Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines being administered for local residents sit in a tray at a mass vaccination center operated by Japanese Self-Defense Force in Tokyo. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool
national

Japan aims for 1 million daily booster shots to stem infection wave

6 Comments
TOKYO

Japan aims to soon start providing 1 million booster shots per day to stem a new wave of infections spurred by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.

New cases exceeded 100,000 a day nationwide for the first time last week, but only 4.8 percent of Japan's 125 million people had received a third shot as of last Friday, according to the government.

The percentage is much lower than in Britain, France and Germany, where over 50 percent of the population has had a booster shot. "By setting a clear goal, the government as a whole will work to deliver shots to those who hope to be vaccinated as soon as possible," Kishida said at a parliamentary session.

Prior to the session, Kishida instructed health minster Shigeyuki Goto and other cabinet ministers concerned to bring forward vaccination campaigns implemented by local municipalities, boost inoculation capacity at workplaces and promote the delivery of shots to essential workers including teachers.

On Monday, the Self-Defense Forces began operating a mass vaccination center again in Osaka.

It joins a similar venue in Tokyo relaunched last week that has tripled the pace of inoculations from the previous week to 2,160 shots a day. The pace is set to reach 4,080 on Tuesday and then 5,040 on Thursday.

The SDF is operating centers in the two cities again, after doing so last year, amid criticism that the government has been slow to offer booster shots. The venues will offer jabs to people aged 18 or older through July 31.

The Osaka venue is initially providing 960 shots a day, but Kishida said Monday he will increase the capacity to about 2,500 per day from around Feb. 14.

Kishida had faced mounting calls to boost capacity at the Tokyo center since it had provided 10,000 shots per day last year.

Slots through next Sunday at the Tokyo center and for the first week at the Osaka venue are already fully booked, according to the Defense Ministry.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

Japan aims to soon start...

That's all you need to read to confirm the ineptness of the people in charge here.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

100,000 detected new cases per day. Considering the amount of asymptomatic cases there are that number is likely 10 times as much. How has that affected ICUs? How lethal is the omicron strain? What are the ramifications of taking booster shots? Would it be more prudent to wait until all the data settles before the science is settled on that front? I'm on the fence vis a vis the booster shot.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Desperately trying to use up the old "vaccines" (based on original Wuhan strain) before the updated version becomes available.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

pharma business sponsored my tax payers money.

nothing else just pure business.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

 Would it be more prudent to wait until all the data settles before the science is settled on that front?

No, it wouldn't be, but of course, feel free to make that choice, nobody is forcing you to do anything.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Japan aims to soon start providing 1 million booster shots per day"

This should have been happening 2 months ago....always late & behind the curve.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

4 Life Lessons From Japanese Playgrounds

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

3 Lessons On Simplicity From Japanese Moms

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

6 DIY Japanese Arts and Crafts You Can Try at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog

Planting the Seeds of Your Spring Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan 31 – Feb 6

Savvy Tokyo

Alternative Paths in Wakayama: Foreigners Making Homes in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Visit to Iwate Prefecture Offers Visitors the Perfect Blend of Nature, Culture and History

GaijinPot Blog

Pivot and Grow Your Career in Japan at ZenMarket

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #165: Customers Make Too Much Noise on the Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Does JLPT Level Affect Salary and Job Prospects in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog