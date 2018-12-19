JR East encouraging commuters to stop walking on escalators

East Japan Railway Company (JR East) has begun a campaign to encourage commuters to stand still on escalators. The campaign began at Tokyo Station on Monday.
It is common in Japan for people to form a line on the left side of escalators while the other side is for those who want to rush up or down the escalator.
JR East said it wants to establish the norm of having commuters stand still on escalators as walking on moving steps can lead to accidents such as falling down or being knocked down by someone who loses their balance, Fuji TV reported.
There are also dangers for those with disability or injuries. For example, a person whose body is disabled on their left side would need to stand on the right side of an escalator if they want to hold on to the handrail. Furthermore, according to research, 30 percent more people will be able to use escalators if people line up on both sides instead of letting people walk on one side.
Despite station attendants making efforts on Monday and Tuesday, many commuters still kept using the right side to walk up escalators.
The campaign at Tokyo Station will continue until Feb 1 next year.© Japan Today
Kimrox
Missing in this report is how many accident per year on escalator due to walking
nandakandamanda
Someone was hit by a walker and fell over, they were saying.
Two solid lines of standing-still people is 'quicker' they said, and gets more people moving through than one line on the left for standing and one for walking. Seen from the station's point of view this is true.
For the individual passenger in a hurry, however, it is infinitely slower, when those train doors could be closing above.
Seems a good enough reason on the face of it, but JR East will be going against established practice here and throughout the world with this. Angry people, rushing to catch a train and pushing through, and unaware overseas visitors, especially with the Olympics, will surely cause even more of such knockdowns.
Even having heard the explanation of the new system individually, surely many will deliberately choose to ignore the request.
Anyone else see confusion ahead?
that person
Does NOT compensate for the lost time spent standing instead of walking. Besides, it will increase the number of people using the stairs by a lot. The stairs are already overloaded!
This will not take in Tokyo where life is a rush and there are big consequences for being late!
Imagine patiently standing on an escalator when your trains leaves in one minute!
nandakandamanda
"Please do not walk on the escalator" might encourage some jokers to ask how to get onto it without walking, or to run instead of 'walking'.
Surely something along the lines of "Please stand still on both sides of this elevator, in consideration for the safety of others. "
sensei258
This should work about as well as the "don't walk while looking at your smartphone" announcements.
sensei258
I once saw a drunk (I hope) young man at the bottom of the down escalator, trying to walkup it. It was funny snd sad at the same time, and went on for minutes. When I tried to help him, he got mad and pushed me away and kept trying.
techall
If you read the manufacturer safety manual it says to stand, not walk on escalators. That should be good enough.
jcapan
In most of Japan--not in Osaka/Kobe. And boy do some of us get heated when a Kanto visitor blocks the fast lane. I almost always use the stairs, 2 at a time, and arrive at the top well ahead of the standers.
Deadforgood
Good luck getting people to follow that! They already have signs and announcements encouraging people not to run and charge into the closing doors of the train and they still do it all the time.
Kniknaknokkaer
I don't agree with this campaign at all. What I would agree with is if they started a campaign to discourage able bodied people hogging up the lifts, forcing people who really need them to wait longer.
Ah_so
This is the real reason - there is no evidence of people being injured while a walker brushes past them.
However, the fact that it is faster to stand suggests too many people choose to stand rather than walk and are queuing up to get in the slow lane. If more people chose to walk it would reduce this gap and also be better for fitness etc.
It was trialled in London a couple of years ago at Holborn tube and while did have positive results it was largely ignored by commuters and not repeated.
expat
Norms are established by consensus, not by fiat. Walkers gonna walk...
rainyday
I see people just ignoring it.
In Nagoya the subway system has been promoting this "don't walk on the escalator" rule for years to no effect. Everyone still stands on the left, walks on the right.
The safety arguments in favor of it are unconvincing: no data have been presented to show this is an unsafe activity and intuitively it is indistinguishable from walking up and down stairs.
