Ibaraki health center warns people not to eat with foreigners to prevent spreading COVID

Japan has enacted a lot of strange measures to try and deal with the spread of the coronavirus, such as banning screaming on rollercoasters and giving out traditional fans at restaurants for customers to cover their mouths with.
But on May 19 and 20, the Itako Health Center in Ibaraki Prefecture sent out a document containing probably the most offensive COVID-prevention advice yet: to not eat with foreigners.
According to the health center, the document was aimed at foreigners working as farmers, and they sent it out to agricultural cooperatives and the city hall in the area.
The document said that: “There are many patients infected with COVID that likely caught it from foreigners.” In addition to warning people from eating with foreigners, they also recommended: “To please wear a mask when speaking with foreigners.”
Immediately after being sent out, the document was met with backlash calling it “inappropriate,” and on May 21 the document was retracted.
The health center claimed that they “had no intention of discriminating against foreigners” and apologized for the “wording that caused misunderstanding.”
Despite that apology and retraction, it’s still mind boggling where the original wording came from. All of this could’ve been easily avoided if the health center had just advocated for people to not eat out together in general, and to just wear a mask in general, not specifically pointing out foreigners.
Japanese netizens mostly had similar reactions:
“Discrimination.”
“Just tell everyone to wear a mask and not eat out. Doing otherwise is discrimination.”
“This just causes more discrimination against foreigners who lived in Japan before COVID, and Japanese people with foreign relatives.”
“I mean, by foreigners, they’re not including Westerners.”
“This is the country that’s going to be hosting the Olympics soon?”
In an age where ridiculous misinformation about foreigners can spread easily, and taking back that misinformation and replacing it with the truth can be incredibly difficult, it’s at least good to see a somewhat happy ending here. Let’s hope that unfortunate notices likes these won’t need to be retracted in the future, since they just won’t happen in the first place.
Source: NHK NEWS WEB via Hachima Kiko
BurakuminDes
A good reason to avoid Ibaraki even when the pandemic is over.
jiji Xx
oh nooooo..... I spent several hours talking with foreigners last night! 怖い！
tamanegi
Racist lies.
Par for the course for this 30 year foreign resident of Japan. So glad to be leaving for good in September.
Luddite
Hateful xenophobia.
Jimizo
Nothing new.
Omotenashi.
GdTokyo
I read this to my Japanese wife. She laughed herself silly that anyone could be this dumb.
girl_in_tokyo
This is very bad news! I looked in the mirror just now and realized that last night I had dinner with a foreigner - ME. I am thus a danger to myself! OMG. I had better wear a mask and socially distance from myself.
But I'm sure that all the maskless salarymen I saw eating shoulder to shoulder in a tiny ramen shop will be okay, because WHEW.... they were all Japanese.
Larr Flint
Sad but unfortunately true.
I think they should make special compartments in the metro and JR lines just for foreigners to avoid the spread of the virus.
Aly Rustom
filthy disgusting racism from gov officials. I am not surprised at all. BUT l am heartened by the outrage Japanese people have felt
tip of the stetson to all those Japanese people who felt outrage by this. thank you all. Just goes to show that the gov officials may all be scumbags, but the people are not. At least not all.
BlackFlagCitizen
How does anybody get away with this sort of blatant racism? As if the increase in covid, including the new variants, is not the fault of the inept j-government and the Japanese nationals that brought them into the country.
Alfie Noakes
The only surprise is that anyone is surprised. It's only a few years ago that Shinzo Abe's special advisor, the novelist Ayako Sono, was advocating apartheid in Japan.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-newspaper-columnist-who-wants-to-bring-apartheid-to-japan
Ibaraki does seem to have a particular problem with xenophobia. One wonders why that could be.
Jimizo
I think they could be. In Japan, ‘westerners’ are generally seen as the most tolerable foreigners, but they can be included in the diseased bracket.
I recall an incident with a Japanese female friend in an izakaya. I went to the toilet and came back to find her very upset. Someone on the next table had apparently warned her about STD from foreigners. I wanted to punch or throttle an apology out of him but that drove her to panic and tears.
virusrex
Next time the Tokyo Olympics appear in news overseas I hope this information is included at least as a note.
zichi
That's so messed up. The warning should be to tell foreigners to be careful having dinner with nationals. Better not show this post to my wife in case I'm exiled to the upper floors to eat my bento.
Cricky
The biggest threat to Japanese from foreigners is the realisation they don’t have to live like they are told to. Really don’t eat with foreigners? Probably lucky it wasn’t don’t eat foreigners. As the IQ level of management is truly astounding.
Reckless
This is what happens when groupthink prevails. A small group of like-minded persons make decisions and the outcome is an extreme version whereas if it had been an open group with diverse participants, idiotic statements would have been shot down from the get go.
Sal Affist
I had hope when I read the headline that the government was actually trying to protect the foreigners, as none of them should have been infected in their home countries (because none of them have been able to travel to their home countries since the pandemic began). The vectors are coming from Japanese citizens allowed to return from places like India and Brazil and other out-of-control locations. So when the poor stuck-in-Japan foreigners encounter those returning Japanese, THEY are the ones who need to be protected.
Then I read the article and could not believe the stupidity.
Wobot
I used to get annoyed at this stuff but now it's just funny
rainyday
I was wondering if this might have been exaggerated so looked it up in Japanese and discovered that it was:
Not exaggerated!
The original document really is this blatantly discriminatory.
Stupid racists.
Yukijin
Don't take life advice from JA
Txrogers
Didn’t you know?
The virus loves Italian, French, Indian, Thai, Vietnamese, Korean, Spanish, Lebanese cuisine... and so on.
But it absolutely hates Japanese food. Stay safe. Eat and get drunk at Izakaya. But no foreign beer!
snowymountainhell
Too late. It’s like “trying to put ‘the stink’ back in the bottle”:
Meiyouwenti
The wording is extremely inappropriate. But the people at the health center in Ibaraki just wanted to protect local residents from coronavirus by pointing out the fact that non-Japanese can bring in variant strains.
Reckless
And so can other Japanese human beings.
Sylph
The Japanese are special. But not in a good way.
JCR
And this country is hosting one of the biggest international sportsevents..
dagon
According to the health center, the document was aimed at foreigners working as farmers, and they sent it out to agricultural cooperatives and the city hall in the area.
Even worse, the memo not only warns against socializing with foreigners but also working together with them.
And Japan wants to promote itself as an international hub in finance, tech and cultural content.
snowymountainhell
Poor farmers, migrant labourers and caregivers just trying to earn a wage to send home and help out in a country that doesn’t make an effort to really appreciate or understand them.
Japan is only getting older with a severely diminishing workforce, out of date public education programs and critically deteriorating segments of the infrastructure. (Cycle under and around any local bridges lately. Damn scary.)
Tokyo Olympics - “At any cost” -