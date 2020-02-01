Japan bars entry of foreign travelers from China's Hubei Province

Japan is taking unprecedented measures to fight the new coronavirus despite many unknowns, including denying the entry of foreign travelers from China's Hubei Province, the epicenter of the viral outbreak.
The official designation of the coronavirus as a "special infectious disease" on Saturday -- a week earlier than initially planned -- gives Tokyo the legal basis to enforce compulsory measures that also include banning foreign nationals infected with the virus from entering the country, regardless of where they are from.
Under the new measures, Japanese authorities can instruct foreign visitors suspected of being infected to have a medical examination at their point of arrival, while forced hospitalization is also an option.
As the number of infections in Japan is on the rise, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has sounded the alarm about cases in which infected people do not show symptoms such as fever, coughing, or pneumonia. Figuring out who is infected might be difficult unless virus tests are conducted.
Foreigners who have been in Hubei within two weeks -- the virus's estimated incubation period -- prior to their arrival to Japan, will be barred. Foreigners are now required to declare at airports if they have been to Hubei during that period, Japanese officials said.
Holders of Chinese passports issued in the central Chinese province will also be prohibited from entering the country in principle.
They are subject to the precautionary measures, whether they display symptoms or not.
"We need to prepare steps to tackle the outbreak by using something that is objective," a Japanese government official said of Tokyo's decision to target Hubei-issued Chinese passports.
The moves came after the World Health Organization declared a global emergency on Thursday, and opposition lawmakers criticized the Japanese government for not doing enough to fend off the virus.
After a second emergency meeting, however, WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus said the organization decided not to recommend travel or trade restrictions under the current circumstances.
Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus that emerged in December have mushroomed in China, topping 10,000. In Japan, the number of infected people, including those traveling from Wuhan, stood at 17 as of Friday.
Japan did not take measures such as an entry ban targeting foreigners from a specific region when it grappled with the spread of infectious diseases, including Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS, and severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS.
In recent years, Japan has drawn growing numbers of foreign visitors. Chinese travelers made up about 30 percent of the total in 2019, becoming the biggest group, according to government data.
Japanese government officials say it is not a blanket ban on holders of Hubei-issued Chinese passports, noting that exceptions will be made under special circumstances.
But it is still unclear, for instance, whether a case in which a person has a Chinese passport issued in Hubei but lives in a different province or country will warrant an exception. Uncertainty also remains over whether a Chinese national with a passport from Hubei who is married to a Japanese will be allowed to enter Japan.
The restrictions will remain in place "for the time being," Abe said, with one immigration official saying, "It will depend on (the possibility of) an extensive outbreak."
Looking ahead, Japan is also making preparations to ask passengers on all flights from China to Japan whether they have been to Wuhan and about the condition of their health in questionnaires, government officials have said.
The Japan National Tourism Organization has a hotline for foreign visitors who need assistance in emergencies. They can also inquire about the new coronavirus in English, Chinese and Korean at 050-3816-2787.© KYODO
Akie
Abe doesn't know what he is doing, as simple as that.
kurisupisu
But a potentially infected Japanese from Wuhan can return and give an interview to numerous reporters in Japan.
Well, that makes sense,right?
sakurala
Seems like the precautions are too late. Hopefully the virus can be contain and people with it prevented from spreading it, but it seems like we should be prepared to hear about the cases increasing over the next couple of weeks. lets hope common sense prevails and those who may have been infected quarantine themselves properly and get the correct treatment.
oldman_13
Terrible response by Japan.
But let's face it had Japan been very draconian from the start and prohibited foreigners from Hubei to enter Japan, they'd be accused of being unnecessarily xenophobic.
But again this coronavirus is all hype. Influenza is far worse. Most people recover from the coronavirus like a common cold. Infection rates are slowing and it hasn't spread outside of China as bad as people thought it would.
sensei258
Now that we have all of our Japanese compatriots home, let's start being careful about spreading the virus. But that's a little too late, after you already transported hundreds of people from the center of the Contagion into downtown Tokyo. Might as well inject everybody with the live virus and get it over with. Time to start practicing your bow and apology.
Sebaschan
ehhh, so what about foreign residents ?
No mentioning of us. So when I leave Japan for business travel (not china) and I cough during immigration when returning ... I will be declined entry and then what?
I hope its just the lack of reporting the details.
sensei258
Even though this virus is obviously very contagious, and will make you sick, statistically it's not that deadly. Even though the numbers of infections and deaths are increasing, the fatality rate remains about 2%. And a number of those are old, or have compromised immune systems.
sensei258
That means that approximately 98% of people who get sick will recover
Tokyo-Engr
@Sensei - it is a good observation and it is possible the mortality rate is even less than 2% as there are likely many cases which have not been diagnosed due to the non availability of diagnostic kits in China (not enough) and those that are sick but just ride it out at home. My guess is the mortality rate is lower.
On the other hand there are many questions (viable questions) about the death count being reported by China...
Very good information will be available from monitoring those who were repatriated to Japan on the 3 airplanes. We know there were infections on the first one and it would be interesting to see how many become infected and that would give a good indication about how infectious this really is
JonathanJo
At 2% it is 200 times more deadly than seasonal flu, at 0.01%. Still not worried?
otherworldly
You have no idea what you are talking about. There is a reason special Hospitals are being built and the World Health Organization have stepped in. This could easily spiral out of control if not handled effectively.
Vince Black
Fantastic ! About time
MarkX
So the two men who at first refused to be tested agreed to the tests on Thursday, but still no information whether they were negative or positive. You'd think the government would like to get that information out quickly to dispel more fear. We will wait and see if they ever tell us the truth.
kurisupisu
If anyone has news of a vaccine for the NCov virus then please share the link.
In Japan, I can think of three different remedies for the flu, in addition to there being a preventative vaccine.
For the Corona Virus?
Henny Penny
Abe doesn't know what he is doing, as simple as that.
Indeed. Japan would be the envy of the entire world if it was run by the people who post comments here.
GW
One would think that after SARS that countries would have contingency plans made up for the next outbreak...…
But TIJ & here they wing it!!! ………….. and badly at that!
Meiyouwenti
I’m appalled by the Japanese government’s lack of determination to protect its citizens. The virus is spreading around China. Abe should bar entry to all those who have Chinese passports as well as those who have stayed in China in the last two weeks, not just Huber Province.
Fighto!
@ Meiyouwenti - agreed. The Trump administration has wisely done just that, banning ALL foreigners coming from all parts of China, starting tomorrow. The Japan government will likely do the same in coming days.
Do the hustle
Yeah, and what about the human rights of those who have not been to China or have not been infected? They have the right to be protected by their government and not wait and watch a very passive response to a very aggressive problem.
Aly Rustom
the gov isn't shouldering ANYTHING. we are. We are literally paying to get infected by this disease. You can't make this stuff up.
rgcivilian1
All I can add is that by seeing the faces on the GOJ this morning, they looked extremely worried and holding back other information they have. Just Monday the count was 5 known, now today it is has risen to 17 and climbing. While the GOJ moved in the right steps, the information available was already out there as to the severity of this virus yet Japan was too late and now it seems Abe and his henchmen are more protecting their own positions come election time. Again why are they not greeting or meeting the people directly as is customary in such case? What are they hiding from us?
marcelito
Abe excusing his his govt stuff up by referring to concern about human rights.....now we ve seen it all.
mariasjapan
The virus has spread all China regions. Not only from Hubei but all inbound and outbound flights would be wiser.
marcelito
Yah, they are worried that by stuffing up by initially only proposing ' self quarantine ' for the evacuees and incredibly letting those 2 selfish idiots walk away without being tested for the virus , which the public is rightly pissed off about...they are gonna lower their re - election chances, thats their worry.
Aly Rustom
why only foreigners? Does this idiot PM think that Japanese people will not get infected if they have been there?
So this idiot thinks that mandatory testing and quarantine when there is a valid danger of an infectious disease is against human rights?
Bart Fargo
I read the headline three times before it actually made sense to me.
didou
Why so many critics of the J government .
Other countries do not do better or worst. Many countries do not have the capabilities to help their citizens abroad, and let them stranded when abroad. Japan was the first country to actually pull away some of its citizens.
French evacuated from Wuhan were also put in a hotel like Japan did, but only the one with symptoms were going to hospital and get tested. Japan did check all the returnees, like The US and discovered some have the virus without showing any symptoms, which is of a concern as transmission can occur. Not many countries can put their citizens on an isolated island or army base. Actually, I think actually Japan should have chosen a JSDF base,
I am not a supporter of the J govt but it acts as a responsible one, a democratic one in that case.
At that time, only 3 cases of transmission within Japan, and traced. When someone absolutely not related with Chinese tourists or known infected persons in Japan will be positive, and that has not been the case now, it will be time to be worried.
