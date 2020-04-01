Japan 'on the brink' as it struggles to hold back coronavirus

Japan is struggling to hold the line against the coronavirus and is on the brink of crisis with medical experts particularly worried about preparations in Tokyo, officials said on Wednesday, raising the prospect of emergency lockdowns.
Japan has some 2,200 cases of the coronavirus and 66 deaths, relatively small tallies compared with those of United States, China and some parts of Europe.
But the new infections are appearing relentlessly, with 105 reported on Wednesday, 65 of them in the capital, where cases are closely watched as increasing numbers there add to pressure on the government to take drastic steps.
"We are barely holding the line and remain at a critical point where virus cases could surge if we let down our guard," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a parliamentary committee.
He is set to hold a meeting of his coronavirus task force later on Wednesday.
Abe is under pressure from the public to declare a state of emergency that would allow authorities to impose lockdowns and restrict movements, but on a voluntary, not a legally binding, basis.
Economics Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said infectious disease experts were alarmed about medical preparations in Tokyo, which now has about 500 cases.
"Many experts expressed very strong sense of crisis and opinions over the spread of infections in Tokyo and the current state of medical preparedness," Nishimura told reporters.
"We must prevent infections from spreading further no matter what. We have come to the edge of edges, to the very brink.”
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike has requested that residents of the city of nearly 14 million people stay indoors and avoid restaurants and bars.
"People are saying 'I didn't think I would get infected myself'. I want everyone to share the awareness that one should both protect oneself while also avoiding spreading (the virus)," she said.
A Bank of Japan poll showed the mood of industrial manufacturers at its most pessimistic for seven years.
Calls for a lockdown are increasing on social media, with many Twitter users expressing worry and citing much more drastic measures in foreign cities.
"One of my friends, who works in Tokyo, is still commuting on packed trains," wrote a user under the Twitter handle Arikan. "I'm a little embarrassed by how indecisive Japan is compared to other nations."
Media reported the possibility schools would remain closed until May. The government first closed public schools at Abe's request from March 2. The Tokyo metropolitan government had said it was planning to re-open at least some schools when the new academic year began in April.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Reckless
Lockdown is coming and it won't be fun. To avoid any stigma I may also have to wear a mask though I despise them so.
anon99999
What a surprise! I thought the government said they could all open next week. Just had to leave the windows open to get fresh air and all would be okay.
divinda
"Japanese leaders have repeatedly said that while the country is on the brink of a state of emergency, it was not yet at the stage of officially declaring one"
Meaning: I see the truck speeding down the road towards me, but I'm going to step out of the way only when I have a couple seconds left... and hopefully I don't trip as I try to move.
Dango bong
My company just scheduled me for three meetings Friday. Am I the only one going to an office?
Tora
Not long to go now.
As I said the other day, time to leave the big cities if you can. As soon as its announced, there's going to be a mass exodus.
Luddite
No social distancing. Bad example.
nonu6976
What is the government waiting for? - the only logical reason why they would not invoke a lockdown now, is if they think things will not get worse, or only a little worse. Looking at what has happened around the world to other countries, do they really think that is possible?
The only 2 things any virus needs to spread, is inaction and time - and the government here is providing both in truck loads.
Judge Smails
Anyone else notice in the picture that half the members are sleeping? I know, nothing new for these Diet pictures. You would have hoped that they were taking the situation a little more seriously other than just wearing masks. Maybe they were hoping they would wake up and this was all just a bad dream.
TokyoTelegraph
Will it be a lockdown, or Japanese interpretation of a lockdown, i.e carry on as before but pretend we are in lockdown?
Kitchener Leslie
Close every school in Kanagawa and Chiba also.
Richard Jordan
why are two or three people sleeping?
quercetum
Prime Minister Abe, even if you do a fantastic job and somehow Japan numbers plateau out, Japan's economy will not be unaffected by the global economy. The economy is going to take a big hit anyways. Take care of the people first.
Alex80
I read that a state of emergency basically would give Abe full powers for two years...
Taro
ギリギリ(girigiri) is an typical indirect Japanese word to say that doing things at the last minute is not good and is selfish. Ironically, this government is doing things at the last minute and firefighting to no avail.
Not a tough call at all, dump the accountability on the schools and parents. What a shocking way of setting an example and no wonder there is a declining population, I feel for the rapidly declining married couples who must think the reality of getting adequate child care support for average income families by measures introduced by the government is thoroughly uninspiring!
