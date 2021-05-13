Japan consider extra $700 mil payment for U.N. vaccine program

Japan is considering an additional payment of up to $700 million to the Covax Facility, a U.N.-backed program intended to ensure a fair supply of coronavirus vaccines in developing countries, government sources said.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will unveil the plan in an online meeting of global leaders on vaccine rollouts slated for June 2, the sources said.
The envisaged payment will come on top of Japan's initial offering of $200 million to Covax, or the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access, Facility.
Japan cohosts the June 2 summit with the Gavi vaccine alliance of governments, international organizations, companies and charities.
High on the agenda will be the planned delivery of 1.8 billion doses of vaccine to cover 30 percent of the population of developing countries this year, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
While members have so far secured a total of $6.6 billion to that end, the leaders will discuss ways to pool the remaining sum of $1.7 billion required, it said.© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
But Japan appears to be a developing country, so why not spend it here?
Aly Rustom
while this is admirable and should be applauded, it would be also nice to see the j-gov doing SOMETHING about the state of affairs at home.
Sven Asai
Money for themselves, money for the already rich or some closed businesses, money for the rest of the world, but no money for the own people who are affected most by the pandemic. That might be coming near to a boiling point very soon and very quickly.
expat
How about a little relief for those suffering here at home, like rolling out a vaccination program that doesn't look like it was organized by kindergarteners?
Michael Machida
Japan is considering an additional payment of up to $700 million to the Covax Facility, a U.N.-backed program intended to ensure a fair supply of coronavirus vaccines in developing countries, government sources said.
Great. Maybe Japan will get a few more shots!
dan
Charity starts at home !!!