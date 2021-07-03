Japan arranging to end full operation of state-run vaccination sites in August

The Japanese government is arranging to end the full-fledged operation of state-run mass vaccination centers in Tokyo and Osaka in late August as planned, deeming it will not hinder the country's COVID-19 vaccination drive, government sources said Friday.
The winding down of the centers operated by the Self-Defense Forces comes as access to vaccinations has broadened with inoculations also available at workplaces and universities as well as under local government-led campaigns.
But with the central government halting company applications for inoculations indefinitely due to concerns it will be unable to distribute doses quickly enough, it remains unclear if the rollout will continue to proceed smoothly.
Taro Kono, the minister in charge of the inoculation effort, told a press conference Friday that vaccinations at workplaces whose applications are still being processed are unlikely to start before Aug 9.
The number of people covered in workplace applications pending approval is believed to be around eight million, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The government had initially sought to extend the operation of the Tokyo center, but reversed its stance to avoid putting a strain on the SDF, which needs to prepare for relief activities during potential disasters as Japan's typhoon season approaches, according to the sources.
Since the government wants to ensure that all those who received their initial shots of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna Inc. at the centers can also get their second shot there, the sites may continue partial operation beyond late August, they said.
The two centers, which opened on May 24, have offered up to 15,000 jabs a day in total as the government sought to speed up the vaccination drive in the country, which has lagged far behind other developed nations.
The Defense Ministry said that as of Monday the Tokyo center has offered 328,736 shots, while the Osaka center has given 161,341 shots.
The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 660 new daily coronavirus cases Friday, following 673 reported the previous day.
Its seven-day rolling average of infections per day came to 537.1, topping the 500 mark for the third straight day and hitting Stage 4, the worst level on the government's four-point pandemic alert scale.
The recent rebound in infections has spread worries amid public concerns over whether the Tokyo Olympics starting later this month can be held with spectators.© KYODO
58 Comments
Login to comment
klausdorth
"..... topping the 500 mark for the third straight day and hitting Stage 4, the worst level on the government's four-point pandemic alert scale."
The worst level. Oh, yes, right, I think we had this with even less cases some time (or was it months?) ago.
So, what can we expect from the government? More "quasi(modo) stuff"?
sakurasuki
Just same month when Olympic will be finished.
TokyoJoe
So it was a token gesture rather than a serious attempt to vaccinate everyone. Unsurprising. Setagaya-Ku here and no sign of the first jab yet, pathetic.
JeffLee
They should have forced the nation's millions of uncooperating doctors and nurses in the private sector to do the jabs from the start. This is not the job of the SDF or the govt. It's the job of healthcare providers.
GW
What!!! Possibly another mistake!! MOST LIKELY!!!!
BunkerBilly
Japanese gov't: We made MASSIVE gains in vaccinating Japan. Time to close up shop.
Reality: We don't know how to manage the Vaccination, so we will close.
Northernlife
What a mess..
bokuda
Are we on stage 4 again?
dan
Who cares anymore !!
James
Well I got my first shot booked for tonight my wife on the other hand has had hers delayed even though she got her golden ticket.
hatsufred
So confirmation it was always only a PR stunt. J gov again negligent. As above Whocares
Jim
Guess it was done more for optics to show good face of Japan in front of the world - how we vaccinate one million doses per day…
Now once olympics are over ofcourse we dont need this - WRONG timing…
Exactly when there should be extra focus & drive to increase vaccination in the country Japan does exactly opposite - close these centers and also not to forget extreme shortage of vaccines themselves (Osaka has stopped taking new first jab appointments all together as they dont have visibility of when & how many vaccines they will get from govt).
Misplaced priority again where saving & showing a good face is far more important than actually doing the right thing for its population - only in Japan.
Tokyo-Engr
@sakurasuk
Yes I noticed the same thing. If one calculates the amount of vaccines given per day and people needed to be vaccinated the vaccinations will not be done by the end of August and there may even be some people who are "1/2 vaccinated".
