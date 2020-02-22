Japan confirms 14 more virus cases; school to be closed for 2 days

Japanese government officials confirmed 14 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday as public health authorities struggle to contain a global epidemic.
Among the cases was a junior high school teacher in Chiba Prefecture just east of Tokyo, who went to work even though she had symptoms, raising fears the virus could spread among her students and co-workers.
In Hokkaido, a boy less than 10 years old was added to the list. On Friday, two brothers in an elementary school in Hokkaido were confirmed infected.
Children had been thought to possibly be less vulnerable to the new virus, with far fewer reported infections in much younger people.
Japan's government is facing growing questions about whether it is doing enough to stop the spread of the coronavirus as Tokyo prepares to host the 2020 Summer Olympics in July.
In Japan, more than 100 people have now tested positive for the flu-like illness, which has killed more than 2,300 in mainland China, where it emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
In addition, more than 600 cases have also been reported on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that has been quarantined off Yokohama for more than two weeks.
Passengers who are not ill continued to leave the ship on Saturday, domestic media reported, but uncertainty is high due to concerns that quarantine procedures on the ship were not adequate.
Of the new cases reported on Saturday, eight were in Hokkaido, according to the prefectural government's web site, two were in Chiba Prefecture, one was in Tokyo, and another in Wakayama Prefecture in western Japan.
Two more cases, a man in his 60s and a man in his 50s, were also confirmed in Kumamoto prefecture in southern Japan.
The junior high school teacher in Chiba, in her 60s, first showed symptoms on Feb 12 and was hospitalised on Feb 19, according to media. She went to work while she had symptoms, so the local government will close her school for two days from Feb 25.
The second case was a woman in her 30s, also in Chiba prefecture, who has been hospitalised but is not showing any symptoms, the prefectural government official said.
There is no relationship between the two women and it is uncertain how either of them got the virus, the official said.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
mitoguitarman
Lack of strong central leadership is going to lead to disaster. Studying and working can be done from home, and should be mandated.
John Beara
It's getting close to my area :/
obladi
Please try to remember that Japanese Gov. didn't create this problem. It's easy to blame Japan for their response, but there are many people doing their best to come up with a cure.
zichi
What good is two days?
voiceofokinawa
People are getting very nervous and skittish about the novel coronavirus across the world. It's partly because the path of infection by this virus is still unknown. Wish that at least would be clarified as soon as possible. .
James Stowe
People are going to have to to start realising that they can't go to work if they have symptoms that could be Coronavirus.
It's a poor decision as children will be put at risk.
Ah_so
This is so annoying. We know that there Japanese think it is their duty to work through illness - duty over self, but it is do idiotic, especially in the current environment. By Feb 12, everyone knew about the risk and was concerned. Yet she still went to work.
klausdorth
2 days?
Don't think that's gonna prevent a spread of the disease!
Cricky
2 days? Waiting for the man in Ichikawa having tested positive, regular user of Soba Line. He is not being mentioned? This is going to blow up. The "official" figures are way off. A teacher an apparently educated person spent a week mingling with children and moms. Holy cow...(no offence to the Hindu cult). But I guess as its deemed by bueuracrats that 2 days is enough that's cool.
goldeneagle
So first Japan brings everyone from Wuhan and doesn’t quarantine them properly and lets them go back to their homes on public transport, they spread the virus on their way home and in homes, then comes Diamond Princess and the process is repeated with the evacuees and these brainless bureaucracy and politicians are still urging the companies to adapt telework and just closing the school for two days for what rationale?
I cannot phrase my thoughts about this sheer incompetence without violating the posting guidelines
goldeneagle
quercetum
And they say the handing has been successful. It’s the Emperor’s New Clothes.
kindhkt
Given the statistically high infection rate on the cruise ship, and the fact that testing of the virus has at least 30% false negatives, it stands to reason that the realease of passengers on 19 Februaruary will have some who are infected but tested negative. That is why overseas evacuees from the cruise ship are later tested positive. There will be exponential rise in number of infections in japan as the authorities dont seem to understand infection control and silence those academic experts who dare to voice their disquiet at its foolish containment policy.
Sebaschan
I hope everybody blaming her knows that there is no sick leave in Japan. People have to go to work even though they are sick. And taking vacation is also not an option for most people due to pressure from colleagues and superiors.
If anybody is to blame it is Japan's leadership (not just the current one) for not implementing rules that protect the workforce.
kurisupisu
Surely, time to have the Japanese population educated otherwise whole cities and towns will have to be shut down!
mmwkdw
School closed - who looks after the Kids ? Someone has to stay at home - which sort of is a set-back for Women after Childbirth wanting to re-enter the job market.
tamanegi
@Sebaschan
Well said.
Also why in the name of God is it necessary for around 30 kindergarten children dressed in shorts and skirts and yellow caps with no masks to be hoarded onto an already standing room only JR commuter train by their teachers (wearing masks) at 9.05am on a 5 degree morning for a 30 minute ride down to Osaka Castle Park for an excursion.
I witnessed by myself earlier in the week.