Japan PM warns of divided world at Osaka Expo opening ceremony

Flag bearers enter the venue during the opening ceremony of Osaka Expo 2025 in Osaka on Saturday.

Japan's prime minister urged the importance of unity in a world plagued by "divisions" at a futuristic but also tradition-steeped opening ceremony for the World Expo on Saturday.

Everything from a Mars meteorite to a beating heart grown from stem cells will be showcased during the six-month event, which opens to the public on Sunday.

The vast waterfront site in Osaka will host more than 160 countries, regions and organizations.

"Having overcome the Covid pandemic, the world now faces the crisis over many different divisions," Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told the opening ceremony.

"It is extremely significant that people from all over the world gather and face the question of life in this era, exposing ourselves to state-of-the-art technology and diverse cultures and ways of thinking," Ishiba said.

Expo is also known as a World's Fair and the phenomenon, which brought the Eiffel Tower to Paris, began with London's 1851 Crystal Palace exhibition and is held every five years.

Most pavilions -- each more outlandishly designed than the last -- are encircled by the world's largest wooden architectural structure, a towering latticed "Grand Ring" designed as a symbol of unity.

An array of colorful imagery symbolizing life, birth and nature adorned a massive screen in a minutes-long video at Saturday's ceremony, with foreign dignitaries and Japan's royal family in attendance.

The ceremony displayed a mix of technology, including its AI-powered "virtual human" master of ceremonies, and tradition that included Japanese kabuki dancing and taiko drums.

Emperor Naruhito said he hopes Expo 2025 will "serve as an opportunity for people worldwide to respect the lives not only of their own but also of others".

Heightened security was put to the test hours before the ceremony when a suspicious box was found at the nearby Kyoto train station and reported to police.

A bomb squad was sent to the scene, causing train delays, but it was found that the box only contained "foreign-made sweets", according to Japanese media.

Osaka last hosted the Expo in 1970, when Japan was booming and its technology was the envy of the world. It attracted 64 million people, a record until Shanghai in 2010.

However, expos have been criticized for their temporary nature, and Osaka's man-made island will be cleared to make way for a casino resort after October.

Only 12.5 percent of the Grand Ring will be reused, according to Japanese media.

Opinion polls also show low levels of enthusiasm for the Expo among the public.

So far 8.7 million advance tickets have been sold, below the pre-sales target of 14 million.

Japan is also experiencing a record tourism boom, meaning accommodation in Osaka -- near hotspot Kyoto, and home to the Universal Studios Japan theme park -- is often fully booked with sky-high prices.

Osaka Expo: Five things to know

A multi-eyed mascot, a vast wooden Grand Ring, 160 countries and regions strutting their stuff, and robots and sushi galore: Expo 2025 in Osaka.

World Expo is held every five years in different global locations. Here are five things to know about this event, which runs until mid-October.

Grand Ring

The Grand Ring is the brainchild of Sou Fujimoto Image: AFP

Encircling dozens of national pavilions is the Grand Ring -- recognized by Guinness World Records as the planet's largest wooden architectural structure.

Architect Sou Fujimoto says his edifice, which cost 34.4 billion yen and has a circumference of two kilometers, is a symbol of unity.

Latticed beams hold up a sloping roof, 20 meters tall at its highest point, which doubles as a "skywalk".

Fujimoto told AFP that he chose wood as a sustainable material.

But Japanese media say just 12.5 percent of the temporary structure will be reused -- down from the original plan of 25 percent.

'Mysterious' mascot

Myaku-Myaku is billed as a "mysterious creature" Image: AFP

Myaku-Myaku, Expo 2025's mascot, is red and blue with five googly eyes dotted around its smiling mouth -- and one more eye on its bobbly red tail.

It is "a mysterious creature born from the fusion of cells and water", according to event organisers.

"Basking in the sunlight is the source of its energy" and sometimes the shape-shifting Myaku-Myaku "forgets its original form", they say.

Despite puzzled reactions when it was unveiled, the mascot has since become popular among social media users in Japan, and has even inspired fan art.

Slow sales

This is Osaka's second World Expo after the 1970 edition that was attended by 64 million people, a record until Shanghai in 2010.

At Expo 1970, the first film in IMAX format was shown and visitors admired rocks brought back from the moon.

But this time ticket sales have been slow and many locals are unimpressed by the construction being 27 percent over budget.

Organizers want to sell 23 million tickets overall, and as of last week, 8.7 million had been sold. To encourage visitors, same-day admission will now be possible.

Meteorites and Marley

Japan's pavilion will show off a meteorite from Mars discovered in Antarctica by Japanese researchers -- the first time it will be on display to the public.

Hungry visitors can stop by Japan's longest sushi conveyor belt before checking out cutting-edge robots, drone shows and a beating "heart" grown from stem cells.

The U.S. pavilion, themed "America the Beautiful", has an LED-screen simulator of a NASA rocket launch.

Elsewhere, visitors can help polish five heart-shaped "Love and Peace" rocks, while the Jamaica pavilion features life-size Bob Marley and Usain Bolt statues and a bobsleigh.

Ukraine 'peace'

Ukraine's pavilion at the 2025 Osaka Expo Image: AFP

Russia announced in 2023 -- the year after it invaded Ukraine -- that it would not participate in the Expo.

But Ukraine is present, despite its dire financial situation caused by the war -- a decision that Osaka's governor has said "conveys peace".

It will reportedly show 18 objects including helmets used in the restoration of power facilities damaged by the Russian invasion, but these were not yet on display at a preview on Wednesday.

© 2025 AFP