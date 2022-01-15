Japan's Pacific coast hit by tsunami after Tonga eruption

Photo shows capsized and partially submerged boats at the port of Muroto in Kochi Prefecture on Sunday, after the country's Pacific coast was hit by a tsunami.

Japan's Pacific coast was hit early Sunday by a tsunami following a massive underwater volcanic eruption in the South Pacific island country of Tonga the previous day, prompting the weather agency to issue a tsunami warning and advisories while over 210,000 residents were urged to move to high ground.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a 3-meter tsunami may hit some of Japan's southwestern islands including Amami Island as well as the northeastern prefecture of Iwate.

A 1.2-meter tsunami was observed in the city of Amami shortly before Saturday midnight, while a 1.1-meter tsunami arrived in Iwate Prefecture at 2:26 a.m. Sunday.

This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, shows an undersea volcano eruption near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday. Photo: Japan Meteorology Agency via AP

According to the agency, a small tsunami of less than 1 meter was observed across a wide area of the country's Pacific coast from Hokkaido to Kyushu and Okinawa.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said at least 210,000 people in seven prefectures -- Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Chiba, Kochi, Miyazaki and Kagoshima -- were asked to flee from the seaside.

During a press conference early Sunday, a weather agency official called on residents of Japan's Pacific coast to remain away from seaside areas until the warning and advisories are lifted, noting that multiple tsunami waves may arrive.

Following the tsunami warning and advisories by the agency, the government set up a liaison office at the prime minister's office to gather information.

A tsunami warning was last issued in Japan in November 2016, after a magnitude 7.4 quake rattled northeastern Japan.

© KYODO