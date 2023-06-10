Japan calls for power saving from Tokyo households, industries during summer

The Japanese government is calling for households and industries around Tokyo to save electricity in July and August to ensure a stable power supply during the peak summer season, though it did not set any numerical targets.
The country's power market is predicted to be less tight this summer in most of the regions than last summer when the government asked for energy conservation across the nation, according to the industry ministry's forecast in May.
But the ministry has decided to ask for the power saving "within a reasonable range" during the two months in the areas, where power is supplied by the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, as the reserve ratio is estimated to be below 5%, close to the minimum 3% that ensures stable supply.
The expected reserve ratio, in the event of a once-in-a-decade heat wave, in the Tokyo region is 3.1% for July and 4.8% for August, whereas the figures elsewhere stand above 5% for both months, according to the ministry.
The reserve capacity ratio below 3% risks power shortages and blackouts.
Last year, the highest temperatures for the season since record-keeping began scorched much of eastern Japan for a week in June, prompting the government to ask citizens to cut power use as much as possible.
The government has not implemented any special measures for June, but it is monitoring power generators' operations and electricity demand this month, an official at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
Larr Flint
I'm going to set my AC on 21 degrees as usual.
Not planning to risk heatstroke or my health because of their incompetence. They had enough time to prepare.
But the situation is even worse then last summer as energy prices are going up from this move there will be 30-40% hike.
virusrex
The prices are enough to make people thinks twice before using the AC, which unfortunately will have the effect of rising the risks of people suffering serious health consequences during the summer, instead of "power savings" the government should be promoting responsible and appropiate use of electricity, even if that means increasing the use for some people.
PTownsend
Japan, Inc. have known for decades that the country needed to do something about powering vehicles and generating electricity, but instead of shifting to alternative forms of energy they stuck with burning huge amounts of fossil fuels, making the country dependent on oil producing nations, while also relying on nuclear powe. So the nation is stuck today because Japan, Inc. have not been willing or able to make changes. Long, long passed time to elect politicians not controlled by Japan, Inc. Also long passed time for individuals to find more ways to reduce their dependence on institutions that control the generation and distribution of electricity. Time for the government to stop subsidizing big energy corporations and instead help individuals become less dependent on energy institutions.
JDoe
I'm investing in solar/wind and conserving energy but not because of the Japanese government incompetence. I'm doing it because I don't want to pay TEPCO any more than I have to going forward.
Jonathan Prin
No one needs AC.
Japanese thrived even without A/C.
A/C, contrary to heating, is adding heat to the area where you live (outside) thus making more issues about climate change.
Apply meaningful behaviour : work outside peaking temperatures hours, wet your body, no need of hot water in ofuro, protect from sunlight you and your place, go to green areas, wear light color clothing, etc.
@ Larr Flint
You are ignorant : above a temperature difference around 10°C between the inside and outside, your body cope badly to adapt .That is why setting around 26°C is best practice for both your purse AND your health when it is really hot.
BigP
So much time to improve the situation, but they did nothing.