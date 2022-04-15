Japan's population down 644,000 in 2021; biggest drop on record

Japan's population totaled 125,502,000 as of Oct 1, down 644,000 from a year earlier, marking the biggest decline on record, according to government data released Friday.
The fall was attributed to stricter border restrictions propelled by the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said. The tally includes foreign nationals.
Tokyo's population shrank for the first time in 26 years. All of Japan's 47 prefectures except Okinawa posted a fall in the number of residents in the year to October last year.© KYODO
Mickelicious
Wow! How many births though?
William Bjornson
While some may interpret that as 'bad' news for Japan, if the world could see the same relative decline, it would be good news for our grandchildren...
Good
No Covid necessary in a place dying so naturally
dagon
Many developed countries see rising living standards as formerly booming populations stabilize and fall.
Not Japan though!
Especially when there are LDP and Japan Inc. hereditary parasites taking a larger and larger share of resources.
Fighto!
Good news for the environment, for people looking for work, students looking to enter uni - and those who want to get a seat on the train and other amenities much easier going forward.
In short: Japan is showing the developed world that endless population growth is not necessary while achieving sustainable economic growth.