Most Japanese do not work for large companies or attend universities.
They have their sacred Olympics (which means more to the Japanese government than the Japanese citizens) so they can now announce closure of the vaccination sites.
Asiaman7
Setagaya residents over the age of 49 have received their vaccination vouchers. Residents aged 16-49 will receive theirs by July 20.
Luddite
Negligence, wilful negligence. It’s criminal.
Eyeblack
But, but...you haven't even hardly yet started the program. I'm confused. Are these vaccines even necessary?
Paul
Olympics will be over by then so no need to pretend anymore...
Chico3
What a coincidence! The Olympics will end in August, too. Kind of makes you wonder about this so-called leadership. If the voters can't trust Suga with leadership, I don't see how we can trust him with anything else.
Fiddlers
Keep it open !
I still haven't got my coupon yet living in Shibuya ku. So useless.
carpslidy
Again same over reactions,
There going to close two centers, lots of smaller centers ase going to take there place.
Hito Bito
Haha...most here already got the picture. Olympics are the ONLY thing that matters to these (already fully vaccinated) politicos.
Don't forget, though, Suga's got an election to win. If after closing down these (rather unnecessary) government outlets set up mostly for PR, the infection rates start to climb? Not a good look for Election Day!
(Who am I kidding...the LDP still have the election system rigged so that the few in the empty rural areas on the LDP farm-dole count for like double, triple, in some cases quadruple each city dweller, thanks to "proportional" representation fixes based on nationwide party showing.)
Matej
reality is simple.
japanese population is not very interested to be part of this experiment.
thats why gov "giving away" vaccines here and there like Oceania etc as "present" since these jabs are not wanted in Japan.
get it right guys.reality have kicked in.
vanityofvanities
Will the vaccination end in two times? How long are the vaccines effective?
Rick Hepner
let us hope the strawberry farmer will be stepping down soon
Northernlife
@Matej Japanese population is not very interested to be part of this experiment....Yeah really have you got any evidence to back up your claims?
Ashley Shiba
I truly thought Japan was the worse regarding vaccine, however, it appears there are other countries doing worse such as Australia. I watched a news clip on You Tube where people in their 20's and 30's caught the new variant and said they were not eligible for a vaccine until next year, Spring. So, I suppose, Japan is doing far better, of course, under pressure due to the Olympics.
Yohan
It would be nice to see any statistics about how many people totally are now vaccinated, one time and two times - I don't find any reliable link. Every article I see is mentioning percentages of elderly people, medical personal, totally split, but how many people are now really vaccinated in Japan?
It is also said in some new articles, that Japan might run out of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine soon long before all people are vaccinated, true or not, who knows?
Yohan
This is true, I hope all will become better organized after the Olympics, the present situation about covid-19/vaccination is really a chaos.
I also wonder how many Japanese refuse the vaccination, despite so far many are still lining up to receive both shots.
marcelito
thats why gov "giving away" vaccines here and there like Oceania etc as "present" since these jabs are not wanted in Japan.'
Matej, J-govt is giving away the Astra Zeneca vaccine that they licensed to manufacture here but nobody wants due to the reported side effects. They dont have enough of Pfizer and Moderna( that people are willing to take ) going forward thats why they suspended the company program and Osaka stopped accepting first jab applications.
other countries doing worse such as Australia. I watched a news clip on You Tube where people in their 20's and 30's caught the new variant and said they were not eligible for a vaccine until next year,
Issue in Australia is that because the country had so few cases, large part of the population saw no need for the vaccine and were very blaze about it understandably. Now that they,re having the Delta caused lockdowns that might speed things up a bit. Also the govt is rolling it out by age brackets, from pensioners down, so people in their 20,s are pretty far down the line.
The government had initially sought to extend the operation of the Tokyo center, but reversed its stance to avoid putting a strain on the SDF, which needs to prepare for relief activities during potential disasters as Japan's typhoon season approaches, according to the sources.
Yeah right, like they didnt know about the typhoon season during their original planning. And how many medical staff did they need during ' typhoon seasons until now, that they dont have enough to spare suddenly? Surely this decision has nothing to do with the vaccine supplies becoming scarcer again and world media leaving after the Games during which they will undoubtedly be taken on a PR tour to see these. I respect the SDF for their relief work but why cant the govt bureacrats just own up and give the true reasons for closing the centres.
Alfie Noakes
According to this Bloomberg article from yesterday only 12% of the population have received 2 doses.
It's true, as the Bloomberg article explains. Chiba, Kobe, Fukuoka, Osaka and other places are running out of shots. It's a distribution problem, not a supply one.
My sister-in-law in Chiba managed to make a reservation for her first shot later this month. Her company then refused to give her the day off, so she had to cancel it. When she tried to make a new reservation she was told Chiba had suspended the programme, as they're running out of vaccines. WTF, as they say.
Taro Kono/Kono Taro was bragging on Twitter about how well they were doing last week....
Alfie Noakes
Forgot the link:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-07-02/japan-could-be-facing-vaccine-crunch-as-it-nears-olympics-start?sref=V906pjsH
Pukey2
Don't worry, the virus won't harm anyone after August.
Commodore Perry
Who needs Japanese tv anymore when we can get our comedy at the government level?
Hello Kitty 321
The JSDF employs 247,150 people so I would have thought they had enough to deal with any 'potential' disasters that may, perhaps, occur after August in addition to the worldwide disaster that we are experiencing right now.
InspectorGadget
As of June 1, 24% of the population has had at least one shot of a vaccine.
This means that they are winding this programme down 76% too early.
Tora
Yeah, well my planned vaccine was also cancelled... And know of serveral other work places that have postponed or cancelled there's too. Apparently not getting the promised doses.
And now the mass vaccine sites closing shop.
Meanwhile they donating millions of vaccines to the Pacific Islands, Taiwan, and I guess soon to be added other territories.
It seems like they might planning on dumping the vaccine program right after the Olympics.
Commodore Perry
The medical worker looks dressed appropriately and ready to do his job. Gambare!
But I don't get the old guy wearing that hat indoors.
Antiquesaving
My daughter came home upset last night.
She got her first dose of Moderna this week and was give a date for her second dose.
Yesterday the company told her and others that their second dose will be delayed long past the recommended number of days, and it isn't even sure they will even have any vaccine.
Seems the government promised more vaccine than they actually received or will receive of Moderna this year.
So now the company is looking at if they are going to suspend first dose vaccinations and reserve what they are sure they have to give a second dose to those that have already received their first dose,
Multiple problems with this are expirery dates, storage and they apparently receive vaccine weekly so they are not even sure it will be possible to suspend vaccination and reserve the second dose.
This same situation was pointed out in other Japanese news outlets,
Seems the government allotted more vaccine than they actually has or will receive.
Guess someone lost count, this is so like the mess that this whole process has been from the start.
Antiquesaving
So as far as I could find out.
Several Japanese news sites are reporting that the government allotted in error 33 million first doses of Moderna to these mass vaccination centres, universities and corporations.
Problem is there are only 50 million doses of Moderna available so 25 million first and 25 million second.
If all the allotted 33 million first doses are given then the total number of vaccine needed is 66 million doses, 16 million more than the government has available.
According to these reports the government is now contacting these places to have any fist doses remaining returned and basically hoping enough gets returned to get all those that already had a first dose there second dose.
All sides are blaming the other with prefectures saying the central government messed up and the central government saying the prefecture, etc .messed up.
Another case of the right hand not knowing what the left hand is doing.
kolohe
It doesn't make sense since Japan suspended the vaccination at universities and workplaces due to the lack of available vaccines, and now it will end those in Osaka and Tokyo? Smart.
