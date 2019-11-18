Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Destroyed houses are seen in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, on Oct 15. Photo: REUTERS file
national

Insurance claims linked to typhoons in Sept, Oct may top ¥2 tril

0 Comments
TOKYO

Insurance claims linked to two powerful typhoons that hit Japan in September and October may exceed 2 trillion yen, according to a recent analysis by Standard & Poor's.

Typhoon Faxai in September triggered a prolonged power outage near Tokyo, while Typhoon Hagibis in October caused massive flooding and a series of mudslides, leaving at least 92 people dead.

The damage from the storms was estimated "using modelling that assumes both storms were as devastating as last year's (Typhoon) Jebi" that hit western Japan in September 2018, the S&P report said.

The losses from Typhoon Jebi reached 1.63 trillion yen, making it the most devastating typhoon in Japan in decades in terms of insurance claims, the report said.

In fiscal 2018 ended March, reinsurance rates increased from 15 percent to 25 percent due to Typhoon Jebi, and major Japanese insurers are likely to raise home insurance fees beyond fiscal 2020 given the costs associated with the typhoons this year, it said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #55: A Sweet Tooth (Literally)

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Kohechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Ohechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Daikanyama: A Guide To Tokyo’s Little Brooklyn

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Crash Course in Japan’s Blood Type Theory

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

Tips for Teaching After Natural Disasters and Other Trauma

GaijinPot Blog

6 Things to Look for When Choosing a Japanese Language School

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon