Ishiba refrains from saying if Japan supports U.S. attacks on Iran

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Sunday Japan is following developments in Iran "with grave concern" after the United States attacked nuclear facilities in the Middle East nation, but he refrained from commenting whether Tokyo supports the attacks by its security ally.
Ishiba also told reporters after being briefed on the latest development that de-escalating the situation is "the most important."
While no impact on energy supplies has been confirmed so far, Ishiba said he instructed officials to monitor the situation with a sense of urgency and take all necessary measures. Resource-scarce Japan relies heavily on the Middle East for crude oil.
As the direct involvement of the United States raised tensions further in the Middle East, another batch of Japanese nationals and their family members were evacuated from Iran, following a group that arrived in neighboring Azerbaijan early Friday.
According to the Foreign Ministry, a total of 21 Japanese nationals and their family members had evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan by bus, with none of them having any health issues.
Their departure came after 87 Japanese nationals and their family members departed from Iran and Israel last week.
Israel and Iran have engaged in tit-for-tat strikes since the former attacked Iranian nuclear facilities and military targets last week. Israel claims that Iran is close to obtaining a nuclear weapon, which the latter denies.
Following the evacuations, around 200 Japanese nationals are still in Iran, while around 1,000 remain in Israel, according to the ministry.© KYODO
sakurasuki
No need for Japan to do that, even inside MAGA now already show sign of cracks.
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/trumps-decision-to-strike-iran-may-draw-more-criticism-from-maga-anti-interventionists
https://www.thedailybeast.com/ted-cruz-sings-the-blues-about-tucker-carlsons-gotcha-interview/
itsonlyrocknroll
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is finally questioning publicly, President Trumps agenda in the middle east.
Also, whether Trumps Presidency, his punitive traffic policies truly represent actions and behaviours of any ally?
Such assumptions rest on the belief that both Trump and Netanyahu agendas converge.
The Trump belief that Iran was close to developing a nuclear weapon with the means to deploy.
That the possibility exists, yet from sources, independent expert analysis, evidence to confirm or prove this assumption accusation is doubtful.
So, I ask who would benefit most from a prolonged conflict leading to revolution, and regime change, also President Trump unfavourable actions taken towards loyal ally Japan?
President Trump has the military means to tip the balance in the middle east as much as negotiating trade deals with ally Japan.
robert maes
Of course not. To much of a coward to take any stand. As is my country Belgium and the whole of Europe and the UN.
this was necessary. A Muslim state with a nuclear bomb is impermissible and unacceptable.
thank you Israel and President Trump.
sakurasuki
@robert maes
In case you have no idea which countries that not signing NPT yet.
https://nsarchive2.gwu.edu/nukevault/ebb253/index.htm
HopeSpringsEternal
PM Ishiba sticking to 'business' vs. 'values', meaning, don't alienate good % of the world's 2.4 billion Muslims, but rather remain intentionally non-committal and vague.
Effective leadership? Hardly, rather weak and spineless
itsonlyrocknroll
Tarrif policies, "traffic" don't know where than came from, possinly this afternoon fun games with my father Dinghy car sets with the nephews and nieces
Peter Neil
Uh, Pakistan?
HopeSpringsEternal
Is there ANY country that 'officially' supports Iran's right to pursue a nuclear weapons program?!
PM Ishiba's wholly unfit to hold his current position and needs to be thrown out in next month's election.
wallace
Ishiba isn't up for election and is a member of the Lower House. The election is for the Upper House.
Only the voters will decide who is fit and who is not.
The 27th general election of the House of Councillors is scheduled to be held in Japan on 20 July 2025 to elect 124 of the 248 members of the House of Councillors, the upper house of the National Diet, for a term of six years.
JJE
How pitiful - he can't even condemn unprovoked aggression or the attacking of declared nuclear sites.
What a hypocrite.
BeerDeliveryGuy
I think he meant to say theocratic state.
BeerDeliveryGuy
Japan is hesitant to adopt any concrete stance in ME affairs because they want to continue buying oil from both sides.
deanzaZZR
Japan, for many centuries a proud nation, now reduced to bowing down to any US demand. Sad.
itsonlyrocknroll
Could it not be that Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba his advisers have their thoughts focused on the upper house election?
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the pragmatist, the peacemaker, also the reformer, the strong leader,
A J people Prime Minster to stand firm, challenge resist President Trump punitive tariffs bullying intimidation harassment.
HopeSpringsEternal
If the LDP does poorly next month, they will, then PM Ishiba is FINISHED. Anyone who's uncertain about illegal nuclear weapons programs and proliferation is UNFIT
elephant200
Of course Japan supports US attack on Iran nuclear facilities. The Japanese can't say no or anything causing the anger of US govt. Especially during this critical times to appease Donald Trump over the tariffs on Japanese autos .
elephant200
Dogs were always behaved to mater !
HopeSpringsEternal
PM Ishiba might as well just give Pres. Trump the 'bird', and so much for being a strategic US partner!