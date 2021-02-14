Japan approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Japan formally approved Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Sunday, the first greenlit for domestic use, clearing the way for the nation to start inoculating health workers in a matter of days.
The fast-track approval by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is a major step forward in the country's efforts to bring the pandemic under control.
It comes at a time when there is widespread public dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's response to the public health crisis and when there are less than six months until the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE have said data from late-stage clinical trials showed the vaccine to be 95 percent effective at preventing symptoms of COVID-19.
Japan received a shipment of 400,000 doses from Pfizer's factory in Belgium on Friday, the same day a health ministry panel said it found no issue with approving the vaccine for use on people aged 16 or older. Two shots are to be administered three weeks apart.
First in line to be inoculated are about 20,000 doctors and nurses who have agreed to participate in a study to track potential side effects and the frequency with which they occur. Vaccinations are expected to start Wednesday at a medical facility in Tokyo before expanding elsewhere.
A further 3.7 million frontline health workers are to begin receiving the vaccine in March, followed by 36 million people aged 65 or older from April at the earliest.
People with preexisting conditions such as diabetes or heart disease and those working at elderly care facilities will come next, then, finally, the general population.
Distributing the Pfizer vaccine nationwide comes with a number of logistical challenges. It must be stored in ultracold freezers at around minus 75 C, and once taken out kept refrigerated and used within five days.
The government's top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, said at a press conference Sunday the 400,000 doses Japan received were not affected by widespread blackouts caused by a powerful earthquake that struck northeastern Japan the previous night.
The health ministry is asking local governments, tasked with delivering shots, not to transport doses using motorcycles or bicycles, as any impact could affect the effectiveness of the vaccine.
In addition to Pfizer, Japan has agreements in place with AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc. to receive enough doses for its population of 126 million.
Successfully reigning in the coronavirus is crucial for Suga, who is facing criticism for waiting too long to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions as well as allegations his eldest son wined and dined government officials who were positioned to award a license to the satellite broadcasting company for which he works.
A Kyodo News poll this month showed the approval rating for Suga's cabinet stood at 38.8 percent, down from 66.4 percent when he took office in September.
Pfizer applied for fast-track approval of its vaccine in mid-December on the basis it had already been greenlit and administered overseas including in the United States.
Clinical trials conducted abroad on around 43,000 people showed those who took the vaccine were 95 percent, or twenty times, less likely to get COVID-19 than those in a control group who did not. The drugmaker also tested the vaccine on 160 people in Japan.© KYODO
8 Comments
Login to comment
Tokyo-gaijin
Finally! Now let’s hope they can get it distributed and administered is a faster time frame. I hope they provide bi-lingual certification for those that may need some kind of vaccination passport in order to travel.
SandyBeachHeaven
A. Ok, so last week they were negotiating with super deep freezer manufacturers, but suddenly they were all made and available? Magic?
B. And now we are finally told they can be removed from the deep freeze to a regular refrigerator and stay in that for five days? What t is going on and why wasn't that information put out to the public, World Wide months ago?
Lovecrafting
yes yes, approve it, formally or not just approve and put the damn hankos and be done with it, let the vaccination start at last.
AzabuSamurai
I’m glad they are carefully deciding which experimental vaccine to disseminate to the population.
dan
No Pffizer thanks!
justasking
How can they be so sure that it will be approved, and yet schedule a very specific date for approval? Shouldn’t the just approve it, the moment they know that it is approved?
didou
You know, in Japan, everything is planned. There is not much left for surprises.
virusrex
A. Ok, so last week they were negotiating with super deep freezer manufacturers, but suddenly they were all made and available? Magic?
Deep freezers for complete vaccination of the population are much more difficult to get than those necessary for just 20,000 people, for the first stage is likely the available stock of refrigerators are enough.
B. And now we are finally told they can be removed from the deep freeze to a regular refrigerator and stay in that for five days? What t is going on and why wasn't that information put out to the public, World Wide months ago?
That has been known for months, unless you plant to end the vaccination runs in less than 5 days obviously you need to store the vaccine in deep freezers.
That is probably taboo in Japan, if the approval is to be done in a programmed meeting there is apparently no power on Earth that could make that meeting happen sooner, even when everything else is already finished.