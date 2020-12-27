Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk in Tokyo's Asakusa tourist area on Saturday. The government is developing a system aimed at keeping track of travelers from overseas as part of efforts to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus. Photo: KYODO
national

Japan developing tracking system for travelers from overseas as anti-virus measure

TOKYO

Japan is developing a system aimed at keeping track of travelers from overseas as part of efforts to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus within its borders, a senior government official said Sunday.

"There will be no point if we don't implement it, so you will not be allowed to enter the country unless you use it," Takuya Hirai, digital transformation minister, said on television.

Hirai said the government wants to complete the development of the monitoring system by the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, due to be held next summer.

Without providing in-depth detail, he said it will function by using global positioning system technology.

His comments on Fuji TV's "The Prime" news program came a day after Japan said it will ban nonresident foreign citizens from entering the country, which has been seeing record daily numbers of coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

The measure, which will take effect from Monday through January, was announced following Japan's detection of a new and seemingly more contagious variant of the virus.

Among other measures to tighten its borders, Japan will require its nationals and foreign residents to quarantine for two weeks, show proof of a negative coronavirus test result within 72 hours of departure for the country and undergo another test upon arrival.

Japan will require its nationals and foreign residents to quarantine for two weeks, show proof of a negative coronavirus test result within 72 hours of departure for the country and undergo another test upon arrival.

Good idea. Not including Japanese is like using a wire fence to keep out mosquitos. I wonder if the US will follow suit with Americans returning to the US.

At last, they are having rules that apply to everyone, not just foreigners. Bit late though , the damage is done.

Tracking for the Tokyo Olympics?

Using GPS but no more details so far? Call for more meetings, waste some more money.

Japan is developing a system aimed at keeping track of travelers from overseas

So non-Japanese travellers (who I thought were banned anyway) will be "kept track of", but a Japanese citizen, resident in the UK or the US or anywhere else for years or even decades, can enter Japan and then travel where they like and without restriction or tracing. Seems that JP passport does confer magic immunity after all.

Tracking for the Tokyo Olympics?

Make sure you get your tickets soon!