Antiquesaving
Actually they did not suspend vaccination, they suspended application for permission by universities and companies not already approved!
They did that because they realised they already promised or allotted more Moderna vaccine than they have available or coming.
P. Smith
But with the central government halting company applications for inoculations indefinitely due to concerns it will be unable to distribute doses quickly enough, it remains unclear if the rollout will continue to proceed smoothly.
Typical of the Japanese to stick to a plan, once one is actually made, until the bitter end no matter the need for adjustments.
Vinke
Commodore Perry
Um, first, what does it matter, and how is it relevant to this article?
Second, the old guy looks very stylish and cool. You know we live in the 2020's, not 1920's - you are allowed to wear your hat where ever you like, and additionally, the old guy was actually very wise to wear a hat if it was a hot, sunny day. Follow his example.
Numan
I think it is a logistics issue. I got my tickets and not a senior. I work in Setagaya, and I am getting my first next week at work. We are suppose to get the second during the first week of August. I looked at the website from my Ward office. They are not scheduling any vaccinations
in August. July is all booked. The late
vaxers will spill over into the other wards. The private clinics are booked all the way through August or no longer offering maybe due to no supply.
It might become a case of mix and match after August. It might be get it where you can, and you should not mind getting both Pfizer and Moderna.
Doc
Olympics will be done.
No need to keep pushing a charade.
justasking
What's there to process? This country making arbitrary rules is vexing.
Northernlife
@Commodore Perry
But I don't get the old guy wearing that hat indoors.
I get why you don't get it but thats fine you don't get it...
maybe just maybe it was a sunny day and he just walked in from outside....
or maybe he likes his hat and never takes it off like me...
or maybe he simply forgot to take it off...
Get it now?
Yes you can thank me anything else you don't get?
Antiquesaving
I don't know about Setagaya ward and if they made some deal with neighbours wards but in my Tokyo ward the vouchers only let you log into the Ward's appointment system.
The only other choice was the Otemachi site.
So unless Setagaya made a deal, those that got their vouchers late or that their age group is long after the rest, will more than likely be waiting a long time.
Numan
i don’t live in Setagaya, but my company is vaccinating us. Private clinics are vaxing with a fee, but you get reimbursed if you submit your tickets later.
Lucky Day
Why do I smell Olympics in here
marcelito
Can the LDP incompetents in charge do anything right?...anything at all?
smithinjapan
"Taro Kono, the minister in charge of the inoculation effort, told a press conference Friday that vaccinations at workplaces whose applications are still being processed are unlikely to start before Aug 9."
And yet, he was somewhat more subdued about this announcement than when bragging on Twitter and showing false graphs claiming Japan had outpaced a lot of Europe in vaccinations. This much red-faced lying and the guy must be vying for PM or something.
Commodore Perry
VinkeToday 01:55 pm JST
Because it Is the accompanying picture to the article.
Yeah--if we were in a pachinko parlor in Okachimachi.
And I'm allowed to write whatever I like.
Does it look hot and sunny inside that vaccination site?
Pierre LeVenerable
Nice!! What a pleasant surprise! I don’t want it and this makes me hope that the government is not moving towards imposing it. Hope there will not be any turning back on this.
Tokyoite
This makes no sense.
Rest of the world is stepping up, preparing for various scenarios that might be thrown up by the Delta and Delta+ variants.
Why on earth would we not prepare now and get some kind of head start? Do they really think we can act like we are removed from the rest of the world?
Tokyoite
Having the voucher and finding an available appointment slot are two very different things.
Tokyoite
Commodore Perry
Does anyone check the dose before they stick it into your arm? How are people sure that the person injecting you is giving you the correct amount? There have been many cases worldwide where it turns out the dr/nurse/pharmacist/barber was given the incorrect amount.
And now we have Japan out in full force with the government's vaccination program.
Ask! Look! Confirm!