Japan's coronavirus death toll tops 10,000

Japan's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 10,000 on Monday, with the tally being 10,001 as of 5 p.m. The figure was a sharp increase from March 26 when the death toll passed 9,000.
The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 425 new coronavirus cases on Monday, down 210 from Sunday. Osaka's count dropped by 1,000 for the first time in a week to 924.
In Tokyo, people in their 20s (117 cases) and their 30s (90) accounted for the highest numbers, while 62 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 55, up five from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 898, up 34 from Sunday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/
10 Comments
klausdorth
Highest number for a Monday since end of January, I heard.
And looking at the other article: busy as usual, trains crowded as usual .....
Makes me think!
Derek Grebe
Woo, this state of mergency must be super-powerful. Figures already tumbling downwards less than one business day in.
Great work, Suga-san! Let's Heartful Olympic!
These people think we are stupid.
NipponGlory
another day of decrease trend. combine with new State of emergency i firmly believe we have peaked and will decreae further tomorrow too
gakinotsukai
tests number is still a secret ....
Reckless
Mr. Suga, thank you! Numbers below 500 show that you are doing your job very well.
marcelito
another day of decrease trend. combine with new State of emergency i firmly believe we have peaked and will decreae further tomorrow too
Lol...yeah absolutely, that will happen...puts a spring in my step and smile on my face.
gakinotsukai
Because Japan has the fastest incubation period of the world and you see the SOE results in 48 hours top ?
thelonius
No. Up 20 from last Monday.
robert maes
Nr of tests 1500 ?
Fighto!
Taiwan 4 cases today.