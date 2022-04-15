Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk on the Shibuya scramble crossing in Tokyo. Photo: AP/Kiichiro Sato
national

Japan's population down 644,000 in 2021; biggest drop on record

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's population totaled 125,502,000 as of Oct 1, down 644,000 from a year earlier, marking the biggest decline on record, according to government data released Friday.

The fall was attributed to stricter border restrictions propelled by the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said. The tally includes foreign nationals.

Tokyo's population shrank for the first time in 26 years. All of Japan's 47 prefectures except Okinawa posted a fall in the number of residents in the year to October last year.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Wow! How many births though?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

While some may interpret that as 'bad' news for Japan, if the world could see the same relative decline, it would be good news for our grandchildren...

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

No Covid necessary in a place dying so naturally

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Japan's population totaled 125,502,000 as of Oct 1, down 644,000 from a year earlier, marking the biggest decline on record, according to government data released Friday.

Many developed countries see rising living standards as formerly booming populations stabilize and fall.

Not Japan though!

Especially when there are LDP and Japan Inc. hereditary parasites taking a larger and larger share of resources.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Good news for the environment, for people looking for work, students looking to enter uni - and those who want to get a seat on the train and other amenities much easier going forward.

In short: Japan is showing the developed world that endless population growth is not necessary while achieving sustainable economic growth.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Good news for the environment, for people looking for work, students looking to enter uni - and those who want to get a seat on the train and other amenities much easier going forward.

In short: Japan is showing the developed world that endless population growth is not necessary while achieving sustainable economic growth.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Differences Between ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘I Don’t Understand’ in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Tips For Cleaning Winter Garments

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Three Small Islands in Japan for Your Next Getaway

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Hibiya Line

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo