Japan defends cautious approach on coronavirus testing as 7th death reported

Japan's health ministry on Wednesday defended its cautious approach to coronavirus testing as domestic cases increased.
Japan had 175 domestic cases of infection from the virus as of Wednesday evening, separate from 705 from a cruise liner quarantined near Tokyo early this month and 14 from returnees on charter flights from Wuhan, China, public broadcaster NHK said.
Hokkaido, the most affected area in Japan with 38 cases, reported another death while a Tokyo man in his 80s also died, bringing the country's total fatalities to seven including four from the cruise liner.
"We know that this virus will only spread even more and yet we can't even get tested," said one mother in Hokkaido's Sapporo city, adding she hoped testing capacity would be expanded.
Government guidelines say people should get tested if they have cold-like symptoms, a fever of 37.5 Celsius or extreme tiredness or breathing problems for four days or more. In the meantime, they should stay at home.
The elderly, pregnant women or those with certain medical conditions that put them at risk should seek testing if they have such symptoms for two or more days, the guidelines say.
"The most important goal of testing is to test those with symptoms, especially the elderly or those with pre-existing conditions who are at risk of becoming seriously ill," a health ministry official said.
"I think there are people who are worried and want to be tested but ... that would overwhelm the capacity of medical facilities and we couldn't treat those who need treatment."
Japan Medical Association President Yoshitake Yokokura told a news conference the group would investigate reports that people referred by doctors to local health centers for tests were being turned away due to manpower shortages, NHK said.
Grilled in the Diet by opposition party leader Yukio Edano, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said that 6,300 tests were conducted from Feb. 18 to 24 for an average of 900 per day, while up to 3,800 tests could be done daily.
"There are many people who say they cannot be tested although their fever continues," Edano said. "Our country's resources are not being fully mobilized."
Masahiro Kami, a doctor and head of the non-profit Medical Governance Research Institute, said the government should test more people sooner to prevent deaths.
"They should test early and treat early but instead they are testing after people have pneumonia to confirm the virus," Kami said.
But some other independent experts agreed with the government approach.
"It isn't good to do tests just to ease public anxiety," said Kentaro Iwata, an infectious disease specialist at Kobe University who this month criticized Japan's handling of the virus-hit cruise liner.
"If they test everyone with light symptoms, the medical system will puncture," he said, adding authorities needed to do more to explain the guidelines and gain public understanding.
Yubaru
BULL! This is not a 3rd world country! If testing people for a potentially deadly virus would "overwhelm!" the capacity of the testing facilities, I suppose you would rather have patients potentially SPREAD the disease further!
Chip Star
It seems as though the testing policy is reasonable. Given the number of non-emergency cases to which ambulances respond in this country, It’s safe to say that a lot of Japanese people run to the doctor for no good reason.
Yubaru
Right and once they get pneumonia the "facilities" are going to be even more hard pressed to deal with increase in patients!
One guy says test, another dont!
It is one damn good reason! If people want to be tested! Let them be tested! It's supposedly a free society right!
If the tests are required, let insurance cover it! If it's NOT required, let the patient pay the cost of the test in full!
Hokkaidoboy
I partially agree since I am all against creating panic. This is not a Titanic-like situation, the ship is not sinking. However, I also believe that if not taken seriously, it could cost way too many lives when it's easy to simply comply with public demands on information and prevention of the virus. Anyway, the govt is never up to the people's real wishes.
JonathanJo
Presumably about 6,200 were negative, given there were about 100 positives in the last week. That's slightly reassuring. But only slightly.
Burning Bush
Panic Panic Panic.
Or take a scientific viewpoint.
The infection rate is much slower than an typical seasonal flu.
The mortality rate is about the same or slightly higher as the regular flu also kills people who are already immunodeficient, usually from pneumonia.
Huge countries like the US only have 60 infections even after several weeks, a slightly higher infection rate of 1 person per State.
Nobody in so-called Black Africa has the infection (Southern Hemisphere so summer season).
Infections in China are already beginning to wane, and the infection rate hit about 1 per 10,000.
It's kind of a weak flu, hyped up by the media.
zatoizugoodo
This whole fiasco lends credence to my thought that Japan is actually a third world country behind a first world facade.
rgcivilian1
Old style thinking, next will come the aroma therapy and needles as a cure by some old guy with a long beard sitting on a tatami mat.
Chip Star
Burning Bush: When did you get instructions to stop flaming about US politics and start flaming about this virus?
since1981
I agree with not getting tested just to ease your mind. You may test negative today, give yourself a sense of relief, go out with your daily routine and wind up positive the day after being tested. Testing negative does not make you immune to a disease. Make changes to your daily routine until this China made virus is controlled.
kurisupisu
@Burning Bush
”Black Africa”
Really?
As if a continent could have a color...
Bungle
Well, this -cough- “cautious approach” -cough- could be what costs Tokyo the Olympics.