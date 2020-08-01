Japan confirms 1,512 new coronavirus infections

Japan confirmed on Saturday 1,512 new coronavirus infections, topping the 1,000 mark for the fourth straight day, as authorities in large cities have been forced to reimpose restrictions on some businesses to address the resurgence of the virus.
In Tokyo, an additional 472 cases were reported, a record daily increase for the third straight day, following 463 logged Friday.
Of the total, 324, or 69 percent, are in their 20s and 30s, health officials said.
The national cumulative total now stands at more than 38,551. The death toll stands at 1,026. No deaths were reported on Saturday.
The daily figures announced by local governments reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in Japan.
Tokyo had raised its alert for the pandemic in mid-July to the highest of the four levels, meaning "infections are spreading."
Gov Yuriko Koike warned Friday that Tokyo may declare an emergency for the capital, although the Japanese government fully lifted a state of emergency in late May.
The metropolitan government has requested that establishments serving alcohol and karaoke parlors close early at 10 p.m. to prevent further spread of the virus, effective from Monday through the end of August.
Osaka and Aichi prefectures are following suit after a growing number of infections were reported mainly in downtown areas.© KYODO
Larr Flint
I could say "I didn't say so" but it's not time for that.
Last call for the government to wake up. There is not much time to act, as winter is coming soon.
If we won't contain it soon, winter will be Coronavirus harvest time.
I can expect important announcement from Koike today or tomorrow.
cracaphat
This many on Saturday? Thought testing was usually down on weekends.
Whatsnext
Its a great thing that the virus waited till after the election to allow the Japanese government to increase the pcr test.
Say good bye to Japan and hello to the new China.
Kitchener Leslie
They are. That’s why Monday and Tuesday’s numbers will be “low”.
shoganai
the testing rate for japan is 157th in the world according to worldometer, at 6375 tests per 1 million population. way behind many poorer and less developed countries. there will be more unnecessary deaths in the mean time.
klausdorth
Now this. Increasing day by day. And no end in sight! Just waiting for the deniers. Those who see everything in a different light.
shogun36
the metropolitan government will pay 200,000 yen to each business abiding by virus-prevention guidelines.
Wasn't it like 100,000 yen a week ago? So if the businesses hold out, maybe they can get 1,000,000 yen just to close their doors?
What's their incentive to close now as opposed to a month from now? Or 6 months from now?
Take control and just shut them down Koike.
Or go the other way. Let them all gather, and do as they please in all of the businesses. Then lock the doors so they can't leave.
drlucifer
They know it is embarrassingly low that is why the number of pcr test is always left out. They just say testing has increased but don't give any numbers so that the average person thinks the numbers of infections is the right numbers. TV and the so called regular experts that appear on them have been a big disappointment as regards reporting the virus and holding the government to task.
rgcivilian1
Kokie should just press forward in taking care of those who live in Tokyo.
since1981
You would thing that the virus is no longer in Japan. I mean, I just got back from a jog. Every field I passed along Tama River was packed with kids playing baseball, soccer, rugby and the sidelines packed with parents and coaches, half of whom were not wearing masks. Tennis courts full and local parks full with families and friends.
It’s business as usual here in SAFE Japan.
Reckless
Statistically insignificant for a city this size. All the people I know are flying all over Japan to spread the virus with earnest delight and enjoy their holidays. C'est lavie.
Monty
Listen guys...
Why are you all waiting for Koike to close bars, restaurants...or whatever you expected from her.
In Japan there is now law background for that. She can not force these places to close.
I dont understand why you guys always post that again and again.
And why do you want the government to guide your life?
You are responsible for your life and your own behaviour. Not the government.
I do my personal best prevention since 8 months. Wear mask, wash hands, use sanitizer and keep social distance where it is possible.
I even wait at the escalators till everyone is gone, and I always stand behind the crowd on traffic lights.
I dont go into panic, because I am doing my best prevention.
Guys like since1981 complain about full parks with people, but he goes out for jogging. That makes zero sense for me.
Vince Black
Death rates please. Infection rates are meaningless.
garypen
It seems that America doesn't have a monopoly on inconsiderate, selfish idiots.
Elvis is here
Selfish beyond belief!!!
tamanegi
Similar story to some of you guys here in East Osaka too. Went to a home center and a major electrical store around 1pm today and found carparks and stores full with zero social distancing among shoppers. Quite a few old timers seem to have stopped wearing masks too because, you know, it's "atsui".
Anyway got what I wanted and got out quick while J families just meandered about touching merchandise and trying to placate their bored kids.
Reckless
Hey, do as I say not as I do. I think the odds of getting coronavirus in an open, uncrowded riverside are the same as winning the lottery.
Kumagaijin
Ok, so lets have some follow-up. How many of those that tested positive were showing symptoms!? How many were randomly tested? How many are in ICU? No? Too much to ask?
Why not some detail on those that tested positive? Just numbers.
