Japan's daily coronavirus cases top 1,000 for 1st time

The number of fresh cases of coronavirus confirmed Wednesday in Japan topped 1,000 for the first time as a resurgence of infections has begun to expand beyond Tokyo.
The record single-day tally, based on information provided to Kyodo News by local authorities, came after prefectures with huge urban populations other than Tokyo, including Aichi and Osaka, reported their highest numbers of infections.
The Osaka prefectural government said 221 another cases of the virus, up from 155 on Tuesday, were confirmed.
As well as Osaka, the central Japan prefecture of Aichi saw a single-day record for the second straight day, confirming 167 new cases of the virus causing the COVID-19 respiratory disease.
The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 250 new cases of the virus, which compares with 266 on Tuesday.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said that of the total, 160 were aged in their 20s and 30s, or about 60%.
Tokyo's cumulative total stood at 11,861, about half of which were reported this month.
The metropolitan government has raised its pandemic alert to the highest of four levels, meaning "infections are spreading."© KYODO
30 Comments
Login to comment
HAMBURGER
Another day. We're treading water. Who knows what August and beyond will bring?
Simian Lane
Cool. I guess most of those youngsters are gonna be ok. Oldies stay home like you’re doing I guess judging by the figures. That said, when I walk about I see a bunch of old dudes sitting around maskless it obasans shooting the breeze together. And I like that, they’re not that fazed!
klausdorth
"Hamburger",
we shall see after the "Obon" and summer vacation time.
I expect much more to come .... even though others will downplay this again.
And lets always remember, those are the "official numbers", there are probably many more cases out there!
Fighto!
July 28th was the highest number of recorded infections in Japan so far - 981.
Objective
They should also report on the flat fatality "curve" since late May.
Let's keep things in perspective and not try to scare everyone.
theResident
Yes @HAMBURGER. Another day when we have to get on with life as best as possible. Masks. Soap and Water. Staying out of crowded places. Just being sensible. I imagine August will bring more of the same if not more numbers wise. If you want to waste away you time and life calling for lockdown, then go ahead. I totally respect those who wish to exercise a self imposed lockdown. You are NOT going to get one from the Government
divinda
It actually tied the previous record high day of July 23rd. Both had 981.
But today is also looking to be pretty hight too....
yakyak
That is exactly what the Mayor of NYC said and we all know what happened!
vanityofvanities
Professor Kamikubo of Kyoto University said on TV today, there will be no 2nd wave coming. 90% of Japanese have immunity. Testing does not have meaning. Many will be found positive but they do not become serious. He said the virus infected most of the Japanese in the early stages of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Jan. to March or April. He said there is no problem people pass normal a life.
Fighto!
I stopped reading at this point. Nonsense with no fact or basis.
kurisupisu
Mu wife was tested last week or so and didn’t have antibodies. Maybe I do not as I am asymptomatic and therefore cannot get a test.
There is no way of knowing-80% Is a meaningless figure....
SPRING
Its good that death rate isn’t increasing badly.
please wear mask for you and others.
Nihonjinjyanaikariyokatta
Stay safe all. Don’t be fooled by the controlled reported numbers. It’s worse than you think.
divinda
Hey JT, where do you get your data?
The official number yesterday was 981. Tied for the record of July 23rd. (time to revise this false article for a 3rd time....)
The Japanese government gives their official stats here:
https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/newpage_12693.html
NHK also reports this here:
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/special/coronavirus/
Reckless
I find it hard to believe that Osaka has nearly as many cases as Tokyo which has 3-4x the population. Someone is lying.
divinda
Anyway, today is now set to be a new record high. NHK reporting its already 1002. First day over a thousand. And possibly more reports of extra cases for the day to still come....
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20200729/k10012539401000.html?utm_int=news-new_contents_list-items_002
smartacus
Osaka and Aichi seem to be the new hotspots. I wonder if this is the result of the Go To travel campaign. I still can't figure out why Iwate Prefecture hasn't reported one case.
TigersTokyoDome
As Reckless says. Osaka just started testing properly, that's all. And Tokyo took a testing holiday.
NotFromEarth
The 90% immunity claim is irresponsible as it gives a false sense of security. Whether right or wrong I do not know. But If you assume a 3% mortality, that still leaves about 360,000 death for the remaining 10% of the population.
natsu823
Wait until next month obon when the masses go home.
Wonder if the increase around Japan was from Go To campaign.
divinda
Its been widely reported that the people of Iwate are all afraid to the the "first one" and break their lack of virus streak.
Accordingly, hardly anyone gets tested there. Some days its 25 or 30 tests, other days its zero. The average over the past several weeks has been a whopping 15 tests per day (and probably mosty doctors as well).
You can find individual prefecture stats in English here:
https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Monty
Cases rise, cases fall...cases rise again, cases fall again...
This will go on until a vaccine is found.
You have 3 options;
Live your life as usual as the Virus doesnt exist.
Live your life, but do your personal best prevention like wearing mask, washing hands, use sanitizer, keep social distance where it is possible.Do your own private lockdown in your house or appartement.
Everyone is free to choose their own option.
And by the way, posts like: let us wait until after Obon or go to travel campaign, these kind of posts exists here already since 8 months. Wait until school is open, wait until after cherry blossom, wait until after golden week....Puh...
Never anything serious happened.
I am so tired of this kind of posts!
But like I said before, many people here wish the numbers to increase. Only then they are happy.
h0nz4
I don't follow the press conferences live so not sure how the data is presented, however, if the sentiment is supposed to be “it's mainly young folk so it's not a biggie,” I'd be very careful with such way of thinking.
There are studies being published claiming there are various related health issues that may affect even young and/or otherwise fairly healthy individuals infected with the virus. There are still many unknowns about this virus so it's definitely not ok even if those infected are mainly young people.
Raw Beer
Worse? If you are talking about cases, yeah, it's probably much higher. But in terms of risk, no, this thing is so much milder than initially reported.
... you would be wrong. The mortality is clearly much lower than 1%.
I agree, but since a truly safe vaccine will likely never arrive, I think there is a 4th option:
Stay healthy, boost your immunity, so that when you do eventually get it, you'll get over it with no problem.
marcelito
I find it hard to believe that Osaka has nearly as many cases as Tokyo which has 3-4x the population. Someone is lying.
Oh lets be real ...the crew collating and manually checking the case faxes at Tokyo metro govt office can only handle mid to high 200 per day ...they,re only human. If only someone invented some magical machine where case numbers could be imputed for everyone to see easily without the need for all those A4 fax papers.
Meanwhile, anyone else finds the deafening silence from Aso ' the Japanese mindo is unique in defeating corona' and Abe ' we have been able to bring the outbreak under control, effectiveness of the Japanese model has been proven ' strange? One could be forgiven Nishimura ( let me be the fall guy if it all goes south ) is running J-government all by himself the last couple of weeks.
i@n
7/27
Tokyo reproduction number: 1.22 deaths: 0
Osaka repro number: 1.46
Deaths: 1
Christopher Glen
“Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said that of the total, 160 were aged in their 20s and 30s, or about 60%.” And the vast majority showing no symptoms or not sick at all. Enough fear mongering
carpslidy
The government clearly aren't concerned
and as long are deaths are low I don't worry either.
divinda
Iwate just reported its first 2 cases.
Nothing golden stays, Ponyboy.
Looks like Japan is on track to reach about 1,100 new cases today, with new records in several prefectures..
And don't forget, the government still wants you to Go To Travel....
drlucifer
All these numbers without the number of pcr tests performed are of little importance, you don't need to be a genius to know the numbers we are being drip-fed need adding a zero. The number of test are embarrassingly low hence the low numbers.
Bruce Chatwin
Professor Kamikubo? The oncologist?
memoryfix
The more positive tests rise, the more obvious death is unlikely, as the death number is nudging up so slowly.
It could ultimately go below 1% fatality rate.. Even high risk groups going through it with nothing very serious.
This should be seen as good news, not bad! We had to find this out, and now we’re finding it out. Take the attitude, I don’t want it but I won’t be afraid to go out and live my life.