The idea that it will move people quicker also seems problematic since it assumes that people will stand shoulder to shoulder on both sides. Asking people to do that is a bit like asking them to invade personal space in an area where they don't do so now. Keeping to the left also lets everyone have their own step and people are going to be reluctant to invade that space, so they would at best stagger themselves which is going to eliminate a lot of that efficiency.
techall
I agree with what most people are saying but makers usually recommend standing in the middle and holding onto the hand rail. They always do that for liability purposes.
But like most say here, not gonna happen.
wanderlust
They tried exactly the same on the London Underground. Lots of staff yelling at passengers to stand on both sides and not walk, posters and videos with celebrities to educate; it barely worked for a couple of hours...
Nasubi
Please do not walk up the escalator steps
Or please stand stationery on the escalator steps
Might be clearer English
Schopenhauer
I think those who walk on escalators think the move of the escalators plus their walk on them make them reach to the upper floor twice faster. Let them run up stairs. I walk on escalators at the airports. They are too slow.
Raw Beer
I'm not convinced.
Anyway, if someone does not feel comfortable walking on escalators, there is nothing preventing them from standing still. Those who want to "risk it" should be allowed to walk.
cleo
Not clear at all. What good would come from standing writing materials on the escalator steps when people are in a hurry to get their train?
nandakandamanda
Nasubi, try 'stationary', otherwise you will be trying to stand your letter-writing kit (Bunbogu) upright on the escalator steps. ;-)
I like your suggestions.
Or, "Just stand still. Please do not take out your frustrations on station staff who are only following the orders of some idealist up top."
Middleoftheroad
I worked for a company about 20 years back and we installed and repaired Elevators/Escalators, the thing is, when everyone stands to one side and a few people go up or down the other, the side that everyone stands on gets extra wear and tear, and leads to breakdowns and sometimes accidents!
Jimizo
I see people rushing to get on the Yamanote Line in the morning when there is another one due in about 2 minutes.
I can understand people wanting to get to work early or on time and clocking out on the dot.
Oh, hang on...
nandakandamanda
Come to think of it, JR East are probably keeping themsleves free from litigation. If an accident happens, they can claim they tried but some individual did not listen. This is very common in Japan, protecting your rear end against some future possibility; the reasons given for the new rules are casually decorative and less than convincing.
inkochi
Um, easy solution: on the spot fines for people walking looking at smartphones in stations, except on escalators.
Good earner for JR East, Tokyo Met Govt, whoever.
Otherwise can't see anything changing one bit.
BertieWooster
Why????
Toasted Heretic
@Bertie
JR East said it wants to establish the norm of having commuters stand still on escalators as walking on moving steps can lead to accidents such as falling down or being knocked down by someone who loses their balance, Fuji TV reported.
I hear this could be a thing in Tokyo, come 2020. The transport mandarins would want to bring it in sooner, rather than later, in order for Tokyoites to get used to the change. Bringing it in come the Olympics will cause more accidents, I reckons.
I'm not as fast as I once was, so it doesn't bother me. I've sort of disengaged from the hurry mode so prevalent in the big cities and as a result, life is a little bit more tolerable when it comes to the hustle and bustle in the metropolis.
Patricia Yarrow
This system works and is not broken. Do not try to "fix" it because one person was injured. More silly stats. How about the 99.9999999% of people who either stand or walk without becoming a statistic.
I was in Tokyo station this afternoon. Everyone normal. No double standing lines.
Forget this one, JR. Everything is fine.
Toasted Heretic
One person?
A total of 3,865 people were admitted to hospitals after accidents on escalators between 2011 and 2013, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/asia/japan/11824562/Japan-rewrites-the-rules-on-using-escalators-and-urges-people-to-stop-walking-up.html
nandakandamanda
Middleoftheroad, from your experience would it help distribute the wear if people stood on the left Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and on the right on Tuesdays and Thursdays, for example?
kwatt
Best way seems escalators should be dismantled, so everyone walk on stairs. Physically disable persons only can use special elevator that takes more time to go up/down.
smithinjapan
They can ask me seriously they day they move the escalators so that they Don't block the stairs (or rather, the lazy lines of people who form to ride them and block the stairs). Heck, some of the busiest stations in the city have ONLY escalators in some parts with stairs further away. And have you ever had a train coming and people stand blocking the escalator and/or carrying giant bags? Sorry, but I will walk if I want to.