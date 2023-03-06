Japan's H3 rocket ordered to self-destruct after liftoff

Japan's second attempt to launch its next-generation H3 rocket failed after liftoff on Tuesday, with the space agency issuing a destruct command after concluding the mission could not succeed.
The failure is a blow for Japan's space agency JAXA, which has billed the rocket as a flexible and cost-effective new flagship.
But the first launch was delayed by several years, and then failed on a first attempt last month when the solid rocket boosters did not ignite.
Tuesday's launch from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan initially appeared to be a success, with the rocket lifting off at 10:37 a.m. The first stage separation appeared to go as planned, but soon afterwards, signs of trouble emerged.
"It seems that the velocity is coming down," announcers on the JAXA live feed said while the rocket was about 300 kilometers above ground.
The command center then announced: "The second stage engine ignition has not been confirmed yet, we continue to confirm the situation."
The live feed was then briefly halted, with a message reading "We are currently checking the status. Please wait."
When it resumed, the command centre confirmed the bad news. "Destruct command has been transmitted to H3 because there was no possibility of achieving the mission."
There was no immediate explanation for why the launch failed, though JAXA is expected to hold a press conference later.
The H3 rocket was developed for more frequent commercial launches as well as better cost efficiency and reliability and has been mooted as a possible competitor to Space X's Falcon 9.
"We are aiming to create an operational world where (the) Japanese industrial base can be underpinned by steadily launching the H3 six times or so annually for 20 years," JAXA says in its description of the project.
Developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, it is the successor to the H-IIA model, which debuted in 2001.
Tuesday's launch was carrying the ALOS-3 observation satellite, touted as having improved resolution and intended to help with disaster management and other monitoring.
The incident is not the only recent blow for JAXA.
In October 2022, the agency was forced to send a self-destruct order to its solid-fuel Epsilon rocket after take-off. It was carrying satellites into orbit to demonstrate new technologies.
That was Japan's first failed rocket launch since 2003.
The solid-fuel Epsilon rocket has been in service since 2013. It is smaller than the country's previous liquid-fueled model, and a successor to the solid-fuel "M-5" rocket that was retired in 2006 due to its high cost.© AFP 2023.
Eastman
rocket failure with spying tools and satellite aboard?
just wondering how much this "glitch" costs japanese taxpayers?
Mohan
neighbours could help?
elephant200
Japan has a bad day.
deanzaZZR
Bummer. It's not easy. Get back up, dust off your hands and get back to work. JAXA and Mitsubishi can make this work.
wallace
Another costly loss.
vendingmachinemusic
With brief experience in military contracts, anything that will be used by any of the top agencies around the world will usually mean an order for not just one, but close to 3-5pcs for 1 that is planned to be launched. Everything is built to have spare parts on hand, and fully working dummies of all but the most expensive planes are already built. Then you just need to make adjustments to what failed the first time. Guaranteed, if Japan wanted to, they could relaunch within a month. However, the reason for failure will be closely evaluated, studied, and be sure to not happen again.
Hakman
Well, that was a total cock-up.
elephant200
Without the ALOS3 spy satellite is a great lost and put the nation in dire danger.
elephant200
That satellite was very expensive and will take a very long time to build one.
Sven Asai
Can’t they just simply make all people a bit more happy and financially more independent before, and only then, and if there still should be something left for any lucky reason, continue with their costly, idiotic useless phantasy hobby? Astronomy and space research might be interesting or mysterious fir many, yes, but it isn’t something to follow by overdoing or putting more money into than a few bucks for a book or a good telescope. Look, there aren’t nearby UFOs, extraterrestrials or other life forms, if any they are unreachable far away. Also any nice pictures or signals, whatever, it’s all light years away and therefore not real but only reflecting long bygone eras. Most of it what you see there isn’t even there now anymore or at a completely different location. And finally, we can’t live outside our common environment we are born into. That’s biologically impossible. We can’t even exist a longer time on all places here, under water or on top of the highest mountains, so how can you ever come to the conclusion you could make it sufficiently long outside of our planet?
Good
Uncle Elon can help