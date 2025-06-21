Ishiba refrains from saying if Japan supports U.S. attacks on Iran

In this image taken from a video, a passerby holds a special edition of a newspaper in Tokyo on Sunday. The headline reads "U.S. attacks Iran's nuclear sites."

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Sunday Japan is following developments in Iran "with grave concern" after the United States attacked nuclear facilities in the Middle East nation, but he refrained from commenting whether Tokyo supports the attacks by its security ally.

Ishiba also told reporters after being briefed on the latest development that de-escalating the situation is "the most important."

While no impact on energy supplies has been confirmed so far, Ishiba said he instructed officials to monitor the situation with a sense of urgency and take all necessary measures. Resource-scarce Japan relies heavily on the Middle East for crude oil.

As the direct involvement of the United States raised tensions further in the Middle East, another batch of Japanese nationals and their family members were evacuated from Iran, following a group that arrived in neighboring Azerbaijan early Friday.

According to the Foreign Ministry, a total of 21 Japanese nationals and their family members had evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan by bus, with none of them having any health issues.

Their departure came after 87 Japanese nationals and their family members departed from Iran and Israel last week.

Israel and Iran have engaged in tit-for-tat strikes since the former attacked Iranian nuclear facilities and military targets last week. Israel claims that Iran is close to obtaining a nuclear weapon, which the latter denies.

Following the evacuations, around 200 Japanese nationals are still in Iran, while around 1,000 remain in Israel, according to the ministry.

© KYODO