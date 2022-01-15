Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo shows capsized and partially submerged boats at the port of Muroto in Kochi Prefecture on Sunday, after the country's Pacific coast was hit by a tsunami. Photo: KYODO
Japan's Pacific coast hit by tsunami after Tonga eruption

TOKYO

Japan's Pacific coast was hit early Sunday by a tsunami following a massive underwater volcanic eruption in the South Pacific island country of Tonga the previous day, prompting the weather agency to issue a tsunami warning and advisories while over 210,000 residents were urged to move to high ground.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a 3-meter tsunami may hit some of Japan's southwestern islands including Amami Island as well as the northeastern prefecture of Iwate.

A 1.2-meter tsunami was observed in the city of Amami shortly before Saturday midnight, while a 1.1-meter tsunami arrived in Iwate Prefecture at 2:26 a.m. Sunday.

volcano.jpg
This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, shows an undersea volcano eruption near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday. Photo: Japan Meteorology Agency via AP

According to the agency, a small tsunami of less than 1 meter was observed across a wide area of the country's Pacific coast from Hokkaido to Kyushu and Okinawa.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said at least 210,000 people in seven prefectures -- Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Chiba, Kochi, Miyazaki and Kagoshima -- were asked to flee from the seaside.

During a press conference early Sunday, a weather agency official called on residents of Japan's Pacific coast to remain away from seaside areas until the warning and advisories are lifted, noting that multiple tsunami waves may arrive.

Following the tsunami warning and advisories by the agency, the government set up a liaison office at the prime minister's office to gather information.

A tsunami warning was last issued in Japan in November 2016, after a magnitude 7.4 quake rattled northeastern Japan.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Powerful event showing the nature erupting releasing magnum and steam generation causing a tsunami around the Pacific.

-3 ( +9 / -12 )

Another underwater eruption, and I hope that there wont be the "tsunami" of pumice again!

Workers here are still cleaning up the literal tons upon tons of these rocks after the last one.

3 ( +9 / -6 )

Stay safe everyone.

To even effect us here all the way here means those islands near Tonga are in deep trouble. Hope everyone there is alright too.

4 ( +9 / -5 )

Terrible scenes coming in from Tonga with the tsunami surging, flooding houses reminiscent of 2011. They will definitely need immediate emergency help there.

8 ( +10 / -2 )

It has caused some damage here in New Zealand too.

7 ( +9 / -2 )

Thoughts & prayers are with ALL people affected by this eruption and resulting tsunami. Life on the Pacific Rim is tempestuous.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

That satellite video is AWESOME!

6 ( +8 / -2 )

Not sure what all this means for the rest of the Pacific @zichi 7am: “Powerful event showing the nature erupting releasing magnum and steam generation causing a tsunami around the Pacific.” - (Was this a translation ?)

“… *showing a natural eruption releasing …” *magnum = magma ??

-4 ( +4 / -8 )

Hopefully everyone is safe.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

Alright so far here on Amami.

A few bleary drivers coming home after evacuating.

Sending best wishes to The Friendly Islands.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Awesome video at the first few seconds of the link, too. No word on injuries of those in Tonga itself. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jRgeQvQooSA

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Overblown panic.

-13 ( +3 / -16 )

Alarms going off all night. Had to turn off all devices and that's good in a way. Hope everyone here and in and around Tonga are OK as well.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Tsunami can be equally devastating to an overblown ego and the overly confident they’re never in danger. While Victoria is relatively safe, even coastal British Columbia, Canada, also on the Pacific Rim, were issued a warning:

https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/tsunami-advisory-bc-jan15/

@TrevorPeace 9:21am: “Overblown panic.” -

0 ( +3 / -3 )

@zichi

That would be magma not magnum ol chap.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

@TrevorPeace

As someone who lived through the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake you don't mess with mother nature.

There is no overblown panic. We go through yearly disaster drills preparing for such situations. Everybody here takes warnings seriously.

It is those that don't who usually feel the consequences of their foolish inactions.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Hope everyone is fine in the Pacific Island.

As Earth Sciences is my field, I am always impressed by the beauty of a volcanic eruption and the power of nature.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

zichiToday  07:00 am JST

Powerful event showing the nature erupting releasing magnum...

Don't you mean "magma". Thinking of Dr. Evil saying to Austin Powers, 'liquid hot magma'....

2 ( +4 / -2 )

It was a natural event @JessieLee 11:01am no ‘sharks with friggin’ laser beams’ have been spotted.

@JessieLee 11:01am: [*zichi 7:00 am; “Powerful event showing the nature erupting releasing magnum...]*

“Don't you mean "magma". Thinking of Dr. Evil saying to Austin Powers, 'liquid hot magma'....”

2 ( +3 / -1 )

In metal refineries, if the melted ore is run off the furnace too quick, the last part of the slag hitting a deep water pit creates a steam explosion with the entire boiling water contents shooting up skywards. Dangerous to be near that.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

depends on which side of the bottle you are viewing” @7:00am !?!? -That’s an early ‘happy hour’. Those tsunami warnings have been nerve racking for those just ab walk from the beach.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

"a 1.1-meter tsunami" How did they notice?

-9 ( +0 / -9 )

"a 1.1-meter tsunami" How did they notice?

You know, there are measurement devices along the coast

3 ( +3 / -0 )

It was reported that the plumes of smoke, gas, ash cloud (~700 km wide) reached an altitude of 20km.

The gigantic magnitude of eruption is absolute scary, not sure if the figures are correct.

Pacific islanders, run for your life and stay safe..

2 ( +2 / -0 )

"a 1.1-meter tsunami" How did they notice?

????? clearly you need to LEARN what a tsunami ACTUALLY is compared to everyday waves, hint, they are not even remotely the same, now go study up on this!

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Everybody here takes warnings seriously.

Now maybe, but it wont last forever as people failed to heed the warnings that were posted by people in the past.

And I also dont agree that "everybody" heeds warnings either, every year people die here in Japan because they DON'T. Need examples? Falling of roofs in typhoons, falling off roofs, shovelings snow, eating mochi at new year's etc etc etc.

People become numb to the warnings and that is just human nature I guess, but it does show that not "everybody" takes warnings seriously here.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

What I found most interesting is that in some places tidal waves came and went repeatedly over a period of several hours.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Always humbling to see natural disasters happening, with humans not able to do much about it.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Nice !!!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

NHK midday news showed helicopter footage of many sunken trawlers in Iwate harbors and elsewhere.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