Monty
@Reckless
getting coronavirus in an open, uncrowded riverside are the same as winning the lottery
I agree！
But if he jogged in an open uncrowded riverside, how does he know that the parks are fully packed?
mbuhlayaw
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-07-31/japan-acted-like-the-virus-had-gone-now-it-s-spread-everywhere?
Pretty much spot on
smartacus
It's up to the people to be responsible, and not expect the government to wave a magic wand (in any country). Australia is a good example of people acting irresponsibly in some cases (people who tested positive going to work after being told to stay at home, others sneaking across state borders, slack quarantine security, etc). Nobody forced anyone to take part in the Go To travel campaign. Nobody is forcing anyone to go out drinking at bars or on yakatabune. Or go on picnics, etc. We all have to do our bit.
But regarding the test results reported each day, I would like to know who is being tested. Are health officials just going into pubs, office buildings at random and doing tests, or are these people who reported symptom and contacted hospitals?
I'd also like to know how many of these cases we read about each day require hospitalization.
Monty
@smartacus
It's up to the people to be responsible, and not expect the government.
I absolutely agree!
It is the same thing that I said!
Northernlife
You have health issues stay safe if you dont may as well get on with your life this isnt going anywhere and the half arsed lockdowns do nothing...
Raw Beer
Perhaps their aim is to scare the young people but that information would likely show that this virus is not so harmful.
since1981
@ Reckless, you know that you can keep distant from people. Plus I keep a mask at my chin and raise it if I, by chance, pass someone.
since1981
Monty, I jog on the top of the levee foot/cycling path. The fields are way away from the top of the levees. Do you guys know anything about infrastructure?
divinda
So far today, 1,520+ new cases in Japan, and counting (complete numbers often not known till midnight)...
Yesterday was 1,580 total.
Of note, the highest daily total reached during the "first wave" back in April, which prompted the national State of Emergency and, was 720 total in Japan, and there were only one other day beside that with more than 600 in a single day.
But now, there ain't no SoE, instead we got large scale events, Tokyo Disney, kabuki theatre, and Go To Travel, where everyone's tax money pays people to go forth and prosper.... and all with way beyond double the worst of April's case load.
Blattamexiguus
I really wish they would stop the misinformation by talking about a "second wave"
Or is it simply lack of understanding.
we are still clearly in the "first wave" phase.
if it follows the 1918 pandemic then the real "second wave" will be significantly worse.
jpn_guy
I am not sure you are writing this as if it proves some major point.
People can use their eyes to see into the distance, and look at other places.
How hard is it to imagine someone jogging in a huge park, keeping away from everyone else, and observing a crowd of people close together in another part of the park?
I keep seeing versions of this comment as some kind of "gotcha" response every time someone makes a comment about being outside and seeing other people not social distancing.
The flaw in the logic of these comments seems obvious. It is possible to observe a crowd without being in it.
Sana Hamaya
Incompetent Abe government cannot yet solve even shortage of supply of medical face-mask or disinfectant to hospitals or welfare facilities. but they do not yet stop domestic travel campaign that cause to increase infected person.
Even periodical PCR test to essential workers who had high risk to Covid19 is not yet realized in Japan.
Abe government does nothing, only continues to increase infected person.
Medical service of Japan is exposed to crisis again.
since1981
Jpn_guy 07:53pm. I jog the top of the Levee. It is for jogging and casual cycling. It I’d far from the fields along the river. Check Google maps along Ota-ku Tama River you’ll understand what I mean. I am no where’s near those people crowding the fields.
i@n
Tokyo bed occupancy rate was 52% yesterday. Today it's 57%. Just thought some people might be interested in other stats
Tobias J Gibson
I am not sure if is true in every municipality, but both my city of residency and that I work in offer this information on the city website. I wont link either, for privacy reasons.
For example, here is a extract from information available for a recent patient in the city in which I work (translated via Chrome translate):
20's
gender male
Overseas travel history Within 14 days None
Onset date July 18
Positive confirmation date July 22
Main symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, headache, malaise, diarrhea
Severity Mild
no special instruction
My home city offers less information, for example no 'onset date', but is mostly the same. One thing I have noted is that while some patients identified via contract tracing (indicated under special instruction) are listed as having no symptoms, the majority are listed as mild symptoms, a few of which have further descriptions like the patient above.
The information is readily available with a fairly simple google search; there is no great conspiracy to portray the virus as worse or better than it really is.
Jandworld
With a death rate at 2% plus and India reporting 30% antibody testing
its not the big reaper
but still a wakeup call that something has to change
Jandworld
Greta has a bigger issue.
kibousha
I find it funny that after 2 weeks of daily record cases, people still think "nah, it's not gonna happen to me, plus the government doesn't declare emergency, let's keep going out to places where infection risks are high".
Monty
@jpn guy
Dont try to find an excuse for your own action.
You can not complain about other people going out, if you go out by yourself. Simple and easy.
Sam Watters
Herd immunization. That is what this is. Our prosperous way of life has made so many of us weak and scared of our own shadows.