Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Honey, a bottle-nose dolphin, is seen at abandoned Inubosaki Marine Park Aquarium in Choshi. Photo: PEACE/Handout via REUTERS
national

Honey the lonely dolphin, abandoned in aquarium, sparks public outcry

6 Comments
By Mayuko Ono
TOKYO

The plight of a lonely dolphin and dozens of penguins that have been abandoned in a derelict aquarium in Japan since the start of the year sparked protests this week, with activists and ordinary Japanese alike calling for the animals to be saved.

The female bottlenose dolphin, nicknamed Honey, was captured in 2005 near Taiji, a port town in Wakayama Prefecture, that has become notorious for its annual dolphin hunt that was featured in the Oscar-winning 2009 documentary "The Cove", media reports say.

The practice of Japanese aquariums buying dolphins from Taiji came under heavy criticism following the release of the film. The hunt involves driving hundreds of dolphins into a cove, where some are taken alive for sale to marine parks, while others are killed for meat. The Japan Association of Zoos and Aquariums has since agreed to stop buying dolphins from Taiji.

RTS1Z0Y4.jpg
Abandoned Inubosaki Marine Park Aquarium Photo: PEACE/Handout via REUTERS

The operator of the Inubosaki Marine Park Aquarium in the city of Choshi in Chiba Prefecture closed the facility in January citing a decline in visitors after the 2011 earthquake and nuclear crisis.

Honey and 46 penguins, along with hundreds of fish and reptiles, remain at the aquarium, an official with the Chiba prefectural Health and Welfare department said.

Employees have been regularly feeding the animals, he added, but photos and video taken by activists in March and August from outside the park show Honey floating in a tiny pool in an eerily empty facility. In another picture, dust-covered penguins can be seen perched on a crumbling structure near a pile of debris.

"Honey is a symbol of both the problem of marine parks and Taiji's hunting practices," said Akiko Mitsunobu, chief of aquarium issues for Animal Rights Center, a local group.

"When we went to check on the facility, she was showing signs of stress, putting her head weakly in and out of the water."

Repeated calls to Inubosaki Marine Park and its parent company went unanswered. A Choshi city official said they have also been unable to reach park representatives.

"I get feelings of danger and doubt from the fact that they are so silent about this," said Sachiko Azuma, a representative of local activist group PEACE (Put an End to Animal Cruelty and Exploitation).

"As a group that handles animals, they have a responsibility to explain what they intend to do with Honey and the other animals."

News of the abandoned animals spread quickly over social media, with Twitter users posting photos captioned "Save Honey". A resort hotel's offer to give them a new home sparked a flood of retweets.

"I beg the authorities to get in close contact with each other and push ahead with this," wrote one Twitter user.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

6 Comments
Login to comment

Let Honey go back into the wild. (The penguins will probably escape. I've seen it in the movies.)

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Initially should have left the poor soul in its natural environment.Let live a natural life.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Animal cruelty, you would think as the last act of the park they would relocate the animals. The owners should be up on charges!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Returning Honey to Taiji! Now that is a thought.

Imagine the anime they could make about that. The premise reminds me of Hotaru no haka (Grave of the Fireflies 1988).

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Animal welfare isn't at the top of Japan's priority list. A visit to any zoo or "animal cafe" will prove that.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

This is just plain disgusting.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Working Mothers In Japan: The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Restaurant Tohoku Bokujo

GaijinPot Travel

Hometown Heroes: 5 Japanese Soccer Clubs for 5 Types of Fans

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

The Northern Japan Alps

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Shimizu Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic