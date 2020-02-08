Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan bars entry of 2nd cruise ship

TOKYO

The Japanese government on Saturday barred another cruise ship from docking in Japan.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said passengers on the Holland America's Westerdam won't be allowed into Japan. He said suspected coronavirus patients were on board.

The ship, with more than 2,000 people, was near Okinawa and was seeking another port, said Overseas Travel Agency official Mie Matsubara.

"We are getting desperate," she said. "We hope we can go somewhere so that passengers can land."

The decision came after three more cases were diagnosed Saturday among 3,700 passengers and crew on the quarantined Diamond Princess in Yokohama port. Those aboard remain under a 14-day quarantine.

