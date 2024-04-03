Japan's northeastern region jolted by M6.0 quake

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 jolted northeastern Japan at 12:16 p.m. Thursday, the country's weather agency said, with no tsunami warning issued.

The quake registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The focus of the quake was located off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, about 40 kilometers underground.The following is an earthquake alert issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency.

© KYODO