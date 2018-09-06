Houses engulfed in landslide after M6.7 quake hits Hokkaido

A powerful earthquake in Hokkaido caused a landslide that engulfed houses early on Thursday, injuring and trapping a number of people and cutting power in several areas.
A landslide along a long ridge in the rural town of Atsumi could be seen in aerial footage from public broadcaster NHK. Some 10 people had been taken to hospital with injuries, one of them serious, it said.
There were widespread power outages and blocked roads, NHK said, but no early reports of deaths.
The quake, which struck at 3:08 a.m. had a magnitude of 6.7, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. The U.S. Geological Survey said earlier it struck some 68 km southeast of Sapporo at a depth of 37 kilometers.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, arriving at his office before 6 a.m., told reporters his government had set up a command centre to coordinate relief and rescue. His voice sounding haggard, Abe said saving lives was his government's top priority.
NHK showed a brick wall collapsed and broken glass in a home and quoted local police as reporting some people trapped in collapsed structures.
The JMA said the quake posed no tsunami risk.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
22 Comments
Login to comment
Strangerland
Jesus, rough year for Japan.
Hopefully this hasn't resulted in any deaths.
Akie
Strangerland, Lord is fair to everyone, don't blame HIM for one's own problems..
Strangerland
I don't believe in the vengeful sky fairy. Sorry. There is no 'lord', except for those designated as such in the UK.
thepersoniamnow
6.7 is a very large quake!
I hope the people are alright.
Yubaru
Be safe folks! Thoughts are with you!
Akie
Strangerland, lord or not, there are threats from sky, and Abe never spends money to protect people from the real thrests. That is the big problem of the govt.
Akie
thepersoniamnow, would it better for you to hope it never happened ?
Alex Hutchins
That's a big number....I'm glad damage and injuries are low, at least from what we hear now.
Akie
Yubaru, your afterthought is too late.
Strangerland
Kind of like China. Remember the Szechuan quake that killed thousands? The Chinese government doesn't care about the Chinese people.
Akie
Should we ask some real questions ? In the past 5 years, how much money were spend to prevent natural disasters by Abe govt ? We all know Japan is a unsafe place and we don't lame Abe for that. But at least he should be knowledgeable of it as a PM.
Rory Koelewijn
Akie, please send some thoughts and prayers from your LORD.
I'm sure that the people will appreciate it...
MikeH
Four aftershocks of 5.3 / 4.8 / 4.3 / 5.4 were recorded in the last 3 hours... Also yesterday a 5.4 was recorded in Ibaraki! Stay safe people and be prepared for bigger ones!
Strangerland
Um, prevent natural disasters? Please tell me, how do you prevent an earthquake? How do you prevent a typhoon?
That's about as ridiculous statement you've ever made.
gogogo
Wow mother nature is brutal on Japan this year.
Akie
Strangerland，you are not a scientist, are you ? China had the first earthquake detector in 132 , that is how a govt should do with all resources available.
thepersoniamnow
Uhhh yes Akie it WOULD have been better for me that this quake never happened. I don’t rejoice in the suffering of others no matter what the nationality. You really get off on being an anti Japan troll don’t you. Don’t have anything better to do?
Strangerland
How do earthquake detectors prevent earthquakes?
While I'm not a scientist anymore (I do have a BSc), it would appear you don't actually know what you're talking about. Earthquake detectors do not prevent earthquakes. That's just silly.
extanker
Akie,
Could we please go for just a moment without the preaching and blaming? Now is not the time for it.
Akie
thepersoniamnow, anti Japan ? what are you talking about ? I got confused. Am I wrong when I say it should never have happened ?
Schopenhauer
It is difficult to think Japan does not go broke - earthquakes, typhoons, tsunami, flood, landslide etc. that happen every year all over Japan. Compared with other countries, the money Japan has to spend for natural disasters may be appalling.
Educator60
Not in Hokkaido, but in Northern Tohoku and we were woken up twice, by the first and then one of the aftershocks. Normally I am straightaway to the front door to ride out quakes. But this time I was still so exhausted from the typhoon that passed through Monday night that I was still struggling to get up by the time the quakes ended. No damage but for us but the first especially seemed longish, one of the longer we’ve felt since 3.11. Hoping our elderly relatives in Hokkaido are okay but can’t get through to them yet.
There will be more aftershocks, people in the affected areas should be especially careful. Good luck.