People wearing masks watch a lion dance performance celebrating the Lunar New Year in Yokohama's Chinatown on Saturday. Photo: AP/Jae C Hong
national

Japan confirms third case of coronavirus virus

TOKYO

Japan has confirmed a third case of infection by China's coronavirus, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The latest case was confirmed in a woman in her 30s who lives in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak. She arrived in Japan with three family members on Jan 18, the ministry said.

The woman went to a hospital in Tokyo on Thursday and tested positive for the virus. However, she has not been hospitalized, and is staying in her hotel room, the ministry said, adding that her relatives have not shown any virus symptoms

The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak jumped on Saturday to 41 from 26 a day earlier. More than 1,300 people have been infected globally.

