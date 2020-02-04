Japan begins screening 3,700 cruise ship passengers and crew in Yokohama

Health screening began on Tuesday for some 3,700 passengers and crew aboard a cruise ship held in quarantine at the Japanese port of Yokohama, after a Hong Kong passenger who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus.
The 80-year-old man flew to Japan and boarded the ship, the Diamond Princess, run by Carnival Japan Inc, in Yokohama on Jan 20 and disembarked in Hong Kong on Jan 25, the company said.
Photographs and video posted on Twitter by a passenger with the handle @daxa_tw showed masked health workers clad in blue plastic gowns walking down empty corridors as well as views of deserted lounges and a barren deck.
Guests awaiting screening were asked to stay in their cabins, where they answered a questionnaire and had their temperatures taken. But onboard announcements later in the day said about 70% of the health checks had been completed and activities were operating normally except for the casino, shops and photo studio.
Some family members expressed concern about relatives trapped on board. "Unaffected people can easily say 'keep them out' but my whole family wants my precious sister to come home safe," tweeted one twitter user.
Carnival Japan, a unit of British-American cruise operator Carnival Corp, confirmed that the turnaround of the ship had been delayed by about 24 hours for authorities to review the health of all 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew on board. About half of those on board were Japanese, a company spokeswoman said.
Carnival's Princess Cruises Japan later said cruises scheduled to depart from Yokohama on Tuesday and the western Japanese port of Kobe on Thursday would be cancelled because of delays related to the coronavirus checks.
Once everyone's health was checked, those with fevers or who felt unwell would be tested, after which authorities would decide whether to let people leave the ship, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference in Tokyo.
A health ministry official said not everyone would be tested with PCR (polymerase chain reaction) kits because it was too time-consuming and deemed unnecessary.
Public broadcaster NHK said authorities were checking whether the Hong Kong man who later tested positive had disembarked when the ship docked in Kagoshima, southwest Japan.
NHK also said that when the ship made a stop in Naha on Okinawa, about 10 passengers got off after checks showed no passengers had fever or other symptoms.
Also on Tuesday, Japan expanded the scope of its screening for the virus generally after some people who had not met criteria for testing were later found to be infected.
Opposition parties and some experts have criticised the government for responding too slowly to the risks following the outbreak of the coronavirus in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. So far, the epidemic that has claimed more than 420 lives in mainland China.
Chinese make up 30% of all tourists travelling to Japan and nearly 40% of the total amount foreign visitors spent last year, according to an industry survey.
Japan has 20 confirmed coronavirus cases, of these 17 people have been in Wuhan. And on Saturday, Japan began refusing entry to foreigners who have been in Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, in the past 14 days as well as people with passports issued in Hubei.
Suga said that as of Feb. 3, eight foreigners had been barred from entering Japan.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a parliamentary panel the government would be flexible about expanding areas in China from which visitors would be banned, depending on trends in China.
MarkX
So the quarantine is only going to last 24 hours? What will they do with all the passengers and staff after that? The logistics of dealing with this new virus is turning out to be a huge problem for the government. Let's hope they handle it properly this time.
sumikonagoya
The logistics of dealing with this new virus is turning out to be a huge problem for the government
and every other government in the world.
Sh1mon M4sada
Yes, very apt choice of words 'logistics', the virus certainly employs it to spread beyond China.
Tokyo-Engr
Knowing this virus is contagious before people being symptomatic and also knowing the virus has up to a 14 day incubation period we all know that this "quarantine" is not going to do much.
Cruise ships have been in the past really really great incubators for virus' and bacteria (anyone else old enough to remember the Legionnaires' disease breakouts on cruise ships decades ago?)
I am not going to make any criticism of this action (because holding all of these people for 14 days would be a logistical nightmare) but let's be honest about this; it is quite likely someone else on the ship has acquired the corona virus and it is likely they will be in contact with the public.
Sh1mon M4sada
I think if they really wanted to, it's possible to test and isolate healthy from sick, AND confine the sick, eg like what Singapore did during SARS, GPS wrist trackers and confine people to their homes.
that person
Pre-quarantines?
Quarantine everyone BEFORE travelling until they find a reliable way to test for Coronavirus?
Though I’m (maybe) serious, the logistics of this is impossible, I guess. Both for government and travellers
JCosplay
Wait, where did they say that the ship would only be quarantined for 24 hours? Because I don’t see it in the article. I mean I agree that is a long enough time, but I just wanted to make sure that’s what’s in fact is going to happen.
kurisupisu
So, the 80 year had symptoms before embarking!
He was in the airport, buses and contagious?
When will the Japanese government wise up?
Dr. Theopolis
Is the port of disembarkation Japan? Or is Japan just a port of call before the ship moves on?
BeerDeliveryGuy
The ship departs from Yokohama, then goes to Kagoshima, HK, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, HK again, then back to Kagoshima and Yokohama.
bearandrodent
I hope they know the whereabouts of the 80 year old. Not that this will help everyone he’s contaminated to date.
rgcivilian1
So the quarantine is only going to last 24 hours? What will they do with all the passengers and staff after that?
That's an easy answer, let them go out on their merry way in public. But yeah get your point about the 24 hrs.
B. Jay
"Asked if the epidemic would affect a visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping expected to take place in April, Suga said preparations for the visit were proceeding as planned."
If you are not allowing Chinese people and people who have visited China in the last couple if weeks in, then the President of China's visit must be postponed or cancelled. It smacks of double standards.
coskuri
It starts with 24 hours anyway, it's the time to test and get the results. Then they may extend. It's not sure when the man got contaminated, could be after leaving the boat.
Last week, there was a boat in Italy, quarantined 2 days as 2 passengers were thought to be sick, but after all they were not, they tested everybody, nobody was contaminated. So they stopped grounding them the next day.
Wakarimasen
The Love Boat. With added virus.
tamanegi
This article fails to mention that some passengers disembarked in Okinawa several days. Authorities are trying now to find them.
Tom
I hope they can at least get room service not only for food but for other necessities such as toilet paper.