China did wait before releasing information publicly and though China did take strong measures, I know believe they did it when they realized too many people got sick and the situation was starting to be out of control. The stats do show only 40 infected by mid January but first cases appeared in December and are certainly not part of the stats.
dk9000
Ehmm. You could have given it just the slightest thought beforehand and made accepting quarantine and testing a requisite of taking the flight home you muppet. Simply have them sign a contract for accepting the service you provide. Human rights have nothing to do with it.
Seriously, if a government had responded with such incompetence in any other modern liberal democracy, I'd like to think that the media, politicians, and the populace would be all over it. What's the response in Japan? Is there any serious criticism in the mainstream Japanese media?
PS. For those saying the casualty rate is 'only' 2%; keep in mind that you can't just compare current # of infections to deaths in a rapidly developing situation like this, since it takes time to die. Probably more accurate would be to take the number of infections from some time ago, say a few days or a week, and compare that to current deaths. In that case, the casualty rate is starting to look a lot scarier (around 10%).
The good thing is that reported deaths outside of China still seem minimal, but unfortunately so are reported recoveries.
Regardless, this is still a an extremely unclear situation where you don't want to take any unnecessary risks and apply the precautionary principle at all times. Think about upsides and downsides; what's the upside of flying in everyone without requiring testing/quarantine? A small convenience for a small number of people. What's the potential downside? Widespread infection for the entire country. Those are the kind of situations you want to avoid at all costs, but that's exactly what we're seeing in Japan. "Extremely regrettable" indeed.
Concerned Citizen
I'd hate to be a government official who had to decide what to do about this. It's a very tricky situation.
Anyway, I hope and pray they'll act wisely, both here and in China, to contain the spread.
Do the hustle
Completely incorrect! Japan was not the first country to remove its citizens. Furthermore, they still have not set up adequate quarantine and screening stations to control this virus. The fact that twenty odd people have already contracted this virus and a few of them caught it in Japan proves they are not doing enough. Australia was one of the first countries to pull its citizens out of Huwan at no expense to them and set up an offshore quarantine station. Australia is one of the highest risk countries due to the large amount of Chinese flying in and out if the country. However, there is only one confirmed case on mainland Australia. And, that person is expected to make a full recovery after being adequately quarantined and treated. Japan is doing bugger all by comparison.
rgcivilian1
@ Actually, I think actually Japan should have chosen a JSDF base, I am not a supporter of the J govt but it acts as a responsible one, a democratic one in that case.
Perhaps you should be in the DIET, not a bad idea and taken a page out of the US.
Responsible, better late than never, not quite comforting to those of us trying our best to take as much precautions possible given the quick rise in new case exposures, where it is an emergency severe pandemic. No the GOJ had the information but chose wrong and now trying to cover up themselves and how to win election. No conspiracy theory there just historical proof by their actions in the past. For now Abe and his crew they be a rolling, patrolling trying to catch us ridin dirty..but one last tidbit, those who have the flu shot, err wrong your not immune..not to coronavirus that is..
Akie
Two wrongs don't make it right, but worse. Instead of send in teams to fight the virus with Chinese people and learn experiences to handle emergency situation, in preparing for the Olympics, Abe govt cowardly isolates Japan from the world. Yes, between Japanese and humanity, Abe has to choose Japanese, it doesn't make him patriot. The missed opportunity to learn, to be passionate, is missed opportunity to be great.
Viki Kovilakath
From SCMP - around 9000 people from Wuhan landed at Narita Airport between December 30 and January 21 before the lockdown . Tokyo is compromised already.
Kazuaki Shimazaki
@Do the hustle Today 10:55 am JST
That probably means Australia is luckier, or its population density is less, or it is warmer (it's summer right in Australia IIRC) and so people are fighting off this coronavirus without even getting symptomatic.
In terms of results, the only real "downside" of Japan's plan is that TWO people have walked about. Given the timeline, even if they were infected AND did infect someone, there is no time (yet) for it to show up on the statistics of sick people.
dk9000Today 10:26 am JST
Oh, the power of euphemisms. As soon as the word "quarantine" is used, people can actually forget that what is really happening is a deprivation of liberty. It's for a different reason, but the deprivation is there.
As for the contract idea, you can either say it is permissible or impermissible to deprive people of liberty (for weeks) using contracts. If you say it is permissible, all 100 million plus residents of Japan will have to live with today's choice, long after this coronavirus has receded.
dk9000
@Shimazaki-san
Thank you for your input, but I think your interpretation of the situation is far from correct. By 'service' I was referring to the airplane transportation service. Testing could very simply have been made a requirement for boarding that plane. If people don't want to get tested, they can choose not to board the plane. The liberty to decide to board the plane or not is always maintained, of course.
