Godzilla at Tokyo airport
A visualization of a huge indoor Godzilla installation to be shown at Terminal 3 of Haneda airport in Tokyo Image: PR Times
national

Huge Godzilla installation to see off travelers at Tokyo airport from December

TOKYO

Travelers leaving Tokyo to take international flights will be watched over by the world's largest indoor Godzilla installation from late December, likely becoming the latest attraction at the busy Haneda airport.

The Godzilla monument, which portrays the reptilian monster as if bursting from a building, measures about 40 meters long and 9 meters high. It will be situated in the departures lobby at Haneda's Terminal 3.

The famous Japanese monster has featured in more than 30 films in and outside the country since the first "Godzilla" was released in 1954, according to its official website.

The planned installation is a joint project between Toho Co, the creator and producer of the hit movie series, as well as companies operating Haneda airport's terminal buildings.

In addition to the monument, images of Godzilla and other monsters that have appeared in the films will be displayed above the information counter on the terminal's second floor arrivals lobby.

A statue of the Godzilla from 2023 film "Godzilla Minus One," which won a U.S. Academy Award in 2024 for visual effects, will also be placed in the arrivals lobby.

The installations are set to be on show until December 2026, according to the companies behind the project.

"Through Godzilla, who is known both at home and abroad, we hope to enhance our appeal as a hub for promoting Japanese culture," an official involved in the project said. The terminal also has a shopping area recreating a traditional Edo-period cityscape from around the 17th century.

