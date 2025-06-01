 Japan Today
Japan, S. Korea open tourist fast-track lanes
Photo shows dedicated entry lanes for South Korean visitors at Haneda airport Terminal 3 in Tokyo on Sunday. Image: Kyodo
national

Japan, S Korea open tourist fast-track entry system at 4 airports

TOKYO

Japan and South Korea on Sunday opened dedicated entry lanes for tourists visiting each other's countries at four airports, marking the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties.

The lanes were implemented to improve convenience for inbound travelers by speeding up the immigration process. They will remain in use through June 30 at four airports -- Haneda in Tokyo, Fukuoka in southwestern Japan, Gimpo in Seoul and Gimhae in Busan.

Park Kyung Mo, a 40-year-old tourist visiting Japan with his family, said he likes the neighboring nation, and he expressed hope that the two countries will deepen their relations.

It is the first time a Japanese airport has designated a lane for a specific nation, according to the Immigration Services Agency.

People who have visited the respective countries within the past year and have registered in advance are eligible to use the perk, which is available for flights arriving between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Japan and South Korea, although often at odds over historical and territorial disputes, have become popular tourist destinations for each other in recent years, with many people drawn to pop culture, drama and food.

The two nations signed on June 22, 1965, a basic treaty that led to the normalization of diplomatic ties.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

It will benefit Japanese that want to go to Korea, however for Korea and any foreigners that want to go Japan inbound. Here's the reality

https://www.smh.com.au/traveller/inspiration/a-tokyo-airport-delivered-my-worst-travel-experience-in-a-long-time-20241118-p5kric.html

https://japantoday.com/category/quote-of-the-day/Even-with-everyone-working-we-can't-keep-up

.

Is it going better anytime soon? With same number of immigration counter, same airport capacity while number of tourist target 60 million per year while current tourist is only 30 million

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/life/2024/12/23/travel/japan-tourism-2024-challenges/

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