As for your other point, I'm not even really sure what you're saying the problem is. This does not apply to all 100 million plus residents of Japan. Only to those in the midst of a foreign high-risk virus exposure zone who were given the option of flying back.
showchinmono
Which country was the first? If it matters to you, it was Japan. The 1st flight had returned already on 29th of Jan 8:44am, the day Australia just announced their plan to quarantine evacuees in Christmas island
https://www.businessinsider.com/wuhan-coronavirus-christmas-island-quarantine-australia-2020-1
You mentioned....* *Australia is one of the highest risk countries due to the large amount of Chinese flying in and out
*So is Japan, and more or less the same for the other countries. So Australia and US and all others* must have compulsorily quarantined all Chinese and others who entered the country directly/indirectly from Huwan since the beginning of the year, or at least during last 2 weeks too.
dk9000
Funnily enough, a recent article on the situation describes a 'public outcry' to the government's handling, and then proceeds to refer to two twitter posts and the comments on Japan Today as prime examples. Are we really the best available example of criticism? Democracies need independent and critical media to speak out on cases like this, so I hope that the article simply overlooked all Japanese-language news.
source: https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/health-environment/article/3048384/japan-bans-coronavirus-infected-after-outcry-over-lax
rgcivilian1
Leaps forward for the GOJ, but last week during their weekly meeting when the rest of the world was already aware of the potential impact, they GOJ was too busy with the "cherry blossom" funding issues instead of this more serious crisis that was heading our way. Guess everyone forgot about that.
Kazuaki Shimazaki
@dk9000 Today 12:40 pm JST
First, they were examined on board the plane. There's no problem there. The problem is more detailed examination with all the instrumentation post-flight, complete with quarantine while all that gets sorted out.
OK, take this scenario. You are in need of rescue. I, a private citizen, offer to rescue you, but I get to make you my slave. I saw you don't want to meet my condition you can just refuse my offer, so you have "liberty". In desperation you accept my offer. Should this contract be valid and enforceable in private (contractual) law?
There are two obvious objections. First, the strongly disadvantageous nature of your obligation. Second, that the strong pressures of this situation means any reasonable person would be either a fool or malicious to pretend your consent was genuine.
From this we can tell that the obligation you can set in a private law agreement is and should be subject to restrictions, and second the need to protect people from being bound by "contracts" they made under obvious pressure.
Your proposed contract itself is local. The changes to law needed to make it "legal" is global.
@dk9000 Today 01:02 pm JST
The major media seems to be at least understanding, or even supportive, of the stance by the government. If anything, Asahi putting emphasis on reporting the downsides of the compulsory measures taken in Australia and France. Like it or not, the haters here don't seem to represent Japanese thought and priorities - they exist, but they aren't the mainstream.
Akie
Kazuaki Shimazaki, would you please tell us what will Japan do if China impose the same ban someday when Japan is in trouble ?
Can anyone in Japan escape without Chinese help ?
Fate is fate, as simple as that.
Sh1mon M4sada
Do you honestly think Xi would even allow anyone in without 'minders'?
It has been extremely difficult to extract people out of Hubei, because the CCP is worried about information leaking out that it can't control.
Akie
Sh1mon M4sada, what worry ? The total of infected people are less than 10,000, out of 1.6,000,000,000. Give me arithmetics that would bother the world !
Sh1mon M4sada
Is arithmetics appropriate for logarithmic data sets?
Akie
Sh1mon M4sada, it is your privilege to live in a fake world.
Akie
Honestly speaking, it is more safe for Japanese to stay in China, as simple as that.
Sh1mon M4sada
Thanks for your honesty mate. I guess that's why the first batch of US and Japanese evacuees were so dishonestly elated.
The lying 8 doctors who discovered this virus in Huwan and punished by the CCP are also very lucky they got to have got the chance to write an expression of regret too.
Thank you so much comrade, oops, mmparamountisspoke, thatcshoukd be paramount leader Xi.
zichi
The Coronavirus will still be with us by the time of the Olympics but probably a vaccine will be available but will there be a serious drop for tickets/visitors? Certainly will hit tourist numbers this year.
Akie
zichi, there is already a cure in China, sanitization.
zichi
Currently there is no Coronavirus vaccine. Scientists are working flat out but will take until at least summer.
Akie
zichi, you don't need vaccine if you have perfect immune system.