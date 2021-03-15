Japan considers COVID-19 vaccination certificates for those traveling overseas

Japan is considering issuing certificates to those who have been inoculated against the coronavirus, the minister in charge of vaccination efforts said Monday, as calls grow overseas for systems to ensure people can travel safely again.
"If requested internationally, we can issue inoculation certificates," Taro Kono said in a session of the Diet, adding the certificates can be processed through government vaccine rollout management systems.
Kono's latest remark is an about-face from an earlier position that Japan would not be in favor of issuing such documentation and comes as calls grow for such a system in the United States and Europe. Israel has already introduced a COVID-19 vaccine certificate scheme.
Last month, Kono appeared to shoot down the idea of using COVID-19 vaccine certificates for official purposes, including as a vaccine passport that would permit international travel. He argued doing so would exclude those who cannot be inoculated because of allergies.
Bearing in mind that some people may worry about making time to go to vaccination venues, the government plans to urge companies to allow employees to take paid leave to get shots and to go to hospital in the event of side effects, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said.
"We will examine what steps we can take, including making requests regarding the issue to the business community and considering whether the government should allow national public employees to take paid leave (to get shots)," Kato told a news conference.
Among domestic companies, Nippon Life Insurance Co has decided not to dock pay if employees get jabs during their working hours.
Japan began rolling out vaccinations last month, with health care workers at the head of the queue.
More vaccines arrive
On Monday morning, the fifth batch of COVID-19 vaccines developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE arrived at Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.
The latest shipment from the drugmaker's factory in Belgium can cover 216,000 doses, with a vial containing six shots. The government plans to deliver them to prefectural governments for the inoculation of the 4.8 million health care workers prioritized in the vaccination program.
Japan has lagged behind other countries such as the United States and Britain in its vaccine rollout amid a supply shortage due to production delays at Pfizer's factory and the European Union's export controls.
But, as the country is expected to receive more vaccines than initially scheduled from the week starting next Monday, the central government expects to secure and send sufficient supplies for the two shots to cover health care workers by the week starting May 10.© KYODO
Sven Asai
That’s very easy to announce and immediately practice now, no vaccinations - no issuing of certificates. ROFL
George Townes
Remember J-Gov this will be a two way street. You have to allow international travelers the ability to enter Japan if they prove they have been vaccinated.
klausdorth
".... starting May 10th"????
That sounds like another delay!
And the calculation doesn't sound good either.
Oh, well, guess by end of this year, beginning of next year (maybe) we'll know more.
thelonius
That should speed vaccinations up here: block Japanese people from entering the U.S. and EU.
Robert Cikki
I am sure, our leaders and government will find an unique, typically Japanese way to implement this. Of course, after several rounds of examining, meetings,.....
didou
I was expecting that last month. Typical Japanese about-face. Tatemae 1 day, Honne the following.
AustPaul
I thought it would be a given now in the current climate to issue vaccination passports/certificates.
Pretty sure that’s where we’re headed down under.
Monty
I really like that and if it will be really implemented international I would really appreciate that.
If business works normal, I am many times a year on a plane and I would really feel much safer if I know that everyone around me is vaccinated.
didou
Paid leave is a worker's right. It is clearly written in the Labor Law.
No need to urge. Change your working culture to allow employee to freely take their days off without fair..... I know it is not easy to change and entrenched culture, but Japan Inc. can do it. it it has the will.
Monty
a vaccine passport that would permit international travel
I also appreciate that!
And I hope it will be mandatory for traveling.
Like I said in my post above:
I would really feel much safer if I know that everyone around me is vaccinated.
Luddite
A bit rich coming from a country that has dilly dallied so much just a tiny fraction of the population has had only their first dose.
Brian Wheway
I think that Thailand is considering this move as well, once you have a book that shows that you have had both vaccines the chance that you will catch or transmit this virus is incredibly low. Thailands economy is highly dependent on tourism and at the minute its dead on its knees. so if youve had both jabs why should you not travel? it makes sense.
noriahojanen
The decision cannot be unilaterally made without consent of the destination country. Means, Japan would have to accept international visitors holding vax passports.