Tora
Another thing: If you are going to close schools, please close all Jukus (cram schools) too. Jukus just go on as per usual, and they are often held in badly ventilated buildings in tiny rooms with loads of students huddled together, since it maximises profits.
Keeping jukus open makes a mockery of the school closures, especially since most students who go to Jukus are all from different areas and use public transportation to get there, so the chances cluster outbreaks are much higher. Likewise, home teachers, helpers, etc. All need to be suspended.
If they are going to do this, they need to do it right, along with proper guidelines for online learning and support.
marcelito
while the country is on the brink of a state of emergency, it was not yet at the stage of officially declaring one - comments reiterated by chief cabinet secretary Suga on Wednesday. "This is an extremely important period," he said
You have been saying that for weeks ffs ...everyone knows some kind of lockdown is inevitable ...stop dragging your feet , every day you are making it worse.
Toshihiro
For all of Japan's technological advancements, I was expecting the J-gov't to announce all schools and to hold their classes online. If you ask me, Abe should be looking hard on mobilizing the country's resources to keep basic services afloat, especially the medical sector
expat
"I'm a little embarrassed by how indecisive Japan is compared to other nations." Sums it up well enough.
Alex80
I noticed people worldwide are becoming so prone to give up on their human rights, because of the fear. Containing the virus is obviously necessary and there are many things that can be done without taking some kind of authoritarian routes. People should reflect seriously about anything, but I see many persons don't reflect enough (see the blind praising of some individuals for electronic systems of surveillance en mass of population made in certain Countries).
Cricky
So many observations from above, the scariest is emergency PM powers. They (that is the regiem) pretty much have no concern other then themselves. If they are actually awake of course. Just goes to show how usless they are. I'd like a job where I get a years worth of salery in a month for sleeping on n a 1970s chair.
Redtail Swift
JR controls your lives. It is a system, not freedom to move around.
Example: You live in Yokohama. Your company asks you to commute to Chiba everyday. The employees who live in Chiba are sent to Yokohama. JR Wins. A state of emergency takes money away from JR. This Coronavirus exposes the flaws in the system. The government cannot be wrong under any circumstances.
The way they see it, who's going to be around to make a claim against them anyway. The survivors can be paid off. Oblivion.
Alex80
The thumbs down everytime I say something like that, is the confirmation about what I said. It's scary how some people are rejecting of giving a proper thought about some implications.
Anyway, this emergency is giving a huge push to what many governments wanted everywhere, like online payments (cashless society) and tracking systems. Everything is obviously for our sake, though.
Taro
Do the hustle
I can only see three people sleeping in that photo.
The photo is a great example of social distancing, isn’t it? NOT! They all have their masks on, which do nothing to protect them from contracting or spreading the virus.
Japan is quickly going to escalate to numbers of cases to equal the US and Europe unless these sleeping mullets take some proactive measures and not just reactive measures.
jaebez
could, should, would...hmmm....lots of probabilities and speculations. Japan is a reactive society influenced by group think. Cronyism comes to the forefront with businesses so intertwined with politics that the economic ramifications would be unrepairable.
I’m still taking the commuter trains to work. I think most small medium enterprises are too small to save. That’s the reality.
Even if things “shutdown” only the connected big corporations will likely survive. No work. No life. No pay. I think companies will toe the government’s line until it becomes impossible.
Alex80
@marcelito: I read Japanese opposition parties don't want the declaration of the state of emergency exactly because this would give the current PM full powers for two years at least. They say the emergency can be handled also in other ways. But if the public opinion will push for that declaration in the first place...
Well, I guess there's nothing wrong if this happens.
Spitfire
In most of the developed world they conduct online lessons,especially in times like these.....in 'high-tech' Japan they still use the blackboard and chalk.Another wall comes crashing down.
cornbread1
How could PM Abe reopen schools when all the leaders of this country are now required to wear facemasks, let alone the situation today is far worse then it was 5 weeks ago when he announced school closure??
Alex80
@Spitfire: let's hope online lessons don't become the norm, though. Children need socialization, after the emergency is over, we need to come back to normality.
Spitfire
@Alex80:Absolutely agree.
Jimizo
Yes, but you didn’t say where they should go. I think more than half of Japan’s 125,000,000 population live in and around big cities.
