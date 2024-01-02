JAL plane on fire after collision with coast guard aircraft at Haneda

A Japan Airlines plane is on fire at Haneda international airport in Tokyo on Tuesday night.

A Japan Airlines aircraft with 379 passengers and crew on board burst into flames on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday night after a collision with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft, Nippon TV reported.

Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed flames coming out of the windows of the aircraft and the plane was engulfed in flames by 6:30 p.m.

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft, Flight 516, originating from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido, was carrying 367 passengers and 12 crew when it landed at 5:47 p.m.

All on board the JAL plane were evacuated and there were no injuries. Five crew members of the coast guard plane are unaccounted for.

