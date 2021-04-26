Japan's coronavirus death toll tops 10,000

Japan's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 10,000 on Monday, with the tally being 10,001 as of 5 p.m. The figure was a sharp increase from March 26 when the death toll passed 9,000.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 425 new coronavirus cases on Monday, down 210 from Sunday. Osaka's count dropped by 1,000 for the first time in a week to 924.

In Tokyo, people in their 20s (117 cases) and their 30s (90) accounted for the highest numbers, while 62 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 55, up five from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 898, up 34 from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/

