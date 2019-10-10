Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This satellite photo taken Thursday by NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite shows typhoon Hagibis approaching Japan, top. Japan’s weather agency is warning a powerful typhoon may bring torrential rains to central Japan over the weekend. Photo: NASA Worldview via AP
national

Japan braces for powerful typhoon; airline, train services expected to be suspended

6 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's weather agency is warning a powerful typhoon may bring torrential rains to central Japan over the weekend.

Typhoon Hagibis had winds gusting up to 270 kilometers per hour Thursday morning. It is expected to weaken over cooler waters as it nears Honshu.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast landfall between Saturday and Sunday and urged people to take precautions to avoid potentially life-threatening danger. Japan's central Pacific coast may see torrential rains beginning Friday and the high waves and tides may cause flooding.

Airlines and train services anticipate cancellations. Kyodo News Service reported that JR East is expected to announce a decision later Thursday and make it available in English, Chinese and Korean on its website and its Twitter account.

Japan is regularly hit by Pacific storms. Typhoon Faxai caused massive power outages in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo in September. Typhoon Jebi flooded a terminal and a runway at Kansai International Airport last year.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

6 Comments
careful, everyone. if you,re able to cancel something, cancel it. play safe.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Take this one seriously. https://www.jma.go.jp/en/typh/1919.html

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Old men.. Listen, stay of your roof. Whatever it is it can wait. Just stay safe :)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Keeping an eye on this as my wife is working in Mie Prefecture over the coming weekend...

Hopefully it will all pass without causing too much damage :/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What will you do when the typhoon comes? Watch movies? Go shopping? Give us a list of things to do during this whopper of a typhoon!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If you do go out in the wind do not try and use an umbrella.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

