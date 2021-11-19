Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan considers letting more skilled foreign workers stay indefinitely

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is considering expanding the scope of fields for foreign workers skilled in specific blue-collar jobs that will allow them to stay in the country indefinitely, the justice minister said Friday.

The move aims to address a severe labor shortage in Japan faced with a rapidly graying population and declining birth rate.

If realized, the new policy will upgrade the conditions of people with a resident status called Specified Skilled Worker No. 1, introduced in April 2019, which grants working rights in 14 industry fields, such as construction, farming and nursing care.

Currently, out of these 14 sectors, only those with proficient skills in the construction, shipbuilding and ship machinery sectors can extend their stay beyond five years by earning Specified Skilled Worker No. 2 status.

Under the new policy, the government aims to expand the privilege to 11 other fields, including farming and food services.

The Specified Skilled Worker No. 2 status holders are also allowed to bring in family members, and if they satisfy certain conditions, such as staying in Japan for 10 years, they could earn permanent resident status as well.

Other specified skilled workers can stay in Japan for up to five years in total.

As for workers in nursing care, which carries a different residence status, the government will continue to discuss whether care workers can fall under the new policy.

Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa told a press conference that he is studying the possibility of expanding the scope of the privileged status by hearing opinions from the ministries and agencies concerned.

"We would like to make sure that the new policy will be utilized properly to address the acute labor shortage," said Furukawa, while adding the No. 2 status is not a system for allowing foreign workers to stay in Japan permanently.

As of late September, foreigners with the Specified Skilled Worker No. 1 status increased to 38,337, up 31.5 percent from late June, according to data released by the Immigration Services Agency of Japan.

Data show there are no No. 2 status holders yet since the test needed to obtain the privileged status has not started.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

No skilled foreigners are coming to Japan with the salaries Japanese companies pay. Get 5x in America or Australia

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo

5 Obscure Japanese Music Genres You’ve Probably Never Heard

GaijinPot Blog

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Dr. Mira Simic-Yamashita Considers Mental Health And The Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog