Japan braces for powerful typhoon; airline, train services expected to be suspended

This satellite photo taken Thursday by NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite shows typhoon Hagibis approaching Japan, top. Japan’s weather agency is warning a powerful typhoon may bring torrential rains to central Japan over the weekend.

Typhoon Hagibis had winds gusting up to 270 kilometers per hour Thursday morning. It is expected to weaken over cooler waters as it nears Honshu.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast landfall between Saturday and Sunday and urged people to take precautions to avoid potentially life-threatening danger. Japan's central Pacific coast may see torrential rains beginning Friday and the high waves and tides may cause flooding.

Airlines and train services anticipate cancellations. Kyodo News Service reported that JR East is expected to announce a decision later Thursday and make it available in English, Chinese and Korean on its website and its Twitter account.

Japan is regularly hit by Pacific storms. Typhoon Faxai caused massive power outages in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo in September. Typhoon Jebi flooded a terminal and a runway at Kansai International Airport last year.

