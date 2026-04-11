 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hokkaido shinkansen
A Hokkaido shinkansen travels in Hokuto, Hokkaido, in March. Image: Kyodo
national

Japan Rail Pass targeting foreign tourists to cost more from October

2 Comments
TOKYO

JR group companies will raise prices for its Japan Rail Pass, a ticket aimed at foreign tourists that allows unlimited travel on trains across Japan, including most shinkansen (bullet train) services.

Prices for the pass offered by the six passenger railway operators will increase by around 5 to 6 percent from Oct. 1 under the first revision in three years, they said.

The price of a pass depends on its validity period. An adult seven-day pass will increase by 3,000 yen ($19) to 53,000 yen for travel in ordinary train carriages, and by 4,000 yen to 74,000 yen for premium Green Car carriages.

Other price changes for adult passes include an increase of 4,000 yen to 84,000 yen for a 14-day pass for ordinary train carriages, and a 5,000 yen rise to 105,000 yen for a similar 21-day pass.

JR group companies last revised prices for its Japan Rail Pass in October 2023, when they were hiked by around 70 percent. The companies said the latest revision reflects fare adjustments made by some of its member companies since then.

Last month, East Japan Railway Co. raised fares on its trains by an average of 7.1 percent in what was the first full-scale hike for the former national railway operator since its privatization in 1987. Under the hike, the minimum base fare of 150 yen for local trains increased to 160 yen.

The Japan Rail Pass covers travel on trains and shinkansen operated by all six companies. Services covered include limited express, express, rapid and local trains, as well as some buses and ferries.

Exceptions include the super-express Nozomi and Mizuho shinkansen on the Tokaido, Sanyo and Kyushu lines, for which pass holders need to pay a supplementary fare.

The pass is only available to foreign tourists visiting Japan under the entry status of "temporary visitor" or Japanese who have been nonresident for 10 years or more. Travelers can buy passes before arriving in Japan at designated sales offices and through official agents overseas, as well as via the official online platform, Japan Rail Pass Reservation.

To encourage use of the online platform, the companies said prices for passes purchased online will remain unchanged for a limited time.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Real Connections Networking Party

Join us for a fun evening of making real connections in a stylish but casual social setting. Entry fee includes a standing buffet, free flowing drinks, door prize and more! April 23 (Thurs) at PACHA CRAFT BEER TACOS in Akasaka.

Seats are limited. Get your ticket today!

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Japan Rail Pass targeting foreign tourists to cost more from October

It's already cost more, there are some hikes in March 2026

https://www.jreast.co.jp/e/press/pdf/0128_pass_en.pdf

.

What next in the future? Will be there dual pricing for regular train ticket too?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Still rather cheap. Raise prices as much as the market will bear.

The Japan Railways Group consists of private, publicly traded firms with no obligation to subsidize foreign tourists. Their responsibility is to their shareholders—and that means maximizing revenue wherever possible.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Same-Sex Partnership Oath System in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Japanese Haircare Brands For Thick and Healthy Hair

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Average Salary in Japan? (Updated For 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates Real Connections: A Laid-Back Night in Akasaka

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Nagahama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Capcom Exhibition in Niigata: Celebrate Resident Evil, Street Fighter and More

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Favorite Work Visa Gets N2 Language Requirement

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Demon Island: Exploring Megijima in Japan’s Seto Inland Sea

GaijinPot Blog