavirus infections picking up.

In Tokyo, the total number of virus infections topped 2,000 as the capital and six other prefectures experienced their first weekend under a state of emergency the government declared, urging residents to refrain from nonessential outings and some businesses to shut.

On Sunday, 166 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Tokyo, the metropolitan government said, bringing the total to 2,068. On Saturday, 197 new coronavirus cases were confirmed, a record daily increase for the fourth straight day.

In a bid to prevent a further escalation of the pandemic, on April 7 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a monthlong state of emergency in Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama in the east, and Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka in the west.

On Saturday, he extended his request to the governors of all 47 prefectures to ask their residents to refrain from visiting nightclubs, hostess bars and busy downtown spots in a push to prevent cluster infections of the novel coronavirus.

While Hokkaido was not covered in the state's declaration of an emergency, the prefectural government and the municipal government of Sapporo, the prefectural capital, issued a joint emergency declaration following reports of double-digit increases in infections for the fifth straight day.

"We are facing a crisis of a second wave in the spread of (the coronavirus) infections," Hokkaido Gov Naomichi Suzuki told reporters, asking residents to refrain from making nonessential outings.

Hokkaido had declared its own state of emergency on Feb. 28 ahead of the government and lifted it on March 19, citing signs that the coronavirus spread was abating in the prefecture, a popular area for both Japanese and foreign tourists.

Schools in Sapporo, which have just gradually resumed classes since April 6, will be closed again from Tuesday to May 6. Residents of the prefecture are also asked not to travel to Sapporo or to the areas covered by the state's declaration of emergency.

Chiba Gov Kensaku Morita, meanwhile, said Sunday the prefecture neighboring Tokyo will request cinema complexes and other entertainment facilities to be shut, effective midnight Monday, while refraining from urging restaurants and bars to cut business hours.

The governor was initially reluctant to close entertainment facilities but has decided to be in step with Tokyo and its neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa and Saitama.

Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama are covered by the government's state of emergency, as are Osaka, Fukuoka and Hyogo.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Study Japanese in Japan

Apply to Japanese language schools in Japan with GaijinPot Study

Sign Up

0 Comments
Login to comment

This government and it's health ministry are as SLOW as a turtle, and when Covit 19 hits in the face, just roll over on the back and die.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Everything is under control, so far.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 14, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #76: April Supermoon Brings Joy Amongst Uncertainty in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Fun At-Home Workouts To Keep You Mentally and Physically Fit

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Cryotherapy In Tokyo: What’s It About And Where To Try It

Savvy Tokyo

Kagoshima

GaijinPot Travel

How to Get a Driver’s License in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog