Japan approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Japan formally approved Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Sunday, the first greenlit for domestic use, clearing the way for the nation to start inoculating health workers in a matter of days.

The fast-track approval by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is a major step forward in the country's efforts to bring the pandemic under control.

It comes at a time when there is widespread public dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's response to the public health crisis and when there are less than six months until the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE have said data from late-stage clinical trials showed the vaccine to be 95 percent effective at preventing symptoms of COVID-19.

Japan received a shipment of 400,000 doses from Pfizer's factory in Belgium on Friday, the same day a health ministry panel said it found no issue with approving the vaccine for use on people aged 16 or older. Two shots are to be administered three weeks apart.

First in line to be inoculated are about 20,000 doctors and nurses who have agreed to participate in a study to track potential side effects and the frequency with which they occur. Vaccinations are expected to start Wednesday at a medical facility in Tokyo before expanding elsewhere.

A further 3.7 million frontline health workers are to begin receiving the vaccine in March, followed by 36 million people aged 65 or older from April at the earliest.

People with preexisting conditions such as diabetes or heart disease and those working at elderly care facilities will come next, then, finally, the general population.

Distributing the Pfizer vaccine nationwide comes with a number of logistical challenges. It must be stored in ultracold freezers at around minus 75 C, and once taken out kept refrigerated and used within five days.

The government's top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, said at a press conference Sunday the 400,000 doses Japan received were not affected by widespread blackouts caused by a powerful earthquake that struck northeastern Japan the previous night.

The health ministry is asking local governments, tasked with delivering shots, not to transport doses using motorcycles or bicycles, as any impact could affect the effectiveness of the vaccine.

In addition to Pfizer, Japan has agreements in place with AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc. to receive enough doses for its population of 126 million.

Successfully reigning in the coronavirus is crucial for Suga, who is facing criticism for waiting too long to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions as well as allegations his eldest son wined and dined government officials who were positioned to award a license to the satellite broadcasting company for which he works.

A Kyodo News poll this month showed the approval rating for Suga's cabinet stood at 38.8 percent, down from 66.4 percent when he took office in September.

Pfizer applied for fast-track approval of its vaccine in mid-December on the basis it had already been greenlit and administered overseas including in the United States.

Clinical trials conducted abroad on around 43,000 people showed those who took the vaccine were 95 percent, or twenty times, less likely to get COVID-19 than those in a control group who did not. The drugmaker also tested the vaccine on 160 people in Japan.

