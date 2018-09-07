Hokkaido quake disrupts business activities, hospitals

People line up outside a supermarket to buy supplies after Thursday's earthquake, in Biei town, Hokkaido

The powerful earthquake that hit northern Japan early Thursday prompted manufacturers, retailers and others in broader sectors to halt their operations and the subsequent power outages could leave business disrupted for a week or more.

Companies on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido scrambled to gather information and assess damage to their facilities after the temblor with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 struck southern Hokkaido at 3:08 a.m., triggering a blackout across the prefecture.

Economy, Trade, and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko told reporters it could take more than a week for electricity supply to return to a level that can meet peak demand.

Toyota Motor Corp said it halted daytime operations at its subsidiary's transmission manufacturing plant in Tomakomai, southern Hokkaido, and decided to suspend nighttime operations as well, as it is unclear when power will return to normal.

Seafood company Maruha Nichiro Corp stopped production of frozen and canned foods at a plant in the prefecture. But a company official said there is concern "the impact on (its) manufacturing operations will be much bigger" if blackouts are prolonged.

A fire broke out at Mitsubishi Steel Mfg Co's plant located within an ironworks of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp in the city of Muroran, causing operations suspension at the Nippon Steel facility, although the fire was later put out.

People gather to cook and serve to neighbors as a blackout continued in Sapporo on Thursday night. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Among retailers, convenience store operator Lawson Inc closed about half of its more than 600 stores in Hokkaido. Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co and some other department store operators temporarily closed their outlets in the prefecture.

Aeon Co, meanwhile, kept open about 40 supermarkets it runs in Hokkaido, selling water and food.

Japan Post Co said it has stopped parcel delivery services in the prefecture, while Yamato Transport Co stopped taking delivery requests for outside Hokkaido.

Oil distributor Idemitsu Kosan Co has suspended gasoline shipments at its refinery in Tomakomai due to the power outage.

Hit by the blackout, Hokkaido Bank was unable to open 113 of its 140 outlets in the region, while Kirin Brewery Co canceled operations at its plant in Chitose on Thursday.

Power outages also wreaked havoc at hospitals, with an infant girl briefly falling into serious condition after her oxygen inhalator stopped.

According to the health ministry, 349 hospitals lost power after the quake. Many were forced to turn off equipment and turn away patients. There was no running water at 62 hospitals.

The girl, who is less than a year old, was moved to a different hospital and is in better condition, according to a Sapporo city official. The city is looking into the circumstances that led to her loss of oxygen.

All 34 hospitals in the prefecture designated by the government as key medical care facilities in the event of a natural disaster were running on electricity from emergency generators.

Tomakomai City Hospital, one of the so-called disaster base hospitals, was using a large gas-fueled generator to provide basic services, but turned off equipment such as MRI machines to save power.

"We've become unable to provide medical care that is 100 percent. I hope power is restored soon for the sake of the community," said Kaoru Sasaki, an administrator at the hospital.

The Chitose City Hospital was also using an emergency generator, but the limited output meant it had to turn away outpatients to prioritize care for the hospitalized. Staff said they had enough fuel for another 24 hours but expressed concern that the power grid may not come back online by then.

"What do we do then?" a worker asked.

The turmoil particularly affected those with liver conditions, who were unable to receive dialysis treatment.

According to the Japanese Association of Dialysis Physicians, 16 hospitals in Hokkaido were unable to treat patients requiring dialysis, which substitutes for the kidney in removing water and toxins from the bloodstream.