Where are the best locations for possibly asymptomatic carriers of Covid-19 go? How long should they stay?
Alex80
@Spitfire: a monitor can't full to replace "blackboard and chalk". The human involvement in teaching is something that can't be reproduced online.
smithinjapan
How much do you want to bet it'll be a "mandatory lockdown" except for being "optional" for companies and possibly schools, since they are clearly thinking of schools being open under lockdown anyway. They'll probably still do club activities.
smithinjapan
Alex80: "a monitor can't full to replace "blackboard and chalk". The human involvement in teaching is something that can't be reproduced online."
Wrong. It is an old way of thinking that doesn't help, but in fact harms if you insist on kids going to school and risking infection because you can't get with the times.
Alex80
I will say only another thing, since most users here aren't not able to understand the dangers of the blind praising of anything "technological". The governments must work to make us come back to our normality, that is made of social interactions. I hope our new "normality", also when the emergency is over, isn't represented by the Big Brother and 90% of business online. I could be old fashioned, call me how you want, but I don't think human beings were made to live this way.
blahblah222
Japan only tests a few hundred a day on average, so the reported cases will never go past 1000 daily so it is very unlikely Japan would call a state of emergency. Also since there’s no limitations or punishments on individuals under that law do it won’t be a true lockdown like EU etc., most people can still freely move about under the emergency law, it mostly affects the businesses which may be compelled close.
marcelito
@marcelito: I read Japanese opposition parties don't want the declaration of the state of emergency exactly because this would give the current PM full powers for two years at least
Nonsense...Edano and the rest of opposition have stated that the situation warrants some sort of lockdown. I get where you re coming from regarding the big brother taking away civil liberties and all that...I really do...but lets deal with that in a couple of months once the virus hopefully subsides.
What is the government waiting for? - the only logical reason why they would not invoke a lockdown now, is if they think things will not get worse, or only a little worse.
There are people out there saying that Abe / LDP wanted to drag out any lockdown announcement until after March 31, since that is the end of Japanese financial year and they wanted to avoid the inevitable huge sharemarket drop that will accompany the lockdown announcement as it would affect the company balance books , fatcat bonuses and the rest. Seeing how Abe seems way more concerned about damage to J-Inc companies than the average Taro,s health / life , that suggestion sure has merit. TIJ.
Alex80
@smith: it's okay how "emergency method" but it shouldn't become the norm, and you can't say that in normal conditions, online teaching is better than traditional teaching. Maybe for university students is the same, not for little children that need to develop secondary socialization.
@marcelito: they can make some kind of lockdown without declaration of the state of emergency, I think.
Frankus23
@Reckless:
WHO says you don't need to wear mask if you are not sick so you don't need to if you don't feel like.
rgcivilian1
The government in hot action with 2 politicos in the photo background taking a nap as normal. If they don't care enough to be awake why bother running for office and getting paid to sleep. Seems that
Japan remains on the brink of a state of emergency as the rate of new coronavirus cases and its not important enough for them or the rest of Abe's admin. If Japan would have banned "all" incoming travelers from China there would be no issues with this virus. All the mega rich are on their owned private islands so no issues to worry about concerning this virus.
Do the hustle
Public high school ALTs are just stood down and left to rot until things change. Private high schools have renewed contracts, but are only paying a percentage of salaries until things return to normal. JETs are also on their own as their contracts are not being renewed until schools are open again. They should have got out if Japan while they could. I originally planned to leave in April this year, but pulled the pin in December instead. How glad to you think I am?
cracaphat
My wife and daughter played an April Fool's joke on me this morn.While I was in the bath,the daughter rushed in telling me Hyogo had decided to close till after G.W. I ranted for a bit as to why they didn't want to wait till Abe's formal request to shut down on Friday.After about 10 minutes,the daughter came behind me with a hug and said "April Fool's." Had to acknowledge they got me and she preceded for the next hour to let me know about it too.Ah well!
Sleepytanuki
Everyone where a mask!
Cuts droplets.
Reminds you to not touch your face.
Lets get 100% of people in masks.
Alex80
@Frankus23: about masks, WHO doesn't make any sense since there's plenty of asymptomatic people.
yoshisan88
Well, at least the politicians are all wearing masks in meetings now. Evidence that they can still learn how to do things right one step at a time.
Alex80
Masks are always necessary because also the sneezing of an asymptomatic person is able to infect people.
Serrano
"One of my friends, who works in Tokyo, is still commuting on packed trains,"
Yeah, there's no other way for most people working in Tokyo to get to their jobs. I guess the government is going to have to order businesses to close until the number of COVID-19 cases starts dropping. Economy is going to take a huge hit. Japan will be importing less from China, which has already been severely battered, yet, incredibly, they are reopening their wet markets from which this virus was born, unless you believe the conspiracy theories about it was manufactured and released on purpose.
B. Jay
Japan needs to convert the corona virus task force into a crisis management commission with full powers to manage the upcoming crisis. They will need it.
Howaitosan
Good luck finding any if you haven't already got some sleepytanuki!!
I had a box, but the last one - which I had been using for weeks - fell apart this morning. I have been scouring the shops all over the city for more than three weeks, but I haven't been able to buy even a single mask!!
smithinjapan
Alex80: "I could be old fashioned..."
No 'could' needed. You are if you think that online learning is not an alternative to classroom based "teacher as dispenser, student as receptacle" approach that is resulting in some countries falling behind as others progress in new ways of learning.
"Masks are always necessary because also the sneezing of an asymptomatic person is able to infect people."
Something you only need to worry about when you're crammed into a tiny box with 42 other students and a teacher who can't control them shouting all the time. And by the way, who is praising "all technology"? And "Big Brother"? Paranoid much? You kind of remind me of the people who shrieked about the ballpoint pen "being the end of society!" And yet here you are, dispensing your wisdom... online... not in a classroom.
Dango bong
how did we go from "don't panic everything is under control" to "state of emergency" in 4 days? Ah yeas the olympics got postponed...
Dango bong
you are confusing "technological advancements" with "forward thinking"
jojobird
If this happens...
How about the teachers? Hopefully they will also be able to stay home as well.
HBJ
Isn't that Aso Taro in the grey suit sitting to Abe's right?
It obviously can't be - because only yesterday they announced they wouldn't be attending the same meetings together, never mind sitting next to each other in the Diet.
Alex80
@Smith: you obviously never studied pedagogy and stuff like that. You probably don't know the meaning of "secondary socialization". I never said that in the current stage of emergency we should send children to school, here in Italy we are using online lessons too. I said we must come back to traditional teaching obviously after the emergency, because unlike what you think there's no way online teaching can replace the experience of traditional teaching. The high level of suicide between children in East Asian Countries is a FAILURE of those education systems, that isn't present in Italy or Western Europe in general. It's damn stupid to think that you should stop traditional teaching because of bullying. Actually, online bullying is also higher than bullying in real life. What school must do is to prevent bullying both in real and virtual life. Little children must develop "secondary socialization" and that can happen only outside home. Or do you think we should grow up a generation of hikikomori? Maybe that's okay in East Asia, where competition is all you care, apparently. Our Italian kids don't kill themselves because of school how massively happens in East Asia. Most of them want to be with their classmates.
To the other guy: I am not Japanese, I don't live and I don't teach English in Japan. I am only interested in Japanese culture.
oyatoi
The first sentence needs an ‘only’, in the second it’s in the wrong place.
TheLongTermer
That picture looks like Japan pretty much anywhere you go. Everybody dressed the same, wearing those mask (long popular before the corona to hide behind) and miserable
I seem to recall a precedent for this? That is...leaving contracted teachers out to dry during bankruptcies etc.?
Alex80
@smith: I write some comments in a newspaper forum, something you can do only online. But I don't "socialize" online, I prefer real life to virtual life, sorry.
quercetum
There is bound to be a silver lining down the line; just wait and see. If you had gone back, you wouldn’t have met your soulmate that you’re going to meet. If it weren’t for the virus, you would’ve never gotten that job that you had to search for, which pays three times as much as that of an AET.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Lockdown is gunna be AWESOOOOOOOMEEEE!!!
Dan Lavender
japanese government useless until the end !!
pathetic!!!
Alex80
Plus, when I speak about "traditional teaching", this doesn't mean you can't include also some e-learning techniques, obviously. We are already mixing the things in Italy. But you can't give up completely on "traditional school" as a home for education when you are speaking about children and teenagers. E-learning can replace that completely if we are speaking about university, with adult students who already developed secondary socialization, learned to interact with other people according to some shared civic norms, values, ethics, etc. School isn't only about notions (that is the BIGGEST problem in East Asia and probably also in the US).