Japan disposes of over 7,000 mishandled doses of COVID vaccine: report

Over 7,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been disposed of in Japan due to mishandling, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Sunday, as Japan races to inoculate its people amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections.
A hospital and a mass vaccination each had to dispose of some 1,000 doses of the Pfizer Inc vaccine because they expired at room temperature, while 12 doses went to waste at a ward in Tokyo because of over-dilution, a survey by the daily found.
Omuta National Hospital in Fukuoka Prefecture apologized in a statement, saying, "We hugely regret having to dispose of the precious vaccine due to our mismanagement, when many local residents are eager to get vaccinated."
Less than 50 days before the scheduled start of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan has vaccinated about 9% of its people with at least one dose, a slow rollout among advanced economies.
The nation's capital, Tokyo, set to host the once-delayed Games from July 23, is under a COVID-19 state of emergency along with eight other regions, while the government struggles to bring the fourth wave under control.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021.
31 Comments
Login to comment
hatsufred
Over 7,000 - we hugely regret. Mismanagement from the very top. Fall on your sword Suga
spinningplates
....I just want 1 day. 1! Where I don't have to read about this clown crew stuffing something up. failing at something or not being able to recognize something obvious.
Albert DeFilippo
Not even worth commenting on these articles anymore. Too repetitive.
CarlosTakanakana
This makes me angry... but when I think about it... this is less than 0.05% wasted.
shogun36
So, in other words, a lot of these fools still have no idea what they are doing.
Are they even getting the vaccine into people the correct way?
Simian Lane
Accidents happen. It’s not a news story, really.
AramaTaihenNoYouDidnt
Counterproductive contingency system - full speed ahead!
stickman1760
im just full of rage when I read this. This situation has ruined my life and the only hope I have of making it through this is getting the vaccine I can’t have that I now find is going to waste. This vaccine situation has changed my whole attitude towards Japanese people. I won’t use the word because it is not suitable for public consumption.
OlympicSupport
Only 7,000. They will keep pushing forward! Accidents happen!
anon99999
Meanwhile how are we going with the PMs promise of 1,000,000 vaccinations a day. Well into June now and I don’t think even half that has been quite reached yet . Maybe that was just a target he promised to try and reach.
Commodore Perry
I thought they had mock vaccination events so things would go smoothly?
Fuzzy
Don’t worry. The government has paid for enough vaccines to vaccinate the entire population 3 times over. This is just the government doing what they do best. Being wasteful.
Objective
Fuzzy is right. Supply is not the issue. Not sure if they were wasteful on purpose however 7000 doses is really a non-story. Finding enough people to administer the doses is the only issue.
ahar
Over 800,000 on a couple of days in the past week.
https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/coronavirus-data-explorer?zoomToSelection=true&pickerSort=desc&pickerMetric=total_vaccinations&Metric=Vaccine+doses&Interval=New+per+day&Relative+to+Population=false&Align+outbreaks=false&country=~JPN
stickman1760
It’s not just the wasted doses, it’s the whole incompetent approach with the Olympics looming.
kennyG
Eeeeeks! Completely freaking out I am.... but...I think... the one who wasted wouldn't even care about Olympics
noriahojanen
I want some comparative info as a reference to find out whether and how much the case is unique to Japan.
Just for example, the State of Pennsylvania has wasted 18,644 spoiled doses since December.
https://eu.ydr.com/story/news/2021/05/26/covid-19-vaccines-pa-reports-18-600-spoiled-wasted-doses-since-vaccine-rollout-began-pfizer-moderna/7429629002/
Overall, some level of vax wastage is inevitable, should be tolerated for the sake of the full-scale inoculation blitz. Japan's SDF medical officials who are familiar with mass vaccination process often made for its overseas missions, can avoid/minimise the loss. But some local communities are short of knowledge, skills and manpower.
kennyG
Does it matter? Emergency it is. The waste is the waste = human error by the one(s) who would probably not care about Olympics
carpslidy
No point crying over spilt vaccine.
Confusius
I wonder how accurate it is considering the official source (the website of the Prime Minister's Office of Japan) gives different numbers on the website and the pdf on the very same site. The number on the website itself for June 3 for medical workers is identical to the number given in the pdf they are providing. For elderly the numbers differ though. The website reads ＋688,503 while the pdf says that there have been 370,629 doses administered on that date. Why there are two different numbers for the very same group of people on the same date is beyond me. The numbers in the pdf add up to the same total given on the website though while providing numbers for every day...
Going by the numbers in the pdfs they have never surpassed 700,000 though. The highest number going by the pdfs has been on the 5/31 with 696,221. The three following days were 628,281, 619,837 and 513,786. Unfortunately that doesn't answer what numbers are correct. Who screwed up here? The person responsible for the pdf or the one responsible for the website? There is also the possibility that they only add the total of reportet doses that were reported on that day on the website while they add it to it's respective day in the pdf.
kwatt
Pfizer vaccine is very very difficult about dilution and temperature (with special freezers). Moderna and AstraZ are a little easier to handle. Many countries would mishandle some Pfizer vaccines sometimes. In some countries they made a little mistakes of dilution and temperature, but they may not dump them but syringe people because vaccine is very important to survive.
anon99999
700,000 or 800,000 whatever some days you is still a long way from 1,000,000 every day as promised
Hiro
Human errors does happen. We aren't prefect. Especially considered this is happening on a massive scale nationwide. I don't care about a few thousand. As long they keep the massive vaccinations going and doesn't stop. What is 7000 when there are over millions of vaccine and more are made everyday. Keep going no matter the cost. As long they can speed up the whole process these few months and return life back to normal this summer, i would not even mind if they waste a million does. Considering the goverment had secure more than 120million doses orders anyway and more are still coming.
kennyG
According to the World Health Organization (WHO)(pdf), 50% of vaccines are wasted around the world.
https://qz.com/2013918/some-countries-are-wasting-more-covid-19-vaccines-than-others/
Or Google vaccine dose wasted
You might feel a it better.
roninroshi
Japan…once thought of as the pinnacle of efficiency now…fallen to the efficiency now surpassed by third world nations in vaccinations!!
Mark
Not again?!
garypen
Yes, accidents do happen. But, regardless, it is most assuredly a news story.
klutzman
Actually, they never threw them away. They're saving them for other APAC countries in need as a "good will gesture" (sigh)
drlucifer
The numbers wasted nationwide is far more than the 7000 reported in this article, jn Kobe city alone it is more than 2500 that is excluding more than 1000 doses reported in the news on saturday where the electrical socket fell off and when it was discovered the temp was 11 degrees celsius,
JDoe
Total and complete incompetence. Anyone in a leadership role that some responsibility in this fiasco needs to be fired... ASAP.
They would rather waste/dispose of vaccine doses rather than give them to citizens off the street.
Total and complete incompetence.
mz16
Day by day... every day my urge to just fly to my country and get vaccinated grows stronger.