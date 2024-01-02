Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Japan Airlines plane is on fire at Haneda international airport in Tokyo on Tuesday night. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
national

JAL plane on fire after collision with coast guard aircraft at Haneda

4 Comments
TOKYO

A Japan Airlines aircraft with 379 passengers and crew on board burst into flames on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday night after a collision with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft, Nippon TV reported.

Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed flames coming out of the windows of the aircraft and the plane was engulfed in flames by 6:30 p.m.

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft, Flight 516, originating from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido, was carrying 367 passengers and 12 crew when it landed at 5:47 p.m.

All on board the JAL plane were evacuated and there were no injuries. Five crew members of the coast guard plane are unaccounted for.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

What a dreadful, dreadful start to the New Year these last two days have been… glad everyone made it out alive!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

All aboard are safe is the good news. But wow how a fire can spread throughout the fusalage so quickly. Sure would like to hear an explanation from the JCG though.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A very serious accident and the fire spread quickly. Runways are closed.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Glad to hear all the passengers made it out safe.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I'm worried about the people on the Japan Coast Guard aircraft. I hope they are OK. Good that the JAL passengers are OK.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

‘Tax’ is 2023’s Kanji of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Kyo-Train Garaku

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: Goodbye 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Warm Destinations to Visit During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Traditional Games to Celebrate the New Year in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sanno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment Unfold in Japan in 2023?

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life In Japan’ Articles of 2023

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Shiofune Kannon-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Year of the Dragon: Where To Find Dragons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Best Shrines For Hatsumode in Japan

GaijinPot Blog