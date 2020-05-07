Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Remdesivir Photo: POOL/AFP/File
national

Japan approves remdesivir for coronavirus treatment

0 Comments
By Ulrich Perrey
TOKYO

Japan on Thursday approved the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients, the government said, with an eye to approving another medication Avigan this month.

This makes Japan the second country to approve the drug after U.S. regulators authorized it on May 1 for emergency use against severe cases of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said last week the government was getting ready to give a speedy green light to the experimental drug developed by U.S. firm Gilead Sciences.

The U.S. go-ahead came after a major clinical trial showed remdesivir -- originally developed to treat Ebola -- shortened the time to recovery in some patients by a third.

The difference in mortality rate was not statistically significant.

Remdesivir, which is administered by injection, was already available to some patients who enrolled in clinical trials around the world.

As for Avigan, developed by Japanese firm Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, Suga said the government "aims to approve it this month" if a clinical trial involving 100 patients proves effective.

The drug, whose generic name is favipiravir, was approved for use in Japan in 2014 but only in flu outbreaks that are not being effectively addressed by existing medications.

It is not available on the market and can only be manufactured and distributed at the request of the Japanese government.

Favipiravir, which can be taken orally as a pill, works by blocking the ability of a virus to replicate inside a cell.

Remdesivir incorporates itself into the virus's genome, short-circuiting its replication process.

Avigan has been shown in animal studies to affect fetal development, meaning it is not given to pregnant women.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 18, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shrines & Temples

The Mummy at Saisho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Video Conference? How To Look Your Best For The Camera

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Entrepreneurs On The Rise

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Yuhi No Ato: A Depiction Of Adoption And Fostering In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Why You Shouldn’t Go to an Animal Cafe in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog