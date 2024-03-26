Japan accepts record-high 303 refugees in 2023

Japan granted refugee status to a record-high 303 people in 2023, as applicants more than tripled from the previous year following a recovery in inbound travel, the country's immigration agency said Tuesday.

The total increased by 101 from the previous year, marking a significant rise, but still fell far behind Western countries, many of which often accept more than 10,000 a year.

The largest group at 237 was Afghans, many of whom were employees of the Japan International Cooperation Agency who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban regained control there, officials said.

Other national groups represented among those granted refugee status included Myanmar at 27 amid enduring internal conflict under the country's military government, while Ethiopians numbered six, the Immigration Services Agency of Japan said.

The number of applicants for refugee status in Japan surged to 13,823 people, marking the second-highest figure on record after 19,629 people sought asylum in 2017.

The highest number of applicants came from Sri Lanka at 3,778, followed by Turkey and Pakistan.

"As border controls imposed due to COVID-19 have ended, the number of applicants for refugee status is increasing with the recovery of inbound travel to Japan," the agency said.

Meanwhile, 1,110 people have applied for so-called "complementary protection," a program that allows those fleeing conflict to stay in Japan similarly to those granted refugee status by in principle giving them long-term resident visas. It was introduced under the revised Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Law, which passed the Diet in 2023.

Of the 647 who have been successful in their applications, 644 are from Ukraine, while the other three are from Sudan following the outbreak of conflict in the Northeast African country last April.

Although not recognized as refugees, 1,005 people were also allowed to stay in Japan in 2023 on humanitarian grounds after the agency took the circumstances in their home countries, such as Myanmar, into consideration.

Japan has faced criticism for its strict immigration rules and for taking in far fewer refugees compared to countries in Europe and North America.

"We will strive to provide prompt and stable protection while also making use of the complementary protection program," Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi said at a press conference following a cabinet meeting.

