Japan's Pacific coast hit by tsunami after Tonga eruption

Japan's Pacific coast was hit early Sunday by a tsunami following a massive underwater volcanic eruption in the South Pacific island country of Tonga the previous day, prompting the weather agency to issue a tsunami warning and advisories while over 210,000 residents were urged to move to high ground.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said a 3-meter tsunami may hit some of Japan's southwestern islands including Amami Island as well as the northeastern prefecture of Iwate.
A 1.2-meter tsunami was observed in the city of Amami shortly before Saturday midnight, while a 1.1-meter tsunami arrived in Iwate Prefecture at 2:26 a.m. Sunday.
According to the agency, a small tsunami of less than 1 meter was observed across a wide area of the country's Pacific coast from Hokkaido to Kyushu and Okinawa.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said at least 210,000 people in seven prefectures -- Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Chiba, Kochi, Miyazaki and Kagoshima -- were asked to flee from the seaside.
During a press conference early Sunday, a weather agency official called on residents of Japan's Pacific coast to remain away from seaside areas until the warning and advisories are lifted, noting that multiple tsunami waves may arrive.
Following the tsunami warning and advisories by the agency, the government set up a liaison office at the prime minister's office to gather information.
A tsunami warning was last issued in Japan in November 2016, after a magnitude 7.4 quake rattled northeastern Japan.© KYODO
zichi
Powerful event showing the nature erupting releasing magnum and steam generation causing a tsunami around the Pacific.
Yubaru
Another underwater eruption, and I hope that there wont be the "tsunami" of pumice again!
Workers here are still cleaning up the literal tons upon tons of these rocks after the last one.
Hiro
Stay safe everyone.
To even effect us here all the way here means those islands near Tonga are in deep trouble. Hope everyone there is alright too.
Fighto!
Terrible scenes coming in from Tonga with the tsunami surging, flooding houses reminiscent of 2011. They will definitely need immediate emergency help there.
letsberealistic
It has caused some damage here in New Zealand too.
snowymountainhell
Thoughts & prayers are with ALL people affected by this eruption and resulting tsunami. Life on the Pacific Rim is tempestuous.
The Avenger
That satellite video is AWESOME!
snowymountainhell
Not sure what all this means for the rest of the Pacific @zichi 7am: “Powerful event showing the nature erupting releasing magnum and steam generation causing a tsunami around the Pacific.” - (Was this a translation ?)
“… *showing a natural eruption releasing …” *magnum = magma ??
Iron Lad
Hopefully everyone is safe.
piskian
Alright so far here on Amami.
A few bleary drivers coming home after evacuating.
Sending best wishes to The Friendly Islands.
Laguna
Awesome video at the first few seconds of the link, too. No word on injuries of those in Tonga itself. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jRgeQvQooSA
TrevorPeace
Overblown panic.
Mocheake
Alarms going off all night. Had to turn off all devices and that's good in a way. Hope everyone here and in and around Tonga are OK as well.
snowymountainhell
Tsunami can be equally devastating to an overblown ego and the overly confident they’re never in danger. While Victoria is relatively safe, even coastal British Columbia, Canada, also on the Pacific Rim, were issued a warning:
https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/tsunami-advisory-bc-jan15/
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
@zichi
That would be magma not magnum ol chap.
iwatejay
@TrevorPeace
As someone who lived through the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake you don't mess with mother nature.
There is no overblown panic. We go through yearly disaster drills preparing for such situations. Everybody here takes warnings seriously.
It is those that don't who usually feel the consequences of their foolish inactions.
didou
Hope everyone is fine in the Pacific Island.
As Earth Sciences is my field, I am always impressed by the beauty of a volcanic eruption and the power of nature.
Jessie Lee
zichiToday 07:00 am JST
Powerful event showing the nature erupting releasing magnum...
Don't you mean "magma". Thinking of Dr. Evil saying to Austin Powers, 'liquid hot magma'....
snowymountainhell
It was a natural event @JessieLee 11:01am no ‘sharks with friggin’ laser beams’ have been spotted.
zichi
In metal refineries, if the melted ore is run off the furnace too quick, the last part of the slag hitting a deep water pit creates a steam explosion with the entire boiling water contents shooting up skywards. Dangerous to be near that.
snowymountainhell
“depends on which side of the bottle you are viewing” @7:00am !?!? -That’s an early ‘happy hour’. Those tsunami warnings have been nerve racking for those just ab walk from the beach.
expat
"a 1.1-meter tsunami" How did they notice?
didou
You know, there are measurement devices along the coast
venze
It was reported that the plumes of smoke, gas, ash cloud (~700 km wide) reached an altitude of 20km.
The gigantic magnitude of eruption is absolute scary, not sure if the figures are correct.
Pacific islanders, run for your life and stay safe..
GW
????? clearly you need to LEARN what a tsunami ACTUALLY is compared to everyday waves, hint, they are not even remotely the same, now go study up on this!
Yubaru
Everybody here takes warnings seriously.
Now maybe, but it wont last forever as people failed to heed the warnings that were posted by people in the past.
And I also dont agree that "everybody" heeds warnings either, every year people die here in Japan because they DON'T. Need examples? Falling of roofs in typhoons, falling off roofs, shovelings snow, eating mochi at new year's etc etc etc.
People become numb to the warnings and that is just human nature I guess, but it does show that not "everybody" takes warnings seriously here.
Desert Tortoise
What I found most interesting is that in some places tidal waves came and went repeatedly over a period of several hours.
virusrex
Always humbling to see natural disasters happening, with humans not able to do much about it.
Sandip Katuwal
nandakandamanda
NHK midday news showed helicopter footage of many sunken trawlers in Iwate harbors and elsewhere.