Japan's daily coronavirus cases top 1,000 for 1st time

The number of fresh cases of coronavirus confirmed Wednesday in Japan topped 1,000 for the first time as a resurgence of infections has begun to expand beyond Tokyo.

The record single-day tally, based on information provided to Kyodo News by local authorities, came after prefectures with huge urban populations other than Tokyo, including Aichi and Osaka, reported their highest numbers of infections.

The Osaka prefectural government said 221 another cases of the virus, up from 155 on Tuesday, were confirmed.

As well as Osaka, the central Japan prefecture of Aichi saw a single-day record for the second straight day, confirming 167 new cases of the virus causing the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 250 new cases of the virus, which compares with 266 on Tuesday.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said that of the total, 160 were aged in their 20s and 30s, or about 60%.

Tokyo's cumulative total stood at 11,861, about half of which were reported this month.

The metropolitan government has raised its pandemic alert to the highest of four levels, meaning "infections are spreading."

