national

Investigators inspect Okinawan castle ruins for fire cause

4 Comments
By Mari Yamaguchi
TOKYO

Fire and police investigators were inspecting the burned-out ruins of Shuri Castle on Okinawa to determine the cause of the fire that nearly destroyed the site that is a symbol of the Japanese island's cultural heritage and history of struggle.

The fire Thursday burned down the castle's three main halls and four nearby structures. It took firefighters 11 hours to extinguish the fire.

More than 130 investigators were inspecting the site Friday, according to local police and fire officials. Fire officials believe the fire started inside the Seiden, the castle's centerpiece, around 2:30 a.m. when nobody was around.

The late hour and the castle's design, with a spacious wooden main hall connected to other main buildings by hallways, might have allowed the fire to spread quickly.

Investigators were focusing on the ruins of the Seiden hall. Footage on NHK television, taken from a helicopter, showed dozens of uniformed officials wearing white helmets skimming through charred debris, putting pieces into buckets for further examination.

The castle had hydrants, alarms, portable extinguishers and water outside the buildings, based on fire prevention law. But the castle had no sprinklers installed inside the buildings, Naha fire department official Ryo Kotani said.

The fire was detected when a security guard at the castle gate closest to the main structures rushed to Seiden in response to an alarm, Kotani said. Quoting the private security worker, Katani said the guard went to the second floor of the three-story main hall and saw smoke down the hallway.

The smoke had become a blaze engulfing the hall and spreading to nearby structures when firefighters arrived about 20 minutes later.

Treasures displayed at the castle are replicas of originals safely stored elsewhere in the city, fire officials said.

Shuri Castle is a UNESCO World Heritage site. It dates from the 1429-1879 Ryukyu Kingdom era and was restored in 1992 after being burned down during World War II.

I must admit, when I visited it many years ago, I was a bit disappointed that it wasn't the real deal but still, this is a terrible shame. Looks beyond any kind of restoration now, sadly.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It's a tough job trying to keep a large timber buildings safe. Japan has done relatively well keeping as many intact as they have. Europe certainly has not been able to.

To preserve timber buikdings, they have to be dry, but dry buildings catch fire easily and spread quickly.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I drove by the site this morning and saw the burned shell of one of the buildings, and could smell the lingering smoke. Such a terrible tragedy for Okinawa, but thankfully no one was injured.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It's also very hard to preserve a wooden building when bombs were dropped from above. (Remember Okinawa was a major battle ground during WW2)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

