Japan cat lovers give ¥207 million to kidney research

Cats may have nine lives, but their time on Earth is often cut short by kidney problems -- so people in Japan who want their feline friends to live longer have donated 207 million yen to the search for a cure.
As the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy last year, scientists at the University of Tokyo lost their corporate funding for a study on preventing kidney disease in cats.
But thousands of Japanese cat lovers mobilized online to donate to the researchers after an article about their plight by news agency Jiji Press went viral.
"I lost my beloved cat to kidney disease last December... I hope this research will progress and help many cats to live without this disease," one woman wrote in a message alongside her 2,000 yen donation.
Another donor, who gave 10,000 yen, said: "I recently got a kitten. I make a donation in the hope that it will be in time for this cat."
Domesticated cats and their bigger cousins in the wild are highly prone to kidney problems because of a genetic inability to activate a key protein discovered by the Tokyo researchers.
The protein called AIM helps clean up dead cells and other waste in the body, preventing the kidneys from becoming clogged.
Immunology professor Toru Miyazaki and his team are working on ways to produce the protein in a stable quantity and quality.
They hope to develop a new remedy they say could double the current feline life expectancy of roughly 15 years.
"I hope that ultimately veterinarians will give (cats) jabs every year like vaccines," Miyazaki told the AFP-affiliated AFPBB News.
"It would be good to give them one or two doses every year" of AIM, he said.
Around 3,000 unsolicited donations were sent to the team hours after the article was published in July.
This surged to 10,000 in just a few days -- more than the total number of donations the university usually receives in a year.
And by mid-September, the amount donated had reached 207 million yen.
"It was the first time I understood first-hand how much my research is anticipated," said Miyazaki.
His team's research on how AIM -- short for apoptosis inhibitor of macrophage -- functions in the body was published in 2016 in the journal Nature Medicine.
They are also developing pet food containing a substance that could help activate the non-functional AIM in feline blood.© 2021 AFP
MilesTeg
Nice to see an effort being made to do more research on this as it can affect a lot of cats over a certain age. Maybe these Japanese cat lovers will also address the hundreds of thousands of cats and dogs that are gassed to death in shelters. Something like 80 - 90% of these animals are 'euthanized' in shelters because people are permitted to abandon their pets quite easily often for the most selfish reasons. Sadly very few are adopted and Japan has one of the highest rates in the world. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BaEFX_C0Ttc
Jacko
That's meow-rrific!
Toshihiro
I lost two family cats to kidney problems. Bless all those who donated for this.
dbsaiya
Good to hear stories like this. Lots of NPOs are doing their best to find foster homes and are working with community kats for TNR. Unfortunately, from what I've seen on Japanese TV and advertisement, they usually treat the cats as "cute commodities" which contribute to fad buying and not forever home adoptions. There are also reported cases of cats being abused and murdered; I wish the media would portray the reality of our feline friends and educate the public.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Kawaii- purrrhfect !
Mark
Good work, I wish the team the best of luck. There are several band foods available on the market now that helps the kidneys from becoming clogged and keeps the urinary tracks open, if you wish to get these items please google cat food with urinary tracks care. good luck
blue
Here's a link to a Tokyo U article about Miyazaki-sensei's research
https://www.u-tokyo.ac.jp/focus/ja/articles/z0802_00014.html#
The article has a link to enable donations:
https://payment.utf.u-tokyo.ac.jp/tokyo/entry.php?purposeCode=100&supportCode=238
If you click the link, the following should automatically selected:
Prof. Miyazaki: Research on treatment of feline kidney diseases "宮崎徹教授の猫の腎臓病治療薬研究" under supported project "支援プロジェクト".
Kentarogaijin
Very good, just as there is research to improve people's lives, it is good that the same is done for our pets.
Thanks Japan !!..
Bordeaux
That mama cat looks very proud of her children.