Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Two commuters wearing protective face masks leave a train station in Shinjuku, Tokyo, on Monday. Photo: AP/Jae C Hong
national

Japan classifies new-virus pneumonia as designated infectious disease

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Tuesday classified pneumonia caused by a new deadly coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan as a "designated infectious disease" legally allowing compulsory hospitalization.

The designation approved by the cabinet will also restrict infected patients from going to work and require disinfection of sites where the virus has been detected.

The government will use public money to pay for the medical treatment of those subject to forced hospitalization. About 400 specified medical institutions across Japan will be able to provide treatment.

It is the fifth time Japan has invoked the designation, and the first since the spread of Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS, in 2014.

Other legally allowed emergency measures include requiring doctors to report any patients who test positive for the coronavirus.

Such steps are the same as those taken in the past for other infectious diseases designated by the government as Class II such as MERS and severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS.

Under the law, infectious diseases are divided into five classes depending on their severity.

The pneumonia-causing virus has killed at least 82 in China, mostly in Wuhan, and infected more than 2,800 globally.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Work told us this morning that Toyohashi has announced a bofu keiho.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I wonder if the authorities hospitalized the woman who was returned to her hotel, after testing positive for the virus?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Work told us this morning that Toyohashi has announced a bofu keiho.

Have a friend living out there.

an excellent breakdown and explaination of the corona virus.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8NHO_VeFDhw

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #65: Napping Cats Have Twitter Meowlting

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Mount Hiei

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Here’s How To Make Your Own Ehomaki This Setsubun

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Gunma

GaijinPot Travel

Inside Neko Neko Shokupan, Japan’s Kawaii Cat Bread Bakery

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog