Japan bids farewell to Abe at funeral in Tokyo

A hearse carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves Zojoji temple after his funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday.

By Elaine Lies

Japan on Tuesday bid farewell to Shinzo Abe, a polarizing figure who dominated Japanese politics for decades as the country's longest-serving prime minister, before being gunned down at a campaign rally last week.

Long lines of people dressed in black, mixed with others in informal clothing with backpacks, formed outside central Tokyo's Zojoji temple, the site of Abe's funeral, from early morning as ordinary people came to pay their respects.

A mourner cries at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo before the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters/KIM KYUNG-HOON

They followed hundreds who filed into the temple on Monday evening to pay their respects to Abe, who died aged 67. His killing on Friday by an unemployed man wielding a homemade gun stunned a nation where both gun crime and political violence are extremely rare.

Keiko Noumi, a 58-year-old teacher, was one of many who came to offer prayers and flowers under cloudy skies to a large photograph of Abe set up inside the temple grounds showing him in a simple white shirt, laughing with his hands on his hips

"There was a sense of security when he was the prime minister in charge of the country," she said. "I really supported him, so this is very unfortunate."

The 1 p.m. ceremony itself was open only to family, close friends and political leaders.

Following the funeral, the hearse bearing Abe's body proceeded through downtown Tokyo, where black mourning ribbons draped Japanese flags.

The hearse carrying the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe passes by the Prime Minister's Office after his funeral as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, officials and employees offer prayers on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool

The procession took in the capital's political heart of Nagatacho, including landmarks such as the Diet building Abe first entered as a young lawmaker in 1993, and the office from which he led the nation in two stints as prime minister, the longer from 2012 to 2020.

Tributes have poured in from international leaders, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken making a brief stop en route to the United States from Southeast Asia on Monday morning to pay his respects. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Taiwan Vice President William Lai, on a private visit as a family friend, also joined mourners.

French leader Emmanuel Macron sent his condolences in footage posted on the country's official presidential Twitter account after he visited the Japanese embassy in Paris.

"I remember all our meetings and work together, especially during my visit (to Japan) in 2019 ... I've lost a friend," said a solemn Macron. "He served his country with great courage, and audacity."

Kyodo News reported that the Japanese government has received more than 1,700 condolence messages from 259 countries, regions and international institutions.

