Houses engulfed in landslide after M6.7 quake hits Hokkaido

People sit outside in Sapporo's Chuo Ward after the power was cut off following an earthquake in Hokkaido on Thursday morning.,

By William Mallard

A powerful earthquake in Hokkaido caused a landslide that engulfed houses early on Thursday, injuring and trapping a number of people and cutting power in several areas.

A landslide along a long ridge in the rural town of Atsumi could be seen in aerial footage from public broadcaster NHK. Some 10 people had been taken to hospital with injuries, one of them serious, it said.

There were widespread power outages and blocked roads, NHK said, but no early reports of deaths.

The quake, which struck at 3:08 a.m. had a magnitude of 6.7, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. The U.S. Geological Survey said earlier it struck some 68 km southeast of Sapporo at a depth of 37 kilometers.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, arriving at his office before 6 a.m., told reporters his government had set up a command centre to coordinate relief and rescue. His voice sounding haggard, Abe said saving lives was his government's top priority.

NHK showed a brick wall collapsed and broken glass in a home and quoted local police as reporting some people trapped in collapsed structures.

The JMA said the quake posed no tsunami risk.

