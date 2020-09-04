Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan coast guard rescues one man likely to be crew member of capsized cattle ship

TOKYTOKYOO

The Japanese coast guard said on Friday it rescued a man likely to be crew of a capsized cattle ship, confirming a domestic media report.

The man was unconscious and transferred to hospital, it added in a statement. He was found about 120 kilometers north-north west off the coast of Amami Oshima island, and a life jacket and a carcass of cattle were collected in the area, it said.

The coast guard said earlier on Friday it was still searching for more than 40 crew members who went missing after the ship carrying cattle from New Zealand to China capsized in stormy weather in the East China Sea.

Three vessels, four airplanes and two divers are taking part in the search for the Gulf Livestock 1, which went missing on Wednesday, the coast guard said.

UAE-based Gulf Navigation issued a statement saying the Panamanian-flagged Gulf Livestock 1 was their vessel.

"Our hearts go out to those onboard and their families at this time," a Gulf Navigation spokesman said. "We also express deep regret for the sad loss of the livestock on board. We are monitoring the situation closely and working closely with those involved in rescue efforts. We pray that there are other survivors."

The ship, with a cargo of nearly 6,000 cows, sent a distress call from the west of Amami Oshima island in southwestern Japan on Wednesday as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.

Sareno Edvarodo, a 45-year-old chief officer from the Philippines, was rescued on Wednesday night, Japan's coast guard said.

The crew of 43 was made up of 39 people from the Philippines, two from New Zealand, and two from Australia, the coastguard said.

The coast guard quoted Edvarodo as saying the ship lost an engine before it was hit by a wave and capsized.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

That's a miracle after all this time in roiling shark-infested waters. Hoping he makes it through.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

