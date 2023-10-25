Japan's top court rules law requiring reproductive organ removal for gender change unconstitutional

Japan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a law requiring transgender people to have their reproductive organs removed in order to officially change their gender is unconstitutional.
The decision by the top court’s 15-judge Grand Bench was its first on the constitutionality of Japan’s 2003 law requiring the removal of reproductive organs for a state-recognized gender change, a practice long criticized by international rights and medical groups.
The decision now requires the government to revise the law, which paves the way for transgender people to have their gender changed in official documents without surgery.
The case was filed by a plaintiff whose request for a gender change in her family registry — to female from her biologically assigned male — was turned down by lower courts.
The decision comes at a time of heightened awareness of issues surrounding LGBTQ+ people in Japan and is a major victory for that community.
Kyodo News said the judges unanimously ruled that the part of the law requiring the loss of reproductive functions for a gender change is unconstitutional. Other details of the decision were not immediately available.
Under the law that was struck down, transgender people who want to have their biologically assigned gender changed on family registries and other official documents must be diagnosed as having Gender Identity Disorder and undergo an operation to remove their reproductive organs.
LGBTQ+ activists in Japan have recently stepped up efforts to pass an anti-discrimination law since a former aide to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in February that he wouldn’t want to live next to LGBTQ+ people and that citizens would flee Japan if same-sex marriage were allowed.
But changes have come slowly and Japan remains the only Group of Seven member that does not allow same-sex marriage or legal protections, including an effective anti-discrimination law.
The plaintiff, who is only identified as a resident in western Japan, originally filed the request in 2000, saying the surgery requirement forces a huge burden economically and physically and that it violates the constitution's equal rights protections.
Rights groups and the LGBTQ+ community in Japan have been hopeful for a change in the law after a local family court, in an unprecedented ruling earlier this month, accepted a transgender male's request for a gender change without the compulsory surgery, saying the rule is unconstitutional.
The special law that took effect in 2004 states that people who wish to register a gender change must have their original reproductive organs, including testes or ovaries, removed and have a body that “appears to have parts that resemble the genital organs” of the new gender they want to register with.
More than 10,000 Japanese have had their genders officially changed since then, according to court documents from the Oct. 11 ruling that accepted Gen Suzuki's request for a gender change without the required surgery.
Surgery to remove reproductive organs is not required in most of some 50 European and central Asian countries that have laws allowing people to change their gender on official documents, the Shizuoka ruling said. The practice of changing one's gender in such a way has become mainstream in many places around the world, it noted.
In a country of conformity where the conservative government sticks to traditional paternalistic family values and is reluctant to accept sexual and family diversity, many LGBTQ+ people still hide their sexuality due to fear of discrimination at work and schools.
Some groups opposing more inclusivity for transgender people, especially to those changing from male to female, had submitted petitions on Tuesday to the Supreme Court, asking it to keep the surgery requirement in place.
Hundreds of municipalities now issue partnership certificates for same-sex couples to ease hurdles in renting apartments and other areas, but they are not legally binding.
In 2019, the Supreme Court in another case filed by a transgender male seeking a gender registration change without the required sexual organ removal and sterilization surgery found the ongoing law constitutional.
In that ruling, the top court said the law was constitutional because it was meant to reduce confusion in families and society, though it acknowledged that it restricts freedom and could become out of step with changing social values and should be reviewed later.
15 Comments
virusrex
Slowly, very slowly, Japan is coming to the modern age, finally being a little bit more congruent between what it says it is trying to do to remove gender discrimination and what it actually is doing.
Redemption
The right call.
Roy
Kicking and screaming will Japan be dragged into the 21st century.
SAME#
The problem is about people "changing gender". This should not be allowed in any case. People's sex cannot be changed and gender are just stereotypes not always true associated with 1 sex.
No male should go into women's toilets, changing rooms, competitions or awards or any single sex facilities.
wolfshine
For how much the pro-nationalist foreigners living in (or outside of) Japan love to project the facade that this country is one defined by discipline, patriotism, and traditionalism, the reality is a lot more sobering. So now, for people here to legally change their gender, they don't even need the reproductive organs associated with said gender? So anybody can just call themselves whatever they want then? We were told that in the face of unrelenting western propaganda, Japan was standing up to the radical left, putting their own needs first as a people and conducting themselves according to reason. But this is not the case, and the writing has been on the wall for quite some time now. Just look at the extent to which they fell in line, lock-step, when it came to the Covid narrative.
I worry about the long-term implications for children, as well as their parents. If a young child or teenager is convinced they were born the wrong biological sex, and they seek gender reassignment, will the state force parents to allow it? We're actually at the point now where we have to ask these questions and consider how this is going to progress as it goes even further, because this is exactly what has happened in other places.
Unfortunately, the people needed to be focused on this and opposing this were too distracted by trivial matters like temporary Covid case spikes, or petty/minor disputes with China, or Johnny Somali. Meanwhile, life is getting worse in Japan because this country is run by bad actors. They don't care about the people they are supposed to be representing. All they ever do is occasionally throw red meat to the crowd of xenophobes. The kind that hate foreigners just for being around in general, not for being criminals or bad people.
If I, as a non-Japanese, start identifying as Japanese from tomorrow going forward, will I be entitled to the same legal rights and opportunities? Since the Japanese have decided to throw science out the window when it comes to gender, maybe I'll start acting similarly when it comes to ethnicity.
It is time for people here to stop being politically and socially ambivalent - the bureaucratic and business elites are literally erasing Japan's future.
virusrex
Stop listening to whoever is telling you this is in any way related to this, Japan has repeatedly claimed to be working for gender equality, so there is no "standing up" by rejecting these perfectly valid changes, after all Japas was the one saying they were trying to do it from a long time ago.
What implications? what actually objective, scientific data do you have to impose this personal belief that equality and tolerance must have negative implications?
You mean bigots? because for rational people there is no reason to be opposing this.
The moment you being making nonsensical comparisons that have been repeatedly debunked as completely different situations you are accepting you are not treating the topic seriously.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yes, because surgery is not like flipping a light switch and some people might not even want the bottom surgery for various reasons.
You're catching on! Now the various levels of government can consider why they do things different based on gender in the first place.
You certainly should be.
Redemption
Japan has a long history of mixed bathing which I understand was common before Western prude thinking took hold. Also, by watching Japanese tv you can see that transgender persons are able to succeed and be accepted as actors and entertainers but I am not sure so much in other fields.
Mark
It took only 20 years, I can't even imagine how long will it take to recognize that this was not only Unconstitutional but a CRIME.
Gaijinjland
Do any of the folks on here posting negative comments about men in women’s bathrooms even personally know any transgender people? If they did, I don’t think they would say such horrible things.
Yubaru
Well fortunately the language here is Japanese and as it's impolite to refer to people using a pronoun, well with a few exceptions, like when the wife is calling the husband.... "anata" we will still be just call them by their name!
Dirk
How is this unconstitutional? I think allowing people to register a gender change should only be possible for intersexual people, meaning people with birth defects related to gender, but not for people with only psychological ideas about being the other gender. Now if you can change your gender without even any physical change, then man and woman simply lose all meaning. Or let's say that man and woman become entirely subjective ideas. Any one can call themselves a man or a woman (or both) now, according to what they personally consider what a man or woman is. This is about altering reality to conform with what someone likes or wants. And then this also means society needs to believe that someone can truly be a man or a woman, simply by saying so. Totally crazy. And real women will be the victims of this, as they need a separate category for their gender, more than men. We can see the harm being done of this idea that transwomen are women in various countries already. And then there are the children who become convinced that they are the opposite gender and are put on a lifelong path of medicalisation and gender mutilation. That's a crime.
CuteUsagi
Well said Dirk. I agree totally with your post.
Kotaro88
OK seems like the article here is incomplete. Existing law stipulates two surgery requirements for transgender, one for fertility and the other one is for appearance. This particular case that the supreme court decided is only for fertility. They didn't say anything about the appearance requirement. So that means transgender will still have to undergo at least one surgery
The current law stipulates five requirements for gender changes on registers. At issue were two surgical requirements that have been condemned internationally as human rights violations.
The law states that an individual seeking a gender change should “have no reproductive glands, or their functions should be permanently lost.” This is known as the sterility requirement.
The other rule, or the appearance requirement, states that individuals seeking gender changes should have “a body featuring genital organs resembling those of the gender sought in the change.”
To meet the sterility requirement, individuals must have their ovaries or testes surgically removed, while the appearance requirement entails operations to remove the penis, in principle.
The 15 justices ruled that the sterility requirement was unconstitutional.
But the top court did not make a decision regarding the appearance requirement. It sent the case back to a high court on grounds that the lower court had not examined this requirement.
ian
Great post Kotaro88 thanks