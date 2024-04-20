Japan's lower house passes child care aid bill to tackle falling birthrate

Japan's lower house passed a bill Friday to expand monthly child allowances and parental leave in an effort to tackle the country's persistently declining birthrate.
The bill is expected to be enacted during the current Diet session through June following deliberations at the upper house. A new funding scheme will be set up with higher monthly health insurance premiums from fiscal 2026.
The legislation aims to expand child allowances to those aged between 16 and 18 and remove the income limit. The current monthly allowance for a third or subsequent child will be doubled to 30,000 yen.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to drastically enhance child-rearing support, with the number of babies born in 2023 falling to a record low in Japan's rapidly graying society.
Late marriage and financial worries are often cited as reasons behind the declining birthrate, and Kishida's government sees the period leading up to the 2030s as "the last chance" to reverse the trend.
Other features of the bill include providing parents taking child care leave with more benefits and expanding day care services to make children eligible regardless of their parents' employment status.
To implement the measures, the government plans to cut social security spending and create the fund to secure up to 3.6 trillion yen annually in the next three years.
The launch of the new "child support fund" is based on the view that the costs should be shared more broadly and fairly to address the common challenge of boosting the number of children.
The government aims to collect 600 billion yen at first and increase it to 1 trillion yen under the new funding scheme in fiscal 2028. The amount to be shouldered by individuals will vary depending on their income and public medical insurance.
The bill passed the House of Representatives with a majority led by members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito.
Opposition parties including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan opposed the bill, criticizing the creation of the new fund as being effectively a tax increase.
The number of births in Japan has continued to drop, with the figure falling to a record low of 758,631 in 2023, down 5.1 percent from the previous year, according to preliminary government data released in February.
The figure has remained below the 800,000 mark since 2022.
sakurasuki
There's no free lunch, they'll take cut somewhere.
JeffLee
Is that a bad joke? The plan is definitely NOT fair. It shovels more more public money to people having kids while raising the tax burden on people not having kids and cutting their social security services, (which they pay for through their health insurance and pension contributions). Double-whammy exploitation.
If you don't have kids or have already raised your kids, then get out of Japan!
sakurasuki
Not only that, those money just won't go directly to people who have kids but also for national campaigns and national projects that are not necessarily effective for those families but will eat some significant part of budget, whose company will benefit for those campaign and projects? Have anyone heard amakudari.
Rakuraku
JeffLeeToday 07:17 am JST
Ok but without kids who is going to finance your pension?
You will probably say through bonds bought by the BOJ with money printing but looking at the current unstoppable JPY fall we can see that this strategy has reached its limit.
Eastman
so many words.
still zero information how gov going to "help"?say give every month 50.000jpy?
will they take it from our taxes since gov have no own money?
highly likely yes because LDP crooks still must waste money for outdated ,unecessary and unreliable US weaponry...
Mr Kipling
JT really needs a comedy section or does the government really think that this will make any difference at all?
There are no parents holding off having children over ¥15,000 a month. None!
Meiyouwenti
Fewer and fewer people in their 20s and 30s are getting married and that’s the main reason for the falling birth rate. Raising the health insurance burdens on unmarried people will only make it harder for them to get married and start a family.
dbsaiya
The minister for child policy, Kato is an air head so that speaks volumes about this legislation. Just more money thrown around to garner votes.
M3M3M3
It's entirely fair and reasonable in my opinion. Children are a valuable asset for society and raising them is a huge financial burden on parents. It makes perfect sense for the childless to contribute their fair share, so as not to become free-riders.
Chabbawanga
Not all of them at home anymore. It may not sound like much but an extra couple of man per child does go a long way. It isnt just money though its time. Give me all the money in the world but if my wife and I are already worked to death how can we fit in another kid?
AnotherExpert
A mere Band-Aid. They are afraid to tackle the major issue: the cost of education. The government needs to provide free education from elementary school through university. That would help most parents-to-be. The government should also standardize health care for children. Those are among the two biggest worries/costs that would-be parents complain about.
Ramsey's Kitchen
To implement the measures, the government plans to cut social security spending and create the fund to secure up to 3.6 trillion yen annually in the next three years.
Dont cut the social spending for the vulnerable and stop wasting hundreds of billions on buying ever increasing number of weapons and missiles that are not going to be used and only benefit the military industrila complex and their paid off stooges.
kohakuebisu
"Cuts to social security spending" should be detailed.
As for financial support, the easiest way to increase the birthrate is to help people with children already to have more children. Such people are already in stable (ish) relationships, like kids, already have one or two, and will already have kids stuff in their homes. The decision to have one more will definitely be affected by finances. Many parents I know in inaka mention it. Expanding child benefits for large families in particular will result in more kids being born.
Trying to get folks to marry and then have kids will mostly be money down the drain. You cannot force people into relationships and family formation. Everything in society is working against this.
proxy
You can't buy kids. Nowhere in the world has providing more benefits resulted in a higher fertility rate.
Redemption
One thing I think is overlooked is dealing with the concerns of men and why they don’t want to get married. Amongst my circle of friends two of them were unable to see their children after divorce so I think many many men are aware of this risk and would rather not even consider marriage and deal with the psychological torture of not seeing your children and also the grandparents being unable to see the grandchildren.
Lindsay
Once again we see the J-Gov throwing money at a problem in the hope it will fix it. Child aid payments are very far down the list of reasons why people are not having babies. A lack of daycare facilities, no job security and zero salary growth for over twenty years are the main reasons people are not having kids.
collegepark30349
And let's not forget that another way to fund this was to do away with the tax deduction for dependent spouses and children. The amount of the deduction was worth more than the anual amount of the allowance for my two kids. A net loss for me. Do away with the allowance, give me my deduction and let me manage my own money.
Jonathan Prin
Let's praise sex and faitfhfulness perhaps instead of singleness and artificial pleasure ?
No money in the world will really change the falling birthrate, especially in Japan.
METATTOKYO
Making it with no income limits would just be throwing money away. Increase the allowance for the lower income families.
JeffLee
Kids dont finance people's state pensions. The Japanese govt is able to create its own money when it needs it, which it does on a routine basis. When the govt pays pensioners, bureaucrats press a button that credits their bank accounts. Bingo. Anyway, the GPIF (state pension fund) has a whopping big surplus, at or near a record high, and has seen steady robust growth even as the birthrate has declined.
The fiscal and financial burden of this program on people will outweigh any benefits it produces.
kaimycahl
Blah blah blah there are no winners or losers in the aid bill it’s either populate or disappear. If people aren't being born to eventually work and pay into the retirement fund or social security where does the money come from. If no one pays into it eventually it runs out something has to be done. Doing nothing is a joke. Already you read about the population is aging and if people can’t work because of aging out and children aren’t being born to recycle what is dying off or living longer what you will have is the same people complaining that the government didn’t do anything as all the money gets drained out. Yes everyone hates change, but not all change is bad, in this case more taxes will result from it all we can hope for is this change brings something better because the future outcome could be far worse.
kaimycahl
@Lindsay what part of the story did you not read. The government proposes to address those concerns “Other features of the bill include providing parents taking child care leave with more benefits and expanding day care services to make children eligible regardless of their parents' employment status”.
Once again we see the J-Gov throwing money at a problem in the hope it will fix it. Child aid payments are very far down the list of reasons why people are not having babies. A lack of daycare facilities, no job security and zero salary growth for over twenty years are the main reasons people are not having kids.
Tamarama
They just don't get it, do they, but frankly, what can Japan expect from the conservative ojisans they continue to put into power, every election? This is the most hard headed group of dogmatic thinkers in the country, who don't see any of this as a symptom of the patriarchal corporate Japan Inc society they strive to protect. Pushing money at the problem shows; 1. A complete lack of creative and divergent thinking, and 2, They refuse to accept that the reason young people, but particularly women are opting out of marriage and childbirth. Yes, they say childrearing is too expensive, but after that they say that too much of the childrearing burden falls on women, and there are too few jobs that are compatible with child rearing - both of which come down to Japan's corporate culture and working conditions.
So, if Japan really wants to slow the birthrate decline, it has to change its corporate culture, which they refuse to do.
They say 'adapt or die', and in a couple of hundred years, this may very well be a university textbook case of how a country refused to adapt, and died by 50% or more.
tigerjane
Why doesn't the government go after all the deadbeat fathers and mothers that take off and leave the other parent holding the bag. Those deadbeat parents are hiding and working and living just fine, all the while the parent raising the kids is holding down jobs, getting help from the government and the list goes on. Why are taxpayers not up in arms about that?
yildiray
I wonder who came up with this genius ideas? The impediment stopping high-earners from having kids is clearly not money-related.