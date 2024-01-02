JAL plane on fire after collision with coast guard aircraft at Haneda

A Japan Airlines aircraft with 379 passengers and crew on board burst into flames on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday night after a collision with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft, Nippon TV reported.
Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed flames coming out of the windows of the aircraft and the plane was engulfed in flames by 6:30 p.m.
A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft, Flight 516, originating from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido, was carrying 367 passengers and 12 crew when it landed at 5:47 p.m.
All on board the JAL plane were evacuated and there were no injuries. Five crew members of the coast guard plane are unaccounted for.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
Nordic
What a dreadful, dreadful start to the New Year these last two days have been… glad everyone made it out alive!
OssanAmerica
All aboard are safe is the good news. But wow how a fire can spread throughout the fusalage so quickly. Sure would like to hear an explanation from the JCG though.
wallace
A very serious accident and the fire spread quickly. Runways are closed.
BlackFlagCitizen
Glad to hear all the passengers made it out safe.
2020hindsights
I'm worried about the people on the Japan Coast Guard aircraft. I hope they are OK. Good that the JAL passengers are